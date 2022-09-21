Read full article on original website
WTHR
Trooper sideswiped by tanker on I-65
JASPER COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State trooper was injured Monday morning when her police car was sideswiped by a tanker truck on Interstate 65 in Jasper County. Trooper Jordin Bilthuis was in her car assisting with a crash investigation involving another semi in the northbound lanes north of Rensselaer at 5:00 a.m. CT when the secondary crash occurred.
cbs4indy.com
1 arrested, 2 hurt in Zionsville drunk-driving truck rollover
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a crash Saturday afternoon after his truck flipped off of a Zionsville road, injuring two of his passengers. The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was called around 8 p.m. to the intersection of County Road...
Man arrested for OWI, leaving scene of crash near Zionsville
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A man was arrested for drunk driving and leaving the scene of a serious crash in Boone County on Saturday, investigators said. Boone County dispatchers received a 911 call just before 8 p.m. reporting a crash near the intersection of County Road 300 South and County Road 875 East, which is north of Zionsville and east of Whitestown.
Current Publishing
Work underway on second half of roundabout project
Work has begun on the second half of a roundabout project at Ind. 32/38 in Noblesville that officials say is intended to improve traffic flow and safety. The joint project between the city and the Indiana Dept. of Transportation initially started in August with a focus on constructing the southern half of the roundabout, which was recently completed. Motorists will now see traffic shifts as work gets underway on the northern half of the roundabout project that has resulted in the closure of Ind. 38 as drivers get onto Ind. 32, said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen.
Crews battle fire at Lebanon scrap yard
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Multiple fire crews battled a scrap yard fire Wednesday at Zores Towing in Lebanon, authorities said. Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, fire crews responded to the location in the 2100 block of Frontage Road on a report of a building fire. There, they located a large fire in a salvage yard but determined no structures were involved.
Delphi Murders latest: State police say ‘nothing imminent’
DELPHI, Ind. — Despite the circulation of rumors online, Indiana State Police have not confirmed any arrests in relation to the Delphi murders and say there is “nothing imminent”. It has been more than 5 years since 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were killed on Feb. 13, 2017, after going for a walk […]
WISH-TV
Kokomo GM plant becomes storage lot for new trucks waiting for parts
KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — General Motors has been staging their trucks at a Kokomo facility on the south side of the Howard County city for a year. I-Team 8 was told General Motors sends a crew to Kokomo with the parts needed to finish the trucks before they are taken to dealerships.
WIBC.com
ISP Search Of Wabash River In Peru Enters Fifth Week
PERU, Ind. — State police have been searching the Wabash River in Miami County for the last five weeks. It’s believed the search is in relation to the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi back in 2017. Observers say the search started right at the...
22 WSBT
Cass County crash leaves three people injured
Three people are in the hospital after a crash in Cass County Friday afternoon. The call came in around 2:30 p.m. at US-12 and Union Road. Police say a woman was driving a minivan on US-12 when she suffered a medical emergency, drove off the road and hit a box truck on Union.
Hendricks County highway worker dies after stepping behind excavating equipment
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — A Hendricks County Highway Department employee died on Wednesday morning after being struck by a large piece of excavating equipment while working on a job site. According to the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 9:45 a.m. near a rural intersection at County Road 450 South and 675 W, […]
Man shot dead during argument in home on Indy's northeast side
A man was shot to death during an argument early Saturday inside a home on the city's northeast side, police say.
wslmradio.com
Impaired Driver Arrested after Hit and Run Crash
Yesterday afternoon at approximately 5:25 p.m., Indiana State Police received a report of a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-69 near the 64 mile-marker at the Washington exit in Daviess County. Arrested and Charged Andrew Lamble, 58, Kokomo, IN. Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor. This is an...
wboi.org
Repairs are underway after two train cars derail and fall into Wabash River
Repairs are underway after four train cars derailed in Lafayette on Wednesday and two fell into the Wabash River. The train cars belonged to Norfolk Southern, one of the five biggest rail companies in the U.S. and among the railroad companies currently part of an ongoing labor dispute with workers.
WLFI.com
Train derails over Wabash near downtown Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A train derailed on a bridge Wednesday afternoon near downtown Lafayette. The train that derailed is a Norfolk Southern train, although it is not their tracks. 4 train cars appear to have fallen off the tracks from the train bridge next to the South Street...
1 dead, 2 wounded in 'shootout' at Cumberland gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — A man was killed and two other people were injured Wednesday evening when gunfire erupted outside an east Indianapolis convenience store. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Daeshua Lamont Reese of Indianapolis. Cumberland Police told 13News there was "a shootout" around 7...
Greenwood police use littering citation to arrest a man wanted for murder in Indianapolis
GREENWOOD, Ind. — Some good instincts by a Greenwood police officer led to the arrest of a man wanted for murder in Marion county. Greenwood police were called to White Glove Towing along US 31 for a disturbance on Tuesday. While on scene, a Greenwood police officer noticed one man acting suspicious. Police say the man […]
WTHR
Traffic backed up at US 31 near 116th Street in Carmel
Several vehicles were involved in the accident. We'll update you as we learn more.
Lebanon meth trafficker had loaded handguns inside his couch
LEBANON, Ind. — A Lebanon man who pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine in Parke, Clay and Vigo counties was also hiding loaded firearms inside his couch, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Max W. Woodard II, 57, was sentenced to ten years in federal prison. According to court documents, Woodard’s meth trafficking was discovered […]
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
Ex-Indiana jailer gets probation for driving into protesters
KOKOMO, Ind. (AP) — A former Indiana jail officer accused of driving into a group of people in 2020 as they were protesting the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police has been sentenced to probation. A Howard County judge sentenced Christa Redman, 34, on Wednesday to six months of supervised probation. The Kokomo woman originally faced […]
WTHR
