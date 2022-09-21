Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Deep Dish Pizza You have to try in South Barrington.Chicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
Will County Career Fair on 9/20Adrian HolmanWill County, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man arrested after he's found with stolen catalytic converters, guns in Arlington Heights
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Illinois - Arlington Heights police said they have arrested a Chicago man for catalytic converter theft. Terrell L. Davidson, 29, was found early Saturday morning when Arlington Heights police said they interrupted a "catalytic converter theft in progress." Davidson was in a 2018 Jaguar that was chased by...
Chicago Journal
Argument between brothers leaves 1 dead, another on the run
CHICAGO - An argument between two brothers escalated to murder Saturday afternoon after one killed the other in the North Park neighborhood, authorities said. The incident happened just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon on the 5600 block of N. St Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood on the city's north side.
Boy, 3, dies week after pulled from Lake Michigan
CHICAGO — The 3-year-old boy, who police say was pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt, has died. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier — along with a matching time and place of the incident — died […]
Shooting at Grundy County bar leaves 2 Joliet men dead, police say
Two men from Joliet were killed after what police are calling a targeted shooting at a bar in Grundy County Saturday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
2 men shot in the head, killed in Lawndale
CHICAGO — Two Lawndale men were killed after being shot in the head Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Police Department CPD said a 30-year-old man was found in front of a residence with a gunshot wound to his head around 4:05 a.m. Sunday morning. After entering the residence, a second man, 31, was also […]
Woman shot while walking near Illinois Medical District
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 25-year-old woman was seriously injured in a shooting near the Illinois Medical District early Friday morning. Police said the woman was walking on the sidewalk, 2300 block of West Roosevelt Road just before 2 a.m., when a man fired shots. The woman was shot in the leg and took herself to a local hospital where she is in serious condition. No arrests have been made.
2 shot, 1 fatally in west suburban shooting, police say
Aurora police are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead and another in critical condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBC.com
Indiana State Police Chase Along I-94
PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Friday, Indiana State Police were led on a chase and caught the man after tasing him. The started on I-94 when an ISP officer saw a speeding Chevrolet Camaro weave in and out of traffic. The trooper tried to stop the driver, but the man fled. He drove on the shoulder of the interstate to escape, but crashed into a guardrail and hit another car.
Illinois Man Is So Drunk He Hits Two Cops In The Ding Ding
This man is going behind bars for a while after kicking some Illinois police officers below the belt. Just because it works, doesn't make it right. If you really want to hurt a guy, then kick him below the belt. Remember, it is the cheap way of knocking a man down. It is so painful for men that I don't feel really comfortable talking about it. I don't have respect for any dude that pulls that move on someone. If you want to take an arrest to the next level, then kick a police officer down there.
Family: 3-year-old pushed off Navy Pier by aunt has died
CHICAGO — The 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier by his aunt has died, according to a family source. According to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office, a 3-year-old boy with a description matching the 3-year-old boy who was pushed off Navy Pier — along with a matching time and place of the […]
Chicago Journal
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released
OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner's office as Carlos Gomez, 44; Lupe Gomez,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjol.com
Shooting in Grundy County Leaves Two Dead
An investigation is underway after a shooting on Saturday morning in unincorporated Coal City left two people dead. It was just before 12:30 am that deputies with the Grundy County Sheriff’s Officer were called to Gippers Sports Club and Eatery on E. Pine Bluff Road for shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies learned that two individuals had been shot in an outside pavilion area and were both presumed dead. The two men were declared deceased at the scene and identified as 33-year-old Darius D. Travis of Joliet and 25-year-old Dameonta D. Terry-Travis of Joliet. One firearm was recovered during the investigation. Authorities tell WJOL that this appears to be a targeted act of violence.
fox32chicago.com
Arrest warrant issued for Chicago man wanted in attempted carjacking of mother in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Chicago man who was allegedly involved in the attempted carjacking of a mother in Oak Lawn earlier this year. Jerome D. Fears, Jr, 20, is wanted by authorities in connection to the crime that occurred on April 18.
11 shot in overnight violence, 3 in South Side
CHICAGO — Eleven people were shot in overnight shootings since 9:00 p.m. Saturday night to Sunday morning. No one was killed but all incidents are being investigated by the CPD. Three men were inside a building attending a gathering at the 1200 block of West 103rd Place in South...
'Now they're without a father and a mother and brother and sister': Uncle caring for surviving children in deadly Oak Forest shooting
OAK FOREST, Ill. (CBS) -- After a mother and her two children were shot and killed outside their family home in Oak Forest, their uncle is stepping up to take care of the mother's two surviving children. CBS 2's Jackie Kostek spoke with the man whose sister was killed Friday, and he said the only thing stronger than his sadness is his shock. Nick Navarez is the younger brother of Lupe Gomez, who was a mother of four. When she and two of her children were shot and killed outside their home, Navarez got a call from one of his nieces saying she...
Rideshare car riddled with bullets with passenger shot, wounded
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Imagine riding in the back of a rideshare and someone opens fire, leaving the car riddled with a dozen bullet holes.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reports from an industrial part of Lake Street in West Garfield Park where it's bit deserted with big empty warehouses.Video from the crime scene is pretty shocking, There's at least three bullet holes in the front windshield of that gray Nissan. The front passenger window was also shot out and there's at least 15 bullet holes in the passenger side of the car.The shooting happened just after 10:00 Thursday night in the 4400...
fox32chicago.com
Aurora Shooting: One shot dead, one in critical condition
AURORA, Illinois - Aurora police said one person was killed and another was critically wounded in a shooting on Saturday. Police said they responded to the 300 block of Center Avenue around 2 p.m. for a report of two gunshot victims. Both victims were 29-year-old men. Their names are not...
South Holland woman ID'd after killed in DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash; 4 others injured
The Major Accidents unit is investigating after a woman was killed and four others were hurt in a DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash, police said.
Q985
Rockford, IL
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rockford, Illinois. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0