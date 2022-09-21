Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a promising new business deal on the horizon. Nvidia is about to be very-oversold. After recent boom years, investors in the semiconductor industry have experienced a rough year so far in 2022. You only need to look at the VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) to see how punishing this year has been to chip investors. A leading chip stocks fund with more than $6 billion in net assets, the ETF has been down 35% in the past ten months.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO