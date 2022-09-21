Read full article on original website
Trailer Premiere: Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale Move Into a House of Horrors in Netflix's The Watcher
For anyone who read the 2018 article "The Watcher" in New York Magazine, the prospect of a filmed TV series based on the unsettling series of events depicted therein likely sends a chill down your spine. The true story of Derek and Maria Broaddus, who bought their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey, only to begin receiving a series of ominous and threatening notes from someone called The Watcher, is the stuff of classic American horror stories, so of course it's Ryan Murphy who's come to adapt the series into a star-studded tale of terror.
WATCH: Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes to Quinta Brunson for 'Dumb' Emmys Bit
Jimmy Kimmel knows his "dumb comedy bit" at the Emmys was a mistake. During Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson's appearance Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host apologized for distracting from her big moment. Kimmel began their chat by explaining what happened at the ceremony, showing the now-viral clip of Brunson's win (and the extended bit that saw Kimmel remain on stage fake passed-out during her acceptance speech).
Demi Moore to Star in Feud Season 2
Demi Moore is joining the Murphy-verse. The actress will star in Ryan Murphy's Feud: Capote's Women, the second season of the FX anthology series. According to Variety, Moore will play former showgirl and radio actress Ann Woodward, who was notoriously accused of murdering her husband in 1955. Season 2 of...
The Good Place Alum Manny Jacinto Joins Star Wars Prequel Series The Acolyte
Manny Jacinto is traveling from a good place to a galaxy far, far away... The former star of The Good Place and Nine Perfect Strangers has been added to the cast of Star Wars prequel series The Acolyte, set to begin production this fall. Jacinto joins star Amandla Stenberg, who was cast in July, and recent additions Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn) and Squid Game Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae.
From Susan Sarandon to Hilary Swank, Oscar Winners Are Flocking to Network TV Again
Does it count as a "golden age" if it's kind of a bummer? Because if so, we are definitely in a golden age of Oscar-winning performers headlining network TV shows, a trend that flies in the face of both historical and modern-day trends in the entertainment industry. Yet here we are in a moment where three actresses who collectively hold four Academy Awards for their acting prowess are not only debuting on television, but on network television, which has long since ceded the terrain of prestige — first to cable, and then to streaming.
WATCH: Ramy Season 3 Trailer Sees Our Leading Man in Debt (Both Financial & Spiritual)
Ramy is finally back for more. More than two years have passed since Ramy's second season premiered on Hulu, and now the Golden Globe-winning star and the rest of the cast are returning for Season 3. In a trailer released today, creator/star Ramy Youssef continues his journey of life, love, and a crisis of faith in New Jersey.
Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph Calls Out Jimmy Kimmel for Quinta Brunson Emmy Bit: 'The Disrespect!'
Sheryl Lee Ralph was not amused by Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys antics. At Abbott Elementary's Television Critics Association panel this afternoon, the show's team was asked how Kimmel's controversial bit, during which he stayed on the floor pretending to be passed out while Quinta Brunson gave her acceptance speech, played in the room. Brunson remained light-hearted about the matter, while her co-star Lisa Ann Walter said it "played funny". Ralph, who took home her own Emmy Monday night, did not approve, however.
Atlanta Returns for One Last Ride, Peacock Bows Vampire Academy
After a jaunt around Europe, Donald Glover & Co. return to their hometown in the fourth and final season of Atlanta. Two episodes of the acclaimed comedy premiere tonight on FX. Also today: Vampire Academy kicks off spooky season on Peacock, Mike brings Mike Tyson’s story to a close, Harley...
WATCH: Goodfellas Star Lorraine Bracco Gets Choked Up About Costars Ray Liotta, James Gandolfini & Tony Sirico
Goodfellas star Lorraine Bracco is raising a glass to her late costars. The actress, also known for her role on The Sopranos, appeared on Rachael Ray Show Friday and got emotional when Ray's husband John Cusimano asked to toast to two friends of Bracco's, Ray Liotta and Tony Sirico. As she raised her glass, Bracco chimed in, "And to Jimmy Gandolfini... We can't forget Jim."
Elisabeth Moss Was 'Very Sad' Alexis Bledel Left The Handmaid's Tale
Warning:The following post includes spoilers for the fifth season of The Handmaid's Tale, which premieres today on Hulu. Saying goodbye to Alexis Bledel wasn't easy, says Elisabeth Moss. Bledel, who played Emily on The Handmaid's Tale opposite Moss' June, announced earlier this year that she would not return for the...
The Ten Best Celebrity Jeopardy! Contestants Ever
Although Jeopardy! first aired in the 1960s, it wasn't until nine years into the Alex Trebek-hosted edition of the series, on October 26, 1992, that the show first kicked off a week of celeb contests with comedy legend Carol Burnett, talk show host Regis Philbin, and Knots Landing star Donna Mills as the initial lineup. Burnett eked out a win with a relatively meager $2,900 winning.
WATCH: Mayim Bialik Quizzes Stars in Celebrity Jeopardy! Teaser
It's finally time for your favorite stars to show off their trivia skills. In a teaser for the season premiere of Celebrity Jeopardy!, new host Mayim Bialik quizzes familiar Hollywood faces like funnylady Iliza Shlesinger, Reggie Watts, and Fresh Off the Boat's Constance Wu. "These stars are ready for primetime!"...
WATCH: Justin Long Says It Was 'Wild' to Reconnect With Ex Drew Barrymore 'In Front of Strangers'
Justin Long thinks his on-air reunion with ex Drew Barrymore was "wild". During a sitdown on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie Barbarian, Long briefly addressed the now-viral interview that saw him share a tearful reconnection with ex-girlfriend on her talk show last week. "I...
WATCH: Trevor Noah Blasts 'Racist' Little Mermaid Trolls: 'Stop Being Ridiculous!'
Trevor Noah has no patience for the "racists" upset by The Little Mermaid reboot. In a segment addressing the racist backlash to the trailer for the Halle Bailey-led mermaid movie, The Daily Show host seemed baffled that this was an issue again. "Really, people? We're doing this again?" In response...
Sarah Paulson Cast as Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin in HBO Max's The Way Down
Sarah Paulson is starring in a true story again. After her award-winning turns in The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story as Marcia Clark and Impeachment: American Crime Story as Linda Tripp, Paulson will star as Gwen Shamblin in HBO Max's scripted adaptation of its own docuseries The Way Down.
Jeopardy! Fans Are Loving Ken Jennings' First Week as Permanent Host
Jeopardy! is back with a new permanent host and a live audience, and fans are loving it. The quiz show returned for its 39th season this week, and Ken Jennings was finally announced as "the host of Jeopardy!", much to the delight of many viewers. "I am so honored to...
Saturday Night Live Announces Four New Cast Members Ahead of Season 48
Saturday Night Live is bringing in four new funny people. Following the departure of Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari at the end of last season, SNL has cast a new foursome of featured players. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow and Devon Walker will join the cast for the series' 48th season premiere on October 1.
GBBS, Heathers: The Musical, and Do Revenge Kick Off a Busy Weekend on TV
It’s yet another packed weekend on television, as The Great British Baking Show Season 10 arrives on Netflix, Roku brings Heathers: The Musical to the small screen, and Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes Do Revenge. Plus, Naomi Watts remakes horror flick Goodnight Mommy, Love Is Blind returns with a...
Mark Miller, Star of Days of Our Lives & Please Don't Eat the Daisies, Dead at 97
Former Days of Our Lives actor Mark Miller has passed away at 97. Miller starred on Days of Our Lives as J.R. Barnett from 1975 to 1976, and was also known for his role on NBC sitcom Please Don't Eat the Daisies. He reportedly died of natural causes on September 9.
Jeopardy!'s Ken Jennings Accused of Playing Favorites
Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings is being accused of playing favorites. While Jennings' first week as official host (a role he shares with Mayim Bialik) started strong, he stirred up some controversy last night when he seemingly played favorites with the contestants. During the "Cons" category, reigning champion Luigi de Guzman...
