Daviess County is taking a twofold approach to increase its workforce development capacity and position the region for long term growth as it seeks $1 million from the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs. In partnership with OCRA, the Daviess County Economic Development Corp. is attempting to increase the talent pool and develop attainable projects that leave a legacy in the community.

DAVIESS COUNTY, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO