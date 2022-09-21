ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung to help Comcast expand 5G coverage for Xfinity Mobile subscribers

By Samuel Contreras
Android Central
Android Central
 4 days ago

What you need to know

  • Samsung will provide Comcast with 5G CBRS Strand Small Cells to provide 5G coverage using Comcast's existing DOCSIS internet infrastructure.
  • Strand Small Cells can hang from Comcast's aerial cable lines to improve 5G coverage for Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Mobile customers.
  • Comcast will use CBRS (Citizens Broadband Radio Service) and 600MHz spectrum for its 5G coverage.

Samsung has announced that it will be providing Strand Small Cells to Comcast so the carrier can build its own 5G coverage based on CBRS spectrum as well as the 600MHz spectrum. These cells will hang from Comcast's existing aerial lines and tap into its DOCSIS cable internet to provide high-speed 5G coverage for customers on Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Wireless. This allows Comcast to start building its 5G network without needing to build new towers and lease new land to improve speeds in high-traffic areas.

Currently, Xfinity Mobile customers use Verizon's network and Xfinity WiFi for its coverage. In late 2021, Comcast won licenses for mid-band spectrum known as CBRS, Citizens Broadband Radio Service, in 83% of its service area. CBRS will be used to provide 5G coverage using Samsung's newly announced radio equipment. Samsung will also provide radios and baseband units for CBRS and 600MHz spectrum.

Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business Wireless customers will benefit from the new coverage. Naturally, customers will need a compatible 5G phone to take advantage of the new coverage. Samsung's small cell will help reduce the cost of 5G deployment by allowing cable companies to use their existing infrastructure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27IK1u_0i4jDYJA00

(Image credit: Samsung)

As shown in a Samsung press release , the cell is designed to be lightweight and easy to install. The cell can be configured in 90, 180, and 360-degree to precisely provide coverage where it's needed. The cell also supports wide 80MHz bandwidth across the entire CBRS spectrum.

Supporting DOCSIS 3.1, the protocol used by Comcast to deliver cable internet to customers, Samsung's solution should have no trouble delivering fast 5G speeds to those within range of the cell. Samsung is also supporting DOCSIS 4.0, so it's ready for future upgrades to cable internet speeds.

If you're an Xfinity customer already, there's a good chance you can save some money with Xfinity Mobile. With affordable unlimited options as well as a flexible by-the-gig plan, Xfinity customers have access to some of the best phone plans around. While it still remains to be seen how long it takes Comcast to deploy its 5G cells, customers will still have access to Verizon's 5G network in the meantime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GhkD1_0i4jDYJA00

Xfinity Mobile

Save without cutting the cord

Xfinity Mobile offers competitive wireless rates with flexible phone plans as well as family savings on unlimited options. Leveraging the Verizon network as well as its own coverage, Xfinity Mobile is a great option for many people.

Android Central

How to check Pixel Buds Pro battery life

Google stuck to a familiar design with the Pixel Buds Pro yet aimed also to improve performance and sound quality in meaningful ways. That included bringing in active noise cancelation (ANC), multipoint connections, and a testing system to help find the best fit. These, and other additional features, can affect...
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Front screen protector in US.

And actually they probably made more money because people bought their crappy after market protector (I actually returned mine because it was so hard to put on properly). Mine front screen had a protector on it. It was a thin film. I took it off and replaced it with a thicker one. Ordered the unlocked version through samsung.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Pixel 6 pro

What makes you think you've been hacked? Is it just because you don't recognize or understand all of those system messages and apps? Do yourself a favor and don't dig so deep into the system unless you have a firm understanding of how the Android system works. Otherwise, all of the things you don't understand will just make you more worried.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Android Central

