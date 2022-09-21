ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus police looking to identify suspects in shooting that left woman clinging to life

By Bethany Bruner, The Columbus Dispatch
 5 days ago
Columbus police homicide detectives are asking for help identifying several young people believed to be involved in a robbery-turned-shooting that left a 33-year-old woman fighting for her life.

The shooting took place around 2 a.m. Wednesday at the Sunoco gas station at 1905 Cleveland Ave. in South Linden.

Police said the 33-year-old woman, whose name had not been released as of mid-afternoon Wednesday, and a 51-year-old man were using the gas station when they were approached by at least two young people that were part of a group that was also at the gas station. The young people drew firearms and attempted to rob the man and woman.

News you may have missed:Two Columbus-area men among 47 charged in $250 million theft of COVID relief funds

According to police, there was a struggle that resulted in at least one shot being fired, striking the woman. The group of young people then fled the area in a dark-colored sedan.

The woman was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries. Homicide detectives are leading the investigation because of the severity of the woman's injuries, which they say she is not expected to survive.

Police are hoping the public can help identify the suspects, who were seen on surveillance cameras at the gas station. Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Man found dead in vacant North Linden home identified

Columbus police are also hoping for someone to come forward with information about the death of a 30-year-old man who was found dead Monday afternoon inside a vacant North Linden home.

Around 12:20 p.m. Monday, police said officers found 30-year-old Lance Thompson, of Franklinton, inside a vacant home on the 1300 block of East Hudson Street.

An autopsy was performed by the Franklin County Coroner's office to identify Thompson and determine how he died. Police said the autopsy determined Thompson had been shot and his death was ruled a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

Comments / 31

Jimbo
4d ago

"They said it would be a quick hit, we'd have all dis' money and we wouldn't get caught!" "HEY WARDEN...When do we get yard time!?!"

Reply(1)
Mr. Grinch ☕
4d ago

THIS IS A PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FOR STUPID PEOPLE WHO DON'T HAVE A LICK OF COMMON SENSE. 👉If you see a CROWDED small gas station or Corner Store... DO NOT SHOP THERE! GO SOMEWHERE ELSE.

Reply
take it on the chin
4d ago

So many know who it is but nobody talks. They hate police so much but want to complain about violence in their towns

Reply
10TV

Police: Man fatally shot in Linden neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was fatally shot in the Linden neighborhood Friday afternoon. The Columbus Division of Police said officers were called to the 1200 block of East Hudson Street around 1:10 p.m. Officers found 38-year-old Mario Copeland suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to...
COLUMBUS, OH
