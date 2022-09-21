Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan Harsin hot-seat talks ignite, what media is saying after Missouri game
If fired before the season ends and his contract is over, Auburn owes Harsin a sizable buyout, totaling more than $15 million. "The Auburn money people, they never wanted Harsin to get hired. And the AD who hired him, he was forced out last month," Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman said Saturday on Big Noon Kickoff. "Making matters worse, they're ranked No. 55 in recruiting and that is last in the SEC. You have a coach here who really has got nobody supporting him. So right now, he's never had much of a chance to get any traction there."
There is "dark magic" happening at Jordan-Hare stadium
Brandon Marcello discusses the Auburn Tigers' overtime win over Missouri, what it means for head coach Bryan Harsin, and the general atmosphere of the Auburn fanbase.
Comments / 0