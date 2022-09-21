ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

WTHR

Trooper sideswiped by tanker on I-65

JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State trooper was injured Monday morning when her police car was sideswiped by a tanker truck on Interstate 65 in Jasper County. Trooper Jordin Bilthuis was in her car assisting with a crash investigation involving another semi in the northbound lanes north of Rensselaer at 5:00 a.m. CT when the secondary crash occurred.
JASPER COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
BOONE COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Work underway on second half of roundabout project

Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Crews battle fire at Lebanon scrap yard

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Multiple fire crews battled a scrap yard fire Wednesday at Zores Towing in Lebanon, authorities said. Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the location in the 2100 block of Frontage Road on a report of a building fire. There, they located a large fire in a salvage yard but determined no structures were involved.
LEBANON, IN
FOX59

Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’

DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”.  It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
DELPHI, IN
WIBC.com

ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week

PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
22 WSBT

Cass County crash leaves three people injured

Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at US-12 and Union Road. Police say a woman was driving a minivan on US-12 when she suffered a medical emergency, drove off the road and hit a box truck on Union.
CASS COUNTY, IN
wslmradio.com

Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash

Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. Arrested and Charged Andrew Lamble, 58, Kokomo, IN. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor. This is an...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WLFI.com

Train derails over Wabash near downtown Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A train derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette. The train that derailed is a Norfolk Southern train, although it is not their tracks. 4 train cars appear to have fallen off the tracks from the train bridge next to the South Street...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 2 wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland gas station

INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and two other people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Daeshua Lamont Reese of Indianapolis. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch

LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court documents, Woodard’s meth trafficking was discovered […]
LEBANON, IN
Current Publishing

Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel

Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Ex-Indiana jailer gets probation for driving into protesters

KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana jail officer accused of driving into a group of people in 2020 as they were protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been sentenced to probation. A Howard County judge sentenced Christa Redman, 34, on Wednesday to six months of supervised probation. The Kokomo woman originally faced […]
