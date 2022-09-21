Read full article on original website
Triple shooting on Richmond in southwest Houston leaves one woman deadhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
O'Rourke Blames Abbott For These Issues in TexasTom HandyTexas State
'Magic Mushrooms' medicinal uses starting to blossom.Matthew C. WoodruffHouston, TX
UP Art Studio Partners With HPW and the Gulfton Community for Unique Art ProjectBetsy DensonHouston, TX
Homeless conference in Houston inspires Aurora City CouncilDavid HeitzAurora, CO
5 of Houston's most picturesque patios for fall dining and drinking
These attractive al fresco spaces provide just the right atmosphere for outdoor dining.
papercitymag.com
New 33-Story Houston High-Rise’s $3 Million Sales Center Says Plenty About the Posher Than Posh Tower Coming
Interior view of the European spa-inspired pool atop 1661 Tanglewood. Simply visiting the posh sales office for the luxe 1661 Tanglewood residential high-rise provides incentive enough for one with ample resources to seriously consider staking a claim on one of the dwellings in the forthcoming development. The 33-story residential tower,...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Open Houses in The Woodlands This Weekend
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Ready to check out some open houses in The Woodlands this weekend? Whether you are just browsing or are to buy, open houses are a great way to preview different home in person. See upcoming open houses in The Woodlands this weekend. Saturday, September 24, 2022.
Porter Lake Crossing brings new development to northwest Katy
Porter Lake Crossing is set to open in late 2022 and will feature three multitenant buildings. (Rendering courtesy Porter Lake Crossing) A new retail center is coming to northwest Katy, near the Elyson and Morton Creek Ranch housing developments. Porter Lake Crossing is set to open in early December, according...
Self-Made Houston Realtor Making Strides in Diversity, and $16 Million in Sales for 2022
When Noel Collier quit her day job in 2019 to chase her dream of opening her own real estate agency, she knew it was a big risk. But even a global pandemic—and then an inflation-driven recession—couldn’t slow her down, and less than three years later, she’s built the Noel Collier Group into one of the area’s top teams for buying or selling a home. Collier, one of only 5% of Black-owned realtors in the U.S., is proud to announce that her agency has exceeded $16 million in sales for 2022, already topping its records for each of the previous three years.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.499 Million Home in Spring is A Dream Place for A Perfect Lifestyle
The Home in Spring, a dream property with details in every corner, lots of natural light throughout featuring a floating staircase, covered patio deck with summer kitchen and fireplace and more is now available for sale. This home located at 26 Norlund Way, Spring, Texas offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 11,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Alejandra De La Campa (Phone: 936-777-4626) at Keller Williams Woodlands for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Spring.
Eater
Houston’s 8th Wonder Brewery to Open Cannabis Dispensary and Lounge This October
Houston brewery and distiller 8th Wonder and cannabis store Bayou City Hemp Co. are teaming up to open a dispensary and lounge that will serve hop- and hemp-based cannabis products. On October 17, the two companies will launch 8th Wonder Cannabis, a dispensary and lounge hosted in the 8th Wonder...
Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar brings sweet offerings to Pearland
A mermaid-themed cake design on display at the store's counter. (Photo by Saab Sahi) Cakes U Crave Dessert Bar opened June 4 at 1101 Shadow Creek Parkway, Ste. 107, Pearland, according to a social media post from the company. Both the new Pearland and original Sugar Land locations offer various desserts, including macarons, cakes and cupcakes. www.cakesucrave.com.
Click2Houston.com
21 exciting new Houston-area restaurants to dine at this fall
HOUSTON – It’s an excellent time to try new food in Houston. Plenty of exciting new restaurant concepts are opening in our area this fall. Goode Company Restaurants will bring its Kitchen & Cantina concept to the Heights in October. Goode Co. Kitchen & Cantina will occupy the space at 1801 Yale Street and will serve classic and modern Tex-Mex. Noteworthy menu items include mesquite-grilled fajitas, chicken flautas, pork tamales, Texas quail and roasted Gulf shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and cheese and wrapped in bacon.
hellowoodlands.com
Obagi Cosmeceuticals Relocates Corporate Headquarters from California to The Woodlands, Texas
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) has announced that Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC is relocating its corporate headquarters from California to The Woodlands®, Texas, adding to the now 32 businesses that have relocated, moved and expanded into the award-winning community, contributing 522,028 square feet of new office space and 2,000 new residents since 2020.
Major road closures will shut down Southwest Freeway in both directions near Galleria this weekend
North and southbound lanes of I-69 near the Galleria will close Friday evening as workers bring down old portions of the former northbound Loop 610 bridge.
mocomotive.com
First shipping container restaurant food park opens in Montgomery County
The Deck Food Park is operating under a soft opening prior to the grand opening Oct. 15. (Courtesy The Deck Food Park) The Deck Food Park, the first food park utilizing Conex shipping containers in Montgomery County, celebrated its soft opening at 5802 FM 1488 Road, Magnolia, on Sept. 16.
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Bid Posting RFQ Compensation and Classification Study 2023 for The Woodlands Township
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Township is seeking qualifications and proposals from qualified firms to perform a comprehensive compensation and classification study. Bid Title: RFQ Compensation and Classification Study 2023. Category: Professional Services. Status: Open. Publication Date/Time:. 9/22/2022 12:00 AM. Closing Date/Time:. 10/19/2022 3:00 PM. Contact Person:. The Woodlands...
mocomotive.com
Houston-area authorities noticing custom metal decorative license plates illegally on cars
HOUSTON – Authorities in the Houston area are warning against drivers using fake decorative license plates on their vehicles. “It’s a problem, because it’s not a legal license plate,” said Montgomery County Pct. 4 Lieutenant Jim Slack. “It doesn’t have registration attached to the vehicle on it. The fees associated with it that go to the roads and bridges in the state, those were not paid. So, the state is losing on those types of things. If these vehicles are used in an offense of some sort, there’d be no way for us to track those people down for investigations.”
Friendswood’s Shipley Do-Nuts Moving from Decades-Old Location
Guests will soon be able to grab that blueberry cake donut and coffee through a convenient drive-thru window.
Mason Woods to bring 1,300 new homes to Cypress; preselling begins Sept. 24
Mason Woods is located just east of the Grand Parkway off FM 529 and will bring more than 1,300 new single-family homes to the region. (Rendering courtesy Taylor Morrison) Officials with Taylor Morrison and Tri Pointe Homes announced in a Sept. 23 press release plans for a new community coming to the Cypress area. Mason Woods is located just east of the Grand Parkway off FM 529 and will bring more than 1,300 new single-family homes to the region.
Woodlands Online& LLC
110 Wintergreen Trail
Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 1764 Sq. Ft. Beautifully remodeled townhome in Alden Bridge - close to area parks, walking/bike trails, a shopping center, and many delicious restaurants! High ceilings, engineered wood floors, neutral paint, plantation shutters, abundant windows and a nice open concept with generous room sizes. The island kitchen with herringbone subway tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, quartz counters and sparkling white cabinetry opens to the sunny breakfast nook and den with gas log fireplace; owner's retreat down features a sliding barn door that leads to the gorgeous bath with free standing tub, large shower, and dual vessel sinks; game room and two additional bedrooms share a remodeled bath up; fenced yard offers a park-like setting with plenty of shade trees and a wood deck for entertaining.
Popshelf pulls permit for future store in Sugar Land
Popshelf has pulled a permit to renovate space for an upcoming store in Sugar Land. (Courtesy Popshelf) A new Popshelf location is on the horizon in Sugar Land, according to a permit found in the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation’s database. The retail store, a concept by Dollar...
KIII TV3
Texas' second-largest solar farm being built outside of Houston
HOUSTON — A new farm is being built west of Houston in East Saint Bernard. But this farm won't be growing corn and soybeans. This farm will be producing energy. What will be the state's second-largest solar farm will be spread over 1,500 acres in rural Fort Bend County. The ultimate goal for Spanish company Acciona Energy is to have 590,000 solar panels to power the 317-megawatt plant.
houstonpublicmedia.org
Southwest Freeway at Loop 610 West will be closed during the next two weekends
Significant portions of one of Houston’s most well-traveled freeway intersections will be closed during the next two weekends. Both the northbound and southland main lanes on Interstate 69 — known locally as the Southwest Freeway — will be closed at their intersection with Loop 610 West in the Galleria area from 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, according to the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). They also will be closed from 8 p.m. Sept. 30 through 5 a.m. Oct. 3.
