AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Tribal College Apprenticeship Program set to address North Dakota workforce shortage
(Bismarck, ND) -- A new apprenticeship program is set to begin in January for graduates of tribal colleges in North Dakota. Governor Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Tribal College system announced the program Friday. The 12-million dollar investment by Hess Corporation will provide tuition assistance, stipends, and other support over the next four years for establishing apprenticeships in various industries.
valleynewslive.com
‘Now is the time to keep talking about it’: Over 100 people gather in Grand Forks to spread awareness on suicide prevention
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - September is suicide prevention month and in Grand Forks, ND, over 100 people gathered to help spread awareness on mental health and suicide. The Medd family, who lost their son Liam to suicide last year, were among those sharing their experiences to help others.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Waterfowl Hunting Season underway
(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's waterfowl hunting season is underway. Wildlife officials say conditions for duck and goose hunters are expected to be good. State Game and Fish officials say the fall duck flight is expected to be about 26-percent above last year. Waterfowl season ends in December.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks unveils new mural
(Grand Forks, ND) -- A new mural is being celebrated in downtown Grand Forks. The mural references the city's connection to the military and its diverse population. It was painted by the Three Brushketeers, a group of volunteers. The mural is located in the downtown area next to the town...
KFYR-TV
‘Very grateful’: Father, three sons work as deputies in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Law enforcement officers are united by wearing the badge. For a North Dakota family, the bond runs even deeper. It’s not every day you see these four sheriff’s deputies in the same place. Three work in Dunn County and the other in Burleigh County.
How Happy Are The Residents Of North Dakota Comparatively
A new study ranks each state when it comes to happiness.
Miss North Dakota is on her way to the Miss USA Stage
Native Americans do not refer to their regalia as costumes, so she is excited to share the meaning behind the jingle dress with others at the competition.
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
kxnet.com
Fall foraging in North Dakota
NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — With the fall season all around us, hiking and foraging is a popular hobby here in our state. If you don’t know, foraging is searching and collecting food out in the wild. This can sound intimidating, but according to Game and Fish, it shouldn’t...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Rural school bus enters Maple River, leaving four non-seriously injured
(Leonard, ND) -- Three students are hospitalized following a school bus crash outside of Leonard. Cass County Sheriff's Office officials say the school bus was taking seven students from the Enderlin Area School District home around 4:11 p.m when it left the roadway while traveling eastbound on 50th st SE. The bus passed through a guardrail, into a ditch and over an embankment, and landed in the Maple River.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota lawmakers announce plan to reduce property taxes 25% statewide
(Fargo, ND) -- Some North Dakota lawmakers have announced a plan aimed at reducing property taxes statewide by roughly 25 percent. The plan, which will be brought forth as a bill during the next legislative session, would have the state buy down mills from 60 mills to 30 mills. Lawmakers involved say the plan would using the same mechanism as when the state recalculated the K-12 formula in 2013, leading to a decrease in property taxes. The estimated increase in education costs being assumed by the state for the 2023-25 biennium would be around $340 million. Bill co-sponsor Representative Mike Nathe says the Legacy Fund would be the main funding source.
redlakenationnews.com
Departing nurses are a concern for Minnesota hospitals amid contract talks
Aubree Jackson wanted to be an inpatient nurse ever since she took care of a mother who suffered a traumatic brain injury. But after one day at a Twin Cities hospital, in the middle of the pandemic, she started looking elsewhere for work. Training had been hands-off during the pandemic...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Petroleum Council officials share concerns related to workforce shortages
(Watford City, ND) -- Workforce shortages are the main topic oil industry leaders are talking about. More than 500 oil and gas officials and state leaders participated in the North Dakota Petroleum Council annual meeting in Watford City this week. State Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms estimates that seven to ten drilling rigs in the state aren't operating because of a shortage of crew members.
KIMT
Minnesota to lower flags to half-staff Sunday for fallen firefighters
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Governor Tim Walz is ordering all U.S. and state flags at state buildings be flown at half-staff Sunday in honor of Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. “We rely on our firefighters to respond quickly to emergencies and protect the people and property of Minnesota, and...
FOXBusiness
North Dakota bar to donate 100% of sales to family of Cayler Ellingson
Buck-it’s Bar in North Dakota says it will be giving 100% of its sales to the family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson on Saturday, September 24th. Ellingson was struck by a 2003 Ford Explorer driven by Shannon Brandt, 41, early on Sunday morning in McHenry, North Dakota. According to court...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: Crash sends six to Altru
A single vehicle crash in Grand Forks this morning resulted in six people being transported to Altru Hospital with injuries. Grand Forks police say the driver was heading west on DeMers Avenue shortly after 2:00 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck the median on the 3400 block. The vehicle overturned and ejected two occupants. The other five individuals inside managed to get out with assistance.
trfradio.com
Two Injured in Three Vehicle Accident in Middle River
Two people were injured in a three vehicle accident early this morning in Marshall County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Diane Timm Rud, (46) of Greenbush was attempting to turn northbound onto Highway 32 from an alley just north of milepost 126 when the three vehicles collided. According to...
Unsolved Lake Superior Mystery – Decade Old Plane Disappearance from Minnesota’s North Shore
A pilot and his two-engine plane went missing on June 8, 2012 north of Two Harbors, Minnesota. Michael Bratlie was flying his Piper plane from St. Paul, Minnesota to Minnesota's North Shore. Records show that the plane went off the radar just a few miles north of Two Harbors. Ten years later and there are still no clues as to what happened.
North Dakota Country Fest’s 5th Artist Just Announced
BREAKING: Here's the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
