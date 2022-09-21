ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

2d ago

invasion of privacy lawsuits, if it's not your device you have absolutely no claim to anything on it.

WCNC

Live roach found in crepe filling at north Charlotte Denny's, inspection report shows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A live roach was found in vanilla crepe filling at a Denny's on Sunset Road in north Charlotte, according to an inspection report. On the report dated Sept. 21, 2022, the restaurant received a "B" grade of 82.5 after several violations we observed, including management not monitoring date marking or insect control in the facility and no certified food protection staff being on-site during the inspection.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2022 midterm election voter guide

WCNC Charlotte is answering your questions about the 2022 midterm election. Election Day is Nov. 8, 2022, and WCNC Charlotte has everything you need to know before you vote. The United States midterm election takes place near the midpoint of a president's four-year term of office, on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
ELECTIONS
WITN

Former WRAL and onetime WITN anchor named CEO of PBS North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran journalist and former WITN anchor has been named the new chief executive officer of PBS North Carolina after serving as the interim CEO since April. David Crabtree was appointed to the role today, the UNC System announced. The University of North Carolina Board...
BUSINESS
WCNC

New Goodwill Store opens in Denver, NC

DENVER, N.C. — Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont is expanding in the Carolinas once again. The company opened its sixth new store of 2022 in Denver, North Carolina on Friday, marking the nonprofit’s 30th store in the greater Charlotte region. The new store in Denver brings 30...
DENVER, NC
WCNC

What is the prize for Presidents Cup winners?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — What do this year's Presidents Cup winners take home?. Over the course of four days of competition one team is working to emerge victorious. The Presidents Cup has a unique scoring system with teams earning points every day of the competition. The first team to reach 15 and a half points wins the cup. But a tie is possible, and that means both teams could have to share the trophy.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins Ms. Full-Figured pageant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen before: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WCNC

Friday Night Frenzy: Sept. 23, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's Friday, once again, during high school football season, and that means another week of Friday Night Frenzy on WCNC Charlotte!. The WCNC Sports team is taking a look at two high school football games across the area, breaking down the matches with highlights, key storylines, and interviews with the teams! Which teams will bring home the W this week?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in University area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

Fight between student, administrator at North Carolina high school caught on camera

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County Schools leader is addressing a video circulating on social media showing an administrator getting punched in the face. “That type of behavior is not acceptable in our schools, period,” said Mike Richey, GCS emergency management director. It happened inside a Ragsdale High School classroom Wednesday afternoon, according […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

List: The Best Colleges In North Carolina According To US News

What are the best colleges in North Carolina? There’s no perfect college because no one student wants or needs the exact same things. What makes a particular academic institution stand out to one person may be exactly what another doesn’t want. And choosing which school that is can be a daunting task. Even creating a list of universities to visit and apply to can be overwhelming. That’s why U.S. News creates its Best Colleges rankings each year. And last year they released their rankings for 2022-2023.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Forecasting for the Presidents Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When it comes to the PGA tournament and weather, all eyes are on the on-site meteorologist. Kyle Koval, the PGA meteorologist on site for the Presidents Cup, tells WCNC Charlotte he's thrilled the weather is calm for this year's tournament. "With a week like this mostly...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Key NC leader: No plan to excuse state taxes on forgiven student loans

RALEIGH, N.C. — Don’t expect the state of North Carolina to waive income taxes on student loan debts forgiven by the Biden administration. Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger, one of the most powerful elected officials in the state, said Tuesday that he doesn’t see the need to do so.
EDUCATION
WCNC

CMS still searching for 361 teachers a month into the new school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In the past few weeks, there haven’t been any significant changes to the number of teacher vacancies in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. A month into the new school year, CMS confirmed it still has 361 teacher vacancies. That’s slightly down from the beginning of the school year when it was at 370 open positions.
CHARLOTTE, NC

