Ottawa County, OK

Mistrial in attempted murder case in Indian Country

By Stacie Strader
 5 days ago
OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. – An attempted murder trial ends Tuesday after the Federal Court grants a mistrial in Ottawa County.

Prosecutors filed the following charges against Mark Daugherty in connection to an April shooting.

  • Assault with Intent to Commit Murder in Indian Country (2 counts)
  • Possession of a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence

The federal jury trial started on Monday, September 19, 2022. However, it ended the next day after the defendant’s request for a mistrial was granted.

Court officials scheduled a second jury trial for November of this year.

According to Court notes, 7 people testified during the trial. The last person to testify was Dr. David Baker. Court documents show his testimony was limited.

“9/20/2022: Parties on the record outside the presence of the jury to address witness testimony. Government resumes case and chief. Defense exhibit 7 offered with objection from government; the Court rules Defense exhibit 7 admitted. Defense exhibit 9 admitted without objection. Government exhibit 4 offered with objection from defendant; the Court ruled Government exhibits 4 admitted. Defendant objects to government’s witness (Dr. Baker); the Court limits witness testimony. Defendant moves for mistrial. Mistrial granted by the Court. The Court states seventy (70) day speedy trial date re-starts 9/20/2022. Jury is discharged.”

Following Baker’s testimony, the mistrial was requested and granted.

Attorneys during the trial also presented exhibits such as a 911 call recording, photographs of items and the area and medical records.

April 2022 Shooting in Ottawa County, Oklahoma

>>Quapaw deputies respond to weekend shooting

Charges against Daugherty stem from a shooting in April. Quapaw deputies arrested him after he allegedly shot another man in the chest.

Deputies got to the scene and found 49-year-old Jerry Witham. Someone shot him once in the chest. EMS took Witham to Freeman Hospital in Joplin. He survived his injury.

Following investigations, officers arrested Mark Daugherty, 48, of the Shawnee Tribe.

After speaking to multiple witnesses, deputies arrested Daughtery for Attempted Murder and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Quapaw Marshals, BIA, Miami PD and Commerce PD responded to the crime.

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

