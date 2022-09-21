Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
New vegan and kosher food line opens in DewickThe Tufts Daily
New CoHo construction set to start on Winthrop and CapenThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
How I Accidentally Ended Up In MaineJoJo's Cup of MochaPortsmouth, NH
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall RestaurantTravel MavenBillerica, MA
Related
thelocalne.ws
Heightened alert due to non-specific threat at area school
It’s all very vague and may amount to nothing, but police are investigating a possible threat to a school in the area. “Over the weekend, we were made aware of a non-specific threat directed at an unnamed school in our area on the social media app Yik-Yak (The posting was simply two emojis),” Ipswich Superintendent Brian Blake said in an email to parents Monday.
thelocalne.ws
Boxford town administrator charged after crash
IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation, and driving without a license after a midnight crash on September 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
thelocalne.ws
Service Dog Column:
DOGFEST 2022 — This is the tenth year that the Service Dog Project has had cameras covering all their action 24 hours a day. Explore.org has donated seven cameras on our farm that operate 24/7. That means for some people it is the tenth year of watching puppies be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelocalne.ws
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Hardworking retailers did not initiate the bottle deposit
It’s a fair question, but your approach and opinions regarding the topic are extremely unfair to hardworking retailers who did not initiate the bottle deposit. I will help with the facts that you got wrong. The state has placed the burden on the retailer to collect the bottles and cans. Every retailer pays the bottle deposit to their supplier and/or distributor when purchasing the inventory. The retailer then collects the deposit from the customer. No GAIN there for the retailer.
thelocalne.ws
ICAM program schedule, Sept. 25 – Oct. 1, 2022
7:30 a.m. Let’s Visit: Ipswich became Salem’s Lot, Platters Retro 1995, Devil’s Island. 10:30 a.m. Smart Boating: Riva Classic Boat Restoration Show. 2 p.m. Ipswich Museum Lunch Lectures: Fragments of Colonial History. 4 p.m. The Artist Corner: Emily Nawrocki, a local singer/songwriter. 4:30 p.m. Havana Fairfax: Ruy...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich resident met King Charles III, but he only had interest in her sister
IPSWICH — Ipswich resident Barbara Sollows-Davis, 92, remembers the day she met Prince Charles — now King Charles — back in the 1980s. Davis was attending a polo match with her younger sister, the now 90-year-old Marion. Marion was visiting and wearing a Penobscot Country Club hat, Davis remembers distinctly.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thelocalne.ws
Letter: When I learned more about Ora, I changed my mind
Living most of my life off Topsfield Road — exactly across the Ipswich River from the Bird Estate on Waldingfield Road that the Ora Inc. wants to develop — I have been reading, listening, and absorbing with an open mind the intense pros and cons involved. Initially, at...
thelocalne.ws
Kloub proves she’s a real sew and sew
KelleyJane Kloub often performs magic. She turns used linen tablecloths or even donated blue jeans into aprons, children’s clothes, or doll clothes. She also will make adult clothes to order. It’s all part of her business, Happy Cat Creations, which she runs from her home on Mitchell Road.
thelocalne.ws
Girls hockey takes out Amesbury 4-0
IPSWICH — They beat Amesbury 4-0, and their season has twice as many wins as loses but the girls varsity hockey team needs to work on its killer instinct, the coach has said. “With this group, it’s a lot about their mindset and intensity,” coach Nikki Pignone said after...
thelocalne.ws
Tigers go down in close-fought Friday night football
IPSWICH — Despite a strong start, the Ipswich varsity football team lost 23-19 to Lynnfield after a heartbreaking fourth quarter. The game saw the Tigers host the Pioneers at home under the lights at Jack Welch Stadium on a surprisingly cold and blustery Friday evening. Senior and co-captain Henry...
Comments / 0