Unity, ME

WPFO

Community Dental to close 2 Maine locations due to shortage of dentists, hygienists

Community Dental says it plans to close two of its six Maine locations. The Rumford Center and the Monson dental clinic will both close on November 23. According to Community Dental, the closures are the result of chronic workforce shortages in dentistry – made more challenging by the pandemic – which has left long-term unfilled vacancies of essential positions at both locations.
MONSON, ME
WPFO

Auburn tells church to stop letting homeless people camp out on lawn

AUBURN (WGME)— Auburn has ordered the First Universalist Church of Auburn to stop helping homeless people amid the housing crisis. According to the city, the church has been allowing homeless people to camp out in front of the lawn since the summer. Neighbors of the church have made several complaints ranging from noise, smell, and plenty more.
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Free vaccine clinic held in Lewiston's Kennedy Park

LEWISTON (WGME) – Health officials offered a free vaccine clinic in Lewiston Friday. The city partnered with AK Health and Social Services to provide shots in Kennedy Park. "Now that we're in mid-September, we're getting right into the school year, it's important for not only children and students to get vaccinated, but also for adults, as well, and for folks to be fully vaccinated; so that is first and second doses and boosters and also now for adults that have had a shot within the last two months, they are eligible for the new bivalent booster," York County Emergency Management Agency Deputy Director Megan Arsenault said.
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Plans continue for riverfront development in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- Some coveted land on Main Street in Auburn will soon be the site of so much more. "This is probably one of the last great riverfront locations in Southern Maine," says Mayor Jason Levesque. "I'm most excited about really adding to the vibrancy of downtown Auburn." Plans...
AUBURN, ME
WPFO

Read-Out held at Brunswick library during Banned Books Week

BRUNSWICK (WGME) -- The battle over banning books continues with one Midcoast library getting vocal about it... literally. A read-out was held at the Curtis Memorial Library in Brunswick on Wednesday. Twenty-four community members each read aloud a five-minute passage from a banned book of their choice. With book banning...
BRUNSWICK, ME
WPFO

Maine homeowner fires gun at man who allegedly broke into home

GREENBUSH (BDN) -- A man has been arrested after he allegedly broke into two Greenbush homes, prompting one homeowner to fire a gun at the man, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Masters, 33, of Greenbush was arrested Monday night after the sheriff’s office received two separate...
GREENBUSH, ME
WPFO

Lewiston City Council passes new regulations on homeless shelters

LEWISTON (WGME) -- After months of debate, Lewiston now has regulations on homeless shelters. The city council passed a new set of rules. According to the mayor, it's now clear where a shelter can and can't operate in the city. It also caps the number of shelter beds in the...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

Man accused of drug trafficking after police find fentanyl, cocaine inside Maine home

FAIRFIELD (WGME) – A Maine man has been accused of drug trafficking after police say they found $65,000 worth of fentanyl and cocaine inside a home in Fairfield on Thursday. Following a month-long investigation, MDEA agents say they searched a home on Hardwood Lane and found about 280 grams of fentanyl and 225 grams of cocaine along with $43,000 in suspected drug proceeds.
FAIRFIELD, ME
WPFO

Lewiston pushes back against LePage's election integrity comments

Former Governor Paul LePage is receiving pushback from his hometown of Lewiston over questions about election integrity in Maine. Last month, the Republican nominee for governor told a crowd in Mt. Vernon that when it comes to running a fair election, he has:. "Great confidence in small towns. I have...
LEWISTON, ME
WPFO

UMaine men's hockey team ready for new season

The UMaine men's ice hockey team will open the new season on the road. The Black Bears will head to Denver next month for the Ice Breaker Classic. Maine will face off against Air Force on October 7 and then will play the University of Denver on October 8.
ORONO, ME

