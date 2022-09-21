It’s a fair question, but your approach and opinions regarding the topic are extremely unfair to hardworking retailers who did not initiate the bottle deposit. I will help with the facts that you got wrong. The state has placed the burden on the retailer to collect the bottles and cans. Every retailer pays the bottle deposit to their supplier and/or distributor when purchasing the inventory. The retailer then collects the deposit from the customer. No GAIN there for the retailer.

TOPSFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO