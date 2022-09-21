Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Shenandoah man booked for assault
(Shenandoah) -- A Shenandoah man faces charges following his weekend arrest. The Shenandoah Police Department says 23-year-old Kyle Allen Shackelford was arrested Friday around 8:45 p.m. for assault with a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. Authorities say Shackelford's arrests comes after officers were called to the 1200 block of 5th Avenue in Shenandoah for a fight in progress.
kmaland.com
Plattsmouth man faces multiple drug charges in Glenwood
(Glenwood) -- A Plattsmouth man was arrested in Glenwood over the weekend. The Glenwood Police Department says 42-year-old Brian Johnson was arrested Sunday for a controlled substance violation, possession of a controlled substance 3rd offense, and failure to affix a drug stamp. Johnson is being held on $32,000 cash or...
1380kcim.com
Grand Junction Man Accused Of Illegally Acquiring Handgun In Carroll County Pleads Guilty
A Grand Junction man accused of illegally acquiring a handgun in Carroll County was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. According to court records show 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon pled guilty to giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver, a class D felony. The charge stems from a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation that found Grundon had failed to disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County while buying a firearm. As a convicted felon, Grundon is prohibited from possessing a firearm in Iowa. He was ordered to serve up to five years in prison, but the sentence was suspended. Instead, Grundon was placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for three years. A secondary charge, fraudulent purchase of firearms, was dismissed following his sentencing.
WOWT
Stolen jail cell door in Union, Nebraska returned
UNION, Neb. (WOWT) - An ironic twist in a theft case south of the metro. Someone who could have spent time behind a jail door stole one instead but that thief has been feeling guilty. Tiny Union Nebraska had a one-room jail that from 1916 to 1940 held prisoners awaiting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel Nebraska
19-year-old reportedly assaulted and stabbed in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed while being assaulted on Saturday. The Omaha Police Department said officers were dispatched to Gifford Park, 33rd and Cass St., for a reported cutting around 4:00 p.m. Officers said the 19-year-old victim told them that he was allegedly assaulted by two...
Douglas County Department of Corrections reports death of an inmate on Sunday
Officials said that they have no further comment pending the resolution of a grand jury investigation as required by state law.
North Platte Telegraph
Two inmates reported missing from corrections center in Omaha
A man convicted of armed robbery and making terroristic threats in Lincoln in 2013 was one of two inmates reported missing Thursday from the Community Corrections Center in Omaha. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported Matthew Hurich left the facility Thursday evening and removed his electronic monitoring device, which...
1380kcim.com
Manning Man Accused Of Indecent Contact With A Child Sentenced To Prison
A Manning man accused of indecent contact with a child was sentenced yesterday (Thursday) in Carroll County District Court to serve up to two years in prison. Forty-five-year-old Jason Vernon Irlmeier filed an agreement in July to plead guilty to the aggravated misdemeanor charge, which stems from a Manning Police Department investigation into a May 2020 incident. Authorities say Irlmeier inappropriately touched the juvenile female victim by reaching his hand down her pants. In addition to the up to two-year prison sentence, Irlmeier will be required to register with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry and submit to electronic tracking and monitoring for a period of ten years. He was also ordered to pay over $1,000 in victim restitution, court costs, fines, and surcharges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOWT
Omaha Police Officer’s Association asks Sheriff candidate to return campaign contribution
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Police Officer’s Association is demanding a candidate for Douglas County Sheriff to return a campaign contribution. In a letter addressed to Greg Gonzalez, the association is requesting Gonzalez return a $25,000 campaign donation. According to association president Anthony Connor, Gonzalez had a “disingenuous...
News Channel Nebraska
Blair man sentenced for plotting to kill U.S. Fish and Wildlife officer
OMAHA, Neb. -- An eastern Nebraska man has been sentenced for threatening to kill a U.S. wildlife officer who cited him for fishing and hunting violations. 24-year-old Cody Cape, of Blair, pleaded guilty to two charges in June. He was sentenced Thursday to nine years and nine months in prison.
News Channel Nebraska
Omaha man sentenced to ten years in prison for meth possession
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Omaha man was sentenced on Wednesday to 10 years in prison for methamphetamine possession. The U.S. Attorney announced that 52-year-old Wesley Preister was sentenced in federal court in Omaha after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute meth. The U.S. District Judge sentenced Preister to...
kmaland.com
2 suspects face multiple charges in Mills County
(Glenwood) -- Two Mills County suspects are in custody following their Thursday morning arrest. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas of Omaha and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn of Council Bluffs were arrested on Ingrum Avenue near Glenwood shortly before 7:25 a.m. Authorities say both Thomas and Klahn were charged with 3rd degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, and trespassing 1st offense.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
siouxcountyradio.com
Text-A-Tip Leads to Arrest
A Denison man was arrested after a text-a-tip about a vehicle being driven recklessly in the Alton area. Deputies located the vehicle around 7:17pm Wednesday. During the investigation, deputies determined the driver, 37-year-old Joseph Treinen of Denison, was driving with a barred license. Deputies also suspected he possessed illegal drugs. A law enforcement K-9 alerted on the odor of narcotics coming from inside the vehicle where deputies later discovered multiple glass pipes used for smoking controlled substances, methamphetamine and marijuana.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co.) Two people were arrested on Burglary charges in Mills County. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office says 69-year-old Joseph Alan Thomas, of Omaha, Nebraska, and 47-year-old Tracey Lynn Klahn, of Council Bluffs, were both arrested Thursday morning on Ingrum Avenue for Burglary 3rd, Possession of Burglary Tools, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Trespass 1st. Thomas and Klahn were each held on $8,300 bond.
WOWT
Victim identified in fatal Northwest Omaha wreck
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person is dead and three more are hurt after a wreck Sunday near 156th and Maple. Four cars were involved in the accident that happened just after 4p.m. Omaha Police have confirmed the deceased victim is Velma Sanders, 65. Sanders was a passenger in a...
Atlantic Man Strikes House with a Stolen Pickup
(Atlantic) An Atlantic man faces charges after striking a residence with a stolen pickup. At 2:18 a.m. on Sunday, Cass County Communications dispatched the Atlantic Police Department to a motor vehicle accident at 1612 Oak Street in Atlantic. When officers arrived, they found a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado had struck the house at that address.
iheart.com
Omaha Fugitive Found In Fort Dodge, Iowa
(Webster County, IA) -- A fugitive from Omaha has been arrested in northern Iowa. Police found Cameron D. Carodine at a Fort Dodge, Iowa home yesterday (Wednesday). Carodine is a known street gang member wanted on outstanding warrants related to a federal investigation in Omaha. The Sheriff's Office says he jumped out of a second story window and tried to run from deputies and U-S Marshals caught him.
WOWT
Omaha Police Officer’s Association warns of mail scams
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mailer scams are claiming to be from the Omaha Police Officer’s Association. Omaha POA says at least one type of scam has been seen, alleging to be from the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 1 and demanding payment.
kmaland.com
Nebraska City woman sentenced for methamphetamine offense
(Council Bluffs) -- A Nebraska City woman has been sentenced to multiple years in prison for a drug offense. The Southern District of Iowa says 34-year-old Tabitha Standley was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 120 months in prison following a plea to the charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Nebraska Woman Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Drugs At Iowa Casino
(Council Bluffs, IA) — A Nebraska City, Nebraska woman is sentenced to ten years in prison after being found with meth at an Iowa casino. Thirty-four-year-old Tabitha Standley was arrested at the Horseshoe Casino in Council Bluffs on a felony warrant in October of 2021. Officers then searched her car and found 300 grams of meth in her car. She pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Comments / 1