Gov. race: DeWine to debate Whaley — but not in Akron

By Justin Dennis, Patty Coller
 2 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) — The Ohio Debate Commission announced Wednesday that Gov. Mike DeWine and J.D. Vance , the Republican candidate for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, declined to participate in the Ohio Debate Commission’s general election debates.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, however, the first-term governor did not rule out participating in separate debates coordinated by Nexstar Media Group and the Columbus Metropolitan Club . He said he expects to consider other debates early next month.

Interview: Nan Whaley discusses Ohio governor race

DeWine said he and his Democratic opponent, former Dayton mayor Nan Whaley , are “already committed to several joint appearances” before editorial boards that will likely be broadcast online.

“It’s not like we’re not meeting. It’s not like we’re not going head-to-head. We’ve already committed to that,” DeWine said. “The question is: ‘How many of these are you going to do?’ We have not decided yet, frankly.”

The commission’s general election debate for the races was planned for October 10 and 12 at the Akron-Summit County Public Library , however, both candidates did not RSVP by the deadline of Tuesday, Sept. 20, the Ohio Debate Commission said.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine stops at local lemonade stand

Both Democratic party nominees, gubernatorial candidate Whaley and U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan accepted the invitation.

The commission said it will not hold any “empty chair” or “empty podium” debates with only one candidate.

Comments / 4

William Brownjr
2d ago

as a black man I will never vote for Mike dewine he kn we are need help in ohio rent going up food is high he is just like his dad sleeping joe nothing but big as joke 🖕🖕🖕🖕Mike dewine

Reply(1)
4
