A Manning man accused of indecent contact with a child was sentenced yesterday (Thursday) in Carroll County District Court to serve up to two years in prison. Forty-five-year-old Jason Vernon Irlmeier filed an agreement in July to plead guilty to the aggravated misdemeanor charge, which stems from a Manning Police Department investigation into a May 2020 incident. Authorities say Irlmeier inappropriately touched the juvenile female victim by reaching his hand down her pants. In addition to the up to two-year prison sentence, Irlmeier will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and submit to electronic tracking and monitoring for a period of ten years. He was also ordered to pay over $1,000 in victim restitution, court costs, fines, and surcharges.

MANNING, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO