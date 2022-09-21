Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
A forgotten Tom Cruise masterpiece has found its way back onto the Netflix charts
It feels like Tom Cruise is no longer just a Hollywood actor, but rather the Hollywood actor. The leading man for countless films since he first stepped into the picture, it’s easy to forget just how many he’s been in. Recently, Netflix viewers have decided to jump back...
Tyler Perry Shares Thoughtful Comments On The Movie He’s Waited 27 Years To Make
Tyler Perry shared thoughtful comments on the movie he's waited 27 years to make.
digitalspy.com
Chicago Fire boss reveals reason behind heartbreaking split in season 11 opener
Chicago Fire season 11 spoilers ahead. Sylvie Brett and Matthew Casey are done and dusted, we're sad to report. In the heartbreaking opening episode of Chicago Fire's 11th season, Brett struggled with being away from missing boyfriend Casey, who was back in Portland. A surprise visit from ex-fiancé Kyle Sheffield led to the paramedic making a decision about her own future, telling Casey that "the timing just wasn't right" for their relationship to thrive.
This “Stranger Things” Lawn Decor on TikTok Recreates an Iconic Season 4 Scene
Halloween is more than a month away, but already, someone has won the season’s best lawn decor. Over on TikTok, a Halloween ornament has gone viral after it successfully recreated that iconic scene from “Stranger Things,” wherein Max Mayfield is floating up in the air as she struggles against Vecna in the Upside Down.
RELATED PEOPLE
digitalspy.com
House of the Dragon casts David and Georgia Tennant's son in key role
House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon has cast Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Georgia Tennant's son Ty in a major role. The HBO drama will undergo a huge shift during episode 6, which will see a refresh of the cast following a time jump. Ty...
Netflix Unveils Spine-Chilling Trailer of Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Midnight Club’
Netflix has released the official trailer for Mike Flanagan’s new horror series “The Midnight Club.” Based on novel of the same name by Christopher Pike, the 10-episode horror series follows a group of terminally ill patients in Rotterdam Home who gather at midnight to share scary stories. The group makes a pact to contact the others from beyond the grave should one of them perish. The series stars Adia, Igby Rigney, Ruth Codd, Aya Furukawa, Annarah Shephard, William Chris Sumpter and Sauriyan Sapkota, with Heather Langenkamp as the enigmatic doctor presiding over Rotterdam Home. The series is created by Flanagan and “The Haunting...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about
The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
digitalspy.com
Reacher season 2 casts Marvel star as new female lead
Reacher has announced a host of new names joining the cast for season 2, including Inhumans star Serinda Swan. Ahead of filming this autumn, the actress – who played Medusa in the short-lived Marvel series – will play the key role of Karla Dixon as Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) is pushed into a conspiracy that is killing his friends.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Stranger Things: The Byers House Is Now on Sale for a Ridiculous Price
Strangers Things has become a global phenomenon hit, and now one iconic location from the show is hitting the real estate market. The house that was used as a set piece for the home of Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) and her two sons Will (Noah Schnapp) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton). In real life, the Byers home is a 1,846 square foot piece of property on six acres of land, located in Fayetteville, Georgia, built in 1990. It went on the market on Monday, September 19th, with a listing price of $300,000.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror director Ti West reveals that the ‘X’ trilogy almost didn’t happen
Across his career thus far, horror director Ti West has experimented with a multitude of sub-genres — including supernatural torment in The Innkeepers, a satanic cult in The House of the Devil, and an homage to classic ‘80s slashers in one of his latest bone-chilling projects, X. Due to the unexpected success of X — which centers around a group of young adult filmmakers on a remote farmhouse in Texas — a fresh-faced horror trilogy was born.
digitalspy.com
Can't remember the last time Corrie was any good
Feels like an eternity since this soap was actually worth watching. It's sad because I grew up with Corrie and I remember it being a cut above in how it presented down to earth working class people with an unrivalled sense of humour. I still watch it out of habit but it's just so boring. Can't remember the last time I found any of the storylines or characters engaging. This applies to all soaps tbh because they're a shadow of their former selves. Coronation St is Coronation St by name alone because it's long lost it's identity.
Yellowstone Prequel 1923 Just Cast Another Big Dutton Connection To The 1883 Timeline
More casting news for Yellowstone's 1923 prequel spinoff, and now we know who'll be playing another member of the Dutton clan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
digitalspy.com
EE - Frankie Lewis waves goodbye
Spoilers for tonight's first episode ahead.... Frankie should have got a Julia's theme ending! Absolute travesty that she didn't get one just so we can have the AWFUL Janine very predictably announce she's having the baby after all. I still sobbed through Frankie's final scene. 😭Rose is a superb actress...
digitalspy.com
Don't Worry Darling's ending explained - what does that final moment mean?
Don't Worry Darling ending spoilers follow. Despite the brouhaha leading up to the debut of Olivia Wilde's sophomore feature Don't Worry Darling, the dystopian thriller is on track to perform well at the box office. And while profit is certainly one measure of success, so are reviews – and the latter have been mixed.
ComicBook
The Midnight Club Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix has revealed the official trailer for The Midnight Club. On social media, the streaming platform decided to give fans a taste of what's to come with the horror series. Christopher Pike's novel will see itself translated to households all over the world. Netflix is also bringing in some big talent for spooky season. Mike Flanagan helped create The Haunting of Hill House. He'll be stewarding this beloved novel series as it make its way to being a streaming program. However, it wouldn't just be the director behind the camera. The Midnight Club will see numerous filmmakers step into this world as well. Including: Viet Nguyen (Lucifer, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Axelle Carolyn (Creepshow, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Morgan Beggs (Once Upon a Time, Smallville), Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour (Black Box), and Michael Fimognari (DP: The Haunting of Hill House, director: To All the Boys: Always and Forever). October 7th will be the big day on Netflix, go ahead and check out the clip down below.
digitalspy.com
Soaps - Lowest Love Interest Counts!
Characters in soaps tend to have a lot of love interests, but can anyone think of characters with a low count?. Don't know what counts as low, perhaps 5 love interests or less? At least nothing on the grand scale of Ken Barlow, Gail Platt or Maria Connor. I'm not...
digitalspy.com
Beverly Hills Cop 4 confirms another original character return for Netflix sequel
As filming for Beverly Hills Cop is underway in California, the cast of the classic comedy sequel is expanding to include more OG characters. Bronson Pinchot is among the franchise's original stars returning for chapter four, titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley after Eddie Murphy's street-smart Detroit detective. Pinchot, who...
digitalspy.com
Really really enjoying EE
EE finally feeling like a modern east London suburb!. Great storylines bubbling away. Brian Connelly is such a lovely addition to the cast too! I love his character so much and I hope he stays for a long time. Posts: 28,535. Forum Member. ✭✭✭. 22/09/22 - 23:31 #2. I’m...
wegotthiscovered.com
Enjoying a movie everyone hates is okay, but ‘Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’ seems a step too far
What makes a bad movie a bad movie? It seems like an obvious question when the critical consensus would be the clearest way to gauge a certain film’s popularity, but let’s not forget that The Last Jedi is one of the top-rated Star Wars titles on Rotten Tomatoes with a 91 percent score, while Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull is also Certified Fresh on a rating of 78 percent.
Comments / 0