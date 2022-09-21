KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs’ stunning loss to the Indianapolis Colts was special in all the wrong ways. There was the fumbled punt that led to a touchdown. The near-fumble that backed them up to their own goal line. The missed field goal and missed extra point. The head-scratching decision to try a fake field goal rather than put the ball in the hands of one of the league’s best quarterbacks. And lousy kick returns that led to more poor field position. To put it bluntly: The Chiefs’ special teams were an abject disaster in their 20-17 loss on Sunday in Indianapolis. “Listen, in the NFL the parity is crazy,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said, “so any mistakes get magnified, and that’s just how it goes. So we have to clean that up. We have to clean it up. We’ll get that taken care of.”

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO