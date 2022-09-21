ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

2022 election: These candidates still deny or question 2020 Trump election results

By Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15D0uh_0i4jEYGx00

The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate and candidates for three of Arizona's top statewide offices still challenge and question the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Blake Masters, Kari Lake, Mark Finchem and Abe Hamadeh aren't alone. Several other candidates for public office are election deniers and questioners.

The 2020 results have been examined and re-examined , challenged in court and in a monthslong ballot review. No evidence has been found of widespread fraud or error in the results.

Yet some candidates deny the outcome. Others don't quite go as far, but they raise questions about potential irregularities they say could have influenced the vote and should be examined.

The Arizona Republic is listing candidates by category and contest. This list is not complete and will be updated throughout the 2022 election season.

Also on the ballot: Arizona ballot measures | School boards

Election deniers

These candidates in Arizona races deny that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election, either in Arizona or nationwide.

US Senate

  • Blake Masters, Republican

US House of Representatives

  • Eli Crane, Republican, 2nd District
  • Jeffrey Zink, Republican, 3rd District
  • Andy Biggs, Republican, incumbent, 5th District
  • Debbie Lesko, Republican, incumbent, 8th District
  • Paul Gosar, Republican, incumbent, 9th District

Governor

Secretary of state

Attorney general

Arizona Corporation Commission

State Senate

  • Sonny Borrelli, Republican, Legislative District 5
  • Wendy Rogers, Republican, Legislative District 7
  • David Farnsworth, Republican, Legislative District 10
  • Jake Hoffman, Republican, Legislative District 15
  • Anthony Kern, Republican, Legislative District 27
  • Janae Shamp, Republican, Legislative District 29

State House of Representatives

  • Christian Lamar, Republican, Legislative District 2
  • Liz Harris, Republican, Legislative District 13
  • Austin Smith, Republican, Legislative District 29
  • John Gillette, Republican, Legislative District 30

Election questioners

These candidates in Arizona continue to raise issues about the 2020 election process but do not deny or affirm that Joe Biden won.

US House of Representatives

  • Kelly Cooper, Republican, 4th District

Arizona Corporation Commission

State Senate

  • Steve Kaiser, Republican, Legislative District 2
  • Nancy Barto, Republican, Legislative District 4
  • Roxana Holzapfel, Republican, Legislative District 8
  • Warren Petersen, Republican, Legislative District 14
  • Justine Wadsack, Republican, Legislative District 17
  • David Gowan, Republican, Legislative District 19
  • Sine Kerr, Republican, Legislative District 23
  • Frank Carroll, Republican, Legislative District 28

State House of Representatives

  • Quang Nguyen, Republican, Legislative District 1
  • Selina Bliss, Republican, Legislative District 1
  • Joseph Chaplik, Republican, Legislative District 3
  • Alexander Kolodin, Republican, Legislative District 3
  • David Cook, Republican, Legislative District 7
  • David Marshall, Republican, Legislative District 7
  • Robert Scantlebury, Republican, Legislative District 9
  • Mary Ann Mendoza, Republican, Legislative District 9
  • Travis Grantham, Republican, Legislative District 14
  • Neal Carter, Republican, Legislative District 15
  • Jacqueline Parker, Republican, Legislative District 15
  • Teresa Martinez, Republican, Legislative District 16
  • Rob Hudelson, Republican, Legislative District 16
  • Cory McGarr, Republican, Legislative District 17
  • Rachel Jones, Republican, Legislative District 17
  • Lupe Diaz, Republican, Legislative District 19
  • Gary Snyder, Republican, Legislative District 23
  • Timothy Dunn, Republican, Legislative District 25
  • Beverly Pingerelli, Republican, Legislative District 28
  • Kevin Payne, Republican, Legislative District 27
  • David Livingston, Republican, Legislative District 28
  • Steve Montenegro, Republican, Legislative District 29
  • Leo Biasiucci, Republican, Legislative District 30

No clear answer

These candidates have failed to answer or not provided a clear answer on whether Joe Biden won the election.

Treasurer

State House of Representatives

  • Lauren Hendrix, Republican, Legislative District 14

Joe Biden won

These candidates confirmed Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election.

US Senate

  • Mark Kelly, Democrat, incumbent

Congress

  • Jevin Hodge, Democrat, 1st District
  • Tom O'Halleran, Democrat, 2nd District
  • Ruben Gallego, Democrat, 3rd District
  • Greg Stanton, Democrat, incumbent, 4th District
  • Kirsten Engel, Democrat, 6th District
  • Raúl Grijalva, Democrat, incumbent, 7th District

Governor

Secretary of state

Attorney general

Treasurer

Arizona Corporation Commission

State Senate

  • Ken Bennett, Republican, Legislative District 1
  • T.J. Shope, Republican, Legislative District 16

School board races

Candidates were asked: Do you believe in the 2020 election results? Find their answers in these articles:

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 2022 election: These candidates still deny or question 2020 Trump election results

