Knoxville mother mourning after losing son, father in fire

By Paige Weeks, Hannah Moore
 5 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A mother is in mourning after her son and father died in a house fire on Mississippi Avenue in Knoxville.

“My body hurts,” said Leann Brown. “I’m still in disbelief that this happened. I’m trying to figure out how it happened. Trying to take it day by day.”

Brown was at work Monday morning when she got the call.

“My neighbor called me and just told me that my porch was on fire that I need to get home,” Brown explained. “So I’m thinking OK, just a little porch fire, nothing major.”

Minutes later, Brown realized something was terribly wrong.

“When I got home, I seen ambulance, fire trucks all over the place. I just went into complete shock. I started screaming and yelling where’s my son, where’s my dad? Telling the fire people my family’s in there.”

Brown was forced to watch as firefighters pulled her father, 67-year-old father Mike Brown and her three-year-old son, Keith, from her home and began compressions in the front yard.

Soon after, Keith and Mike were taken to a hospital by ambulance.

“When they got to the hospital, they could still continue to do the compressions and they didn’t make it,” said Brown.

Three-year-old Keith Brown
‘He was a good man’: House fire leaves grandfather, grandson dead

It’s been 72 hours since Brown said goodbye to her father and baby. Her home is unlivable and many of her belongings are lost. That’s why her friend, Miracle Hudson, is trying to help.

“I’m just trying to stay strong for my friend because I gotta help her,” Hudson told WATE. “That’s my best friend, that’s my sister. We’ve always had each other’s back and and this is definitely that time to have her back.”

Hudson hopes to raise enough money to help brown with funeral costs, housing and other necessities.

Even though the official cause of the fire hasn’t been released, Brown urges urging her community, especially parents, to check their smoke alarms. She believes, had hers been working, her father and son might still be alive.

“I’m pretty sure they would have woke up earlier,” said Brown.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department (KFD), firefighters did find a smoke alarm inside the home. However, it was melted and the battery appeared to be dead.

LISTEN: Audio released from Mississippi Avenue’s fatal fire

A GoFundMe account has been created to help Brown with funeral costs, housing, clothes, and other necessities. The goal is set at $5,000; you can see it here . In addition, stuffed animals, balloons, and other condolence-related gifts are being left in front of the home on Mississippi Avenue.

KFD investigators are still working to determine what caused the deadly fire. Currently, foul play is not considered a factor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

KPD Chief Noel visits Knoxville neighborhoods

Knoxville Police Chief Paul Noel has been very open about how important the community is since he joined the department in in June. Recently, his actions of visiting neighborhoods in Knoxville has backed up what he has been saying.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Pedestrian hit and killed by car on Henley Street identified

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Police Department has identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a car on Henley Street early Sunday morning. Officers responded to Henley Street at Clinch Avenue around 12:45 a.m. Sunday where 23-year-old Quinton Fields, of Knoxville, was struck by a car traveling north on Henley Street. He was transported to UT Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Kellyanne Stitts Leaving WATE 6: Where Is the Sports Reporter Going?

Kellyanne Stitts has been a journalist in Knoxville, Tennessee, for less than three years, highlighting local sports. Nonetheless, she became quite well-known and popular in the community in that short period. So, WATE 6 viewers were surprised when Kellyanne Stitts announced she is leaving the station in September 2022. Knoxville residents want to know where the sports reporter is going next and if her new job is also taking her away from the Rocky Top community. Here’s what Kellyanne Stitts said about leaving WATE 6 On Your Side.
KNOXVILLE, TN
