Hurricane Fiona strengthens to category 4 ; Tropical Storm Gaston hanging on in the central Atlantic, and another tropical disturbance near the Leeward Islands

Tropical Storm Ian forms in Atlantic
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — For all the talk about how it’s been a slow hurricane season, we’re not seeing that anymore. The Atlantic Ocean currently has five systems churning, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami. Gaston, which formed earlier this week, is out in the Azores and is closer to Europe than anywhere […]
Potential tropical threat next week
From Chris Newkirk / Beaufort County Emergency Services:. Our office is currently monitoring the development of Tropical Depression #9 in the Caribbean Sea. It is expected to become a Tropical Storm over the weekend and track north, impacting Florida as a Hurricane Tuesday and / or Wednesday of next week. Current forecast models suggest this storm will continue a track along the eastern US bringing potential impacts to North Carolina as we enter next weekend. (Friday / Saturday)
Fiona lashes Bermuda as a category 4 hurricane through Friday morning
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 p.m. advisory, Hurricane Fiona was maintaining Category 4 status with winds of 130 mph. Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the season thus far and the forecast track has remained consistent over the past several days. The center of Fiona will make its closest pass to our coast over the next 12 hours, coming within about 500 miles of Cape Lookout. This will lead to high surf, coastal flooding of about 1 to 2 feet, and high rip current threats for all area beaches from now extending through the weekend. We will avoid all direct impacts from Fiona. Once Fiona moves north of Bermuda Friday, it will come into contact with a cold front that will help erode Fiona’s structure.
Hurricane Fiona now a category 4 storm
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As of the 5 a.m Wednesday advisory, Hurricane Fiona had strengthened to a category 4 hurricane, with sustained winds of 130 mph. The warm waters it will continue to travel over will help fuel further intensification through Wednesday. Tropical systems need a few main ingredients to thrive; warm sea surface temperatures, light wind shear, and plentiful moisture. Fiona will be enjoying all three over the next 24 hours. Fortunately, the powerful storm’s track continues to stay a good 500+ miles off the U.S. coastline as it passes by over the next 2-3 days.
Greenville restaurant owner helping Fiona victims
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Caribbean Islands earlier this week. Greenville restaurant owner Jay Bastardo is collecting donations and supplies at both of his Villa Verde restaurants and at Harvey’s on Memorial Drive. He is a native of the Dominican […]
WITN End Zone Week 6 - Part Two
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN END ZONE WEEK 6 - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL. John Paul II 21, Fork Union Military Academy (VA) 0. Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Fifteen and a Half Hours in the Neuse
It was the first thing Ronnie Antry said to Kathy Rose and her family as they hoisted him out of the Neuse River. It was about a quarter to eleven in the morning, she said, when they found him floating in the water, no boat in sight. The day before,...
Water main break delays traffic on Simmons Street in New Bern
NEW BERN, Craven County — A water main break off Simmons Street in New Bern is causing some traffic delays. City Engineer Jordan Hughes said he hopes to have the main fixed before the end of the school day. He said they got the call about this 12-inch break...
Freeboot Friday has Uptown Greenville booming so far during football season
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the last home football game for East Carolina University for the next three weeks. It also means it’s the last Freeboot Friday until October. During the first four weeks of the college football season, Freeboot Friday has also been taking place in Uptown Greenville. It’s not very often the Pirates […]
The farmer and the bear battle it out over peanuts at harvest time in eastern North Carolina
North Carolina one of the largest peanut-producing states in the U.S., but eastern North Carolina farmers have some four-legged, fierce competition for the popular legumes. Bertie County Farmer Kirk Tice said it’s harvest time, and it’s again a race between the farmer and the black bear on his farm this week.
This year’s peanut season in ENC looks a little different
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Knowing when to dig their peanuts is one of the most important decisions a farmer can make and this year’s peanut season looks a little different for ENC farmers. For the first time in almost ten years, peanuts are ready to dig seven to ten days...
Carolina Country Stampede returns this weekend
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A popular Eastern Carolina festival is returning this weekend. The 26th annual Carolina Country Stampede kicks off at 5:00 p.m. Friday in downtown Williamston. It opens with local beach music favorites, the Embers hitting the stage at 7:00 pm. On Saturday, the festival begins at 10:00...
Kinston’s first ENC Pride Festival coming Oct. 8
KINSTON, N.C. — ENC Pride’s inaugural Pride Festival is upcoming. ENC Pride’s goal is to unify the LGBTQIA+ community, its allies and all people in Eastern North Carolina. The Festival will be held on October 8 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The celebration will be a family-friendly event for all ages, focusing on the […]
Compute North, which planned to build a cryptomining center in Greenville, declares bankruptcy
Compute North, which had planned to build a large cryptomining facility in Greenville, has declared bankruptcy, according to court documents dated Sept. 22. Filed in the Southern District of Texas, the bankruptcy applies to the company’s main entity, as well as its subsidiaries spanning several states. That includes Compute North NC09, incorporated in North Carolina.
Silver Alert issued for Wilson teenager
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Wilson teenager. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 16-year-old Alex Hillard was last seen on Black Creed Road in Wilson. He is five feet, seven inches, weighs about 220 pounds and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans.
Wilson crews battle early morning fire
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina fire officials are asking the community to avoid an intersection Friday morning as they battle a fire. The Wilson police department posted to social media that city fire officials are responding to a fire at the corner of Ward Boulevard and Herring Avenue. Police...
Project at 10th and Evans streets could have $656 million impact
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville drivers may have seen signs for Intersect East around 10th and Evans streets. That project will cover a 19-acre area, with the goal of connecting downtown Greenville with East Carolina University and ECU Health. Tuesday morning, Tim Elliot, who is a developer with Maryland-based Elliott...
Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival comes to Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - The first annual Mac “Bear” Hodges Music Festival will be held tomorrow. Hodges was the former mayor of Washington who died of COVID-19 in 2020. The city renamed its waterfront festival park to honor him- and that’s where this weekend’s festival will take place.
Conley boys soccer edges Northside-Jacksonville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -D.H. Conley got up early, got equalized and was able to pull out a 2-1 win over Northside-Jacksonville on Thursday night in Greenville. Vikings Ryan Davis scored off a header on a corner kick to start the scoring. Monarchs Kaiden Smith also scored a header goal while...
City of Greenville breaks ground on new Wildwood Park amenities
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Members of the Greenville community came out on Thursday to the groundbreaking ceremony at Wildwood Park for a new welcome center and play area. The expansion comes almost a year after the park opened in October 2021 but Greenville Recreation and Parks director Don Octigan says he’s excited for the community because the development has been in the works for quite some time.
