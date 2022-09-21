ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Tribal College Apprenticeship Program set to address North Dakota workforce shortage

(Bismarck, ND) -- A new apprenticeship program is set to begin in January for graduates of tribal colleges in North Dakota. Governor Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Tribal College system announced the program Friday. The 12-million dollar investment by Hess Corporation will provide tuition assistance, stipends, and other support over the next four years for establishing apprenticeships in various industries.
COLLEGES
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Waterfowl Hunting Season underway

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's waterfowl hunting season is underway. Wildlife officials say conditions for duck and goose hunters are expected to be good. State Game and Fish officials say the fall duck flight is expected to be about 26-percent above last year. Waterfowl season ends in December.
LIFESTYLE
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks unveils new mural

(Grand Forks, ND) -- A new mural is being celebrated in downtown Grand Forks. The mural references the city's connection to the military and its diverse population. It was painted by the Three Brushketeers, a group of volunteers. The mural is located in the downtown area next to the town...
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Grand Forks, ND
Education
City
Fargo, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Government
Bring Me The News

Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Burgum
kxnet.com

Fall foraging in North Dakota

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With the fall season all around us, hiking and foraging is a popular hobby here in our state. If you don’t know, foraging is searching and collecting food out in the wild. This can sound intimidating, but according to Game and Fish, it shouldn’t...
HOBBIES
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Rural school bus enters Maple River, leaving four non-seriously injured

(Leonard, ND) -- Three students are hospitalized following a school bus crash outside of Leonard. Cass County Sheriff's Office officials say the school bus was taking seven students from the Enderlin Area School District home around 4:11 p.m when it left the roadway while traveling eastbound on 50th st SE. The bus passed through a guardrail, into a ditch and over an embankment, and landed in the Maple River.
LEONARD, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota lawmakers announce plan to reduce property taxes 25% statewide

(Fargo, ND) -- Some North Dakota lawmakers have announced a plan aimed at reducing property taxes statewide by roughly 25 percent. The plan, which will be brought forth as a bill during the next legislative session, would have the state buy down mills from 60 mills to 30 mills. Lawmakers involved say the plan would using the same mechanism as when the state recalculated the K-12 formula in 2013, leading to a decrease in property taxes. The estimated increase in education costs being assumed by the state for the 2023-25 biennium would be around $340 million. Bill co-sponsor Representative Mike Nathe says the Legacy Fund would be the main funding source.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forks High School#Linus K12#Linus High School#English Language
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Petroleum Council officials share concerns related to workforce shortages

(Watford City, ND) -- Workforce shortages are the main topic oil industry leaders are talking about. More than 500 oil and gas officials and state leaders participated in the North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting in Watford City this week. State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms estimates that seven to ten drilling rigs in the state aren't operating because of a shortage of crew members.
WATFORD CITY, ND
FOXBusiness

North Dakota bar to donate 100% of sales to family of Cayler Ellingson

Buck-it’s Bar in North Dakota says it will be giving 100% of its sales to the family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson on Saturday, September 24th. Ellingson was struck by a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Shannon Brandt, 41, early on Sunday morning in McHenry, North Dakota. According to court...
MCHENRY, ND
KNOX News Radio

GFPD: Crash sends six to Altru

A single vehicle crash in Grand Forks this morning resulted in six people being transported to Altru Hospital with injuries. Grand Forks police say the driver was heading west on DeMers Avenue shortly after 2:00 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck the median on the 3400 block. The vehicle overturned and ejected two occupants. The other five individuals inside managed to get out with assistance.
GRAND FORKS, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
trfradio.com

Two Injured in Three Vehicle Accident in Middle River

Two people were injured in a three vehicle accident early this morning in Marshall County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Diane Timm Rud, (46) of Greenbush was attempting to turn northbound onto Highway 32 from an alley just north of milepost 126 when the three vehicles collided. According to...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy