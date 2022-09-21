Read full article on original website
Inside Indiana Business
Horizon House employment program on track for record-setting year
Indianapolis-based Horizon House says it is on track to reach record job placements this year through its RISE Program. The nonprofit says the program, which helps homeless Hoosiers find and secure employment, has already made 100 job placements this year. In 2021, the nonprofit says 128 jobs were secured for...
Inside Indiana Business
Shelby County designated broadband ready
The Indiana Broadband Office has designated Shelby County as an official Broadband Ready Community. The Broadband Ready Communities Program aims to encourage broadband development throughout Indiana. “Congratulations to Shelby County for prioritizing broadband development and becoming a certified Indiana Broadband Ready Community,” said Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch. “As communities across...
Current Publishing
City of Fishers looks at redistricting
The City of Fishers has grown exponentially since 2010, according to the 2020 census. The growth means that the Fishers City Council must redraw district lines before the next city election in 2023, but according to law, redistricting must be completed prior to Nov. 8 of the prior year. City...
WISH-TV
Salesforce co-CEO considers pulling resources out of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it is considering the pulling all employees out of Indiana due to the state’s abortion law. Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis. The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate...
3 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you are one of those people that always likes to order a steak whenever goes with with friends and family then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Indiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travellers and local people. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Walmart plans to seek damages from Plainfield after large facility fire
The Town of Plainfield has received notices from Walmart that it plans to file claims for damages to its distribution facility in a massive fire in March of this year.
New efforts underway by city to revitalize troubled Towne & Terrace neighborhood
Metro police call Towne & Terrace one of the most dangerous parts of the city. Abandoned buildings, drugs, murders and more have plagued the neighborhoods near East 42nd St. and North Post Rd.
Mexico company chooses Indianapolis for first U.S. shrimp farm location
A Mexico-based company is establishing its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Walmart claims departments responding to distribution center made fire worse
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — More than 30 fire departments have been named in several notices of tort claims seeking damages from a massive fire in March that destroyed a Walmart Distribution Center. The fire broke out at the Walmart Distribution Center previously located at 9590 Allpoints Parkway in Plainfield. Smoke...
IPS plans push to keep school buildings slated for closure
Seven Indianapolis Public Schools buildings would shut down at the end of this school year under the district’s proposed reorganization plan, which would make them available to charter school operators for the low cost of $1. District officials, however, are betting on their ability to successfully lobby the state legislature to keep those closed buildings. Current state law says such buildings must first be offered up to charter schools or state educational...
Inside Indiana Business
Ag-tech company bringing Shrimpbox to Indianapolis
A Mexico-based company that has developed what it calls the first sustainable “plug-and-play” shrimp farming technology is expanding in central Indiana. Atarraya Inc. says it will invest $4.8 million to establish its first U.S. container-based shrimp farming operation in Indianapolis and create up to 65 jobs by the end of 2025.
Boone County farm crawl taking place Saturday
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — You've probably heard of a bar crawl or a pub crawl, but how about a farm crawl? If you're curious and in the Zionsville area, you can add it to your list of things to check out this weekend in Boone County. Judi Weston runs Weston...
Inside Indiana Business
‘All hands on deck’ to address Indiana teacher shortage
When the school year got underway for the fall semester, Indiana’s public K-12 schools were facing a major dilemma – not enough teachers. The Indiana State Department of Education says there are approximately 1,700 open teaching jobs, and another 1,300 non-teaching jobs, listed on its online job portal. Private schools, like Indianapolis’ Roncalli High School, are not immune to the teacher shortage.
Southside Times
Southside construction update
I-69 Indianapolis: Retaining wall construction for the future I-69 overpasses has restricted Wicker Road to one lane only. Temporary traffic signals have been installed in the work zone to control two-way traffic. Construction of the future I-69 lanes and interchange will require a long-term closure of Epler Avenue and Belmont Avenue west of State Road 37. Expect the closure to begin in early October once utility crews have cleared the area. For more information, visit i69finishline.com.
Fox 59
Amanda’s Market returns to Carmel this Saturday
INDIANAPOLIS — A fall-themed outdoor vendor market is coming to Amanda’s Exchange in Carmel with more than 50 local artisans and vendors, five food trucks and several beverage options, including beer, wine and non-alcoholic drinks. Event Co-Founders Sara Baldwin, owner of Lux & Ivy in Carmel, and Wyatt...
Current Publishing
Union Brewing Company marches bar top to new space on Gradle Drive
Union Brewing Company owner Nathan Doyle is sad to leave the Monon Square Shopping Center, but he is taking a piece of the bar with him to the new location. On the business’ final day Sept. 18, a brass band followed a group of 20 Union Brewing regulars carrying the bar top. Doyle said he believes the bar top weighs more than 500 pounds.
WISH-TV
Mayor Hogsett declares Thursday ‘Car Free Day’ in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — City leaders in Indianapolis encourage people to go car-free on Thursday. People are encouraged to participate in “Car Free Day” by getting to work by using scooters or bikes, carpooling, walking, or riding the bus. “The goal of the event today is to help...
Current Publishing
Developer plans housing developments in Noblesville
New housing could be coming to Noblesville under plans by a developer that would bring 168 new houses to two rental home communities. AMH Development, LLC has proposed 21 single-family lots on approximately 8.79 acres adjacent to the intersection of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road that would be known as Maple Grove. AMH Development, LLC was formed in 2017 and serves 22 markets nationwide. It owns 55,000 properties across the U.S.
Current Publishing
Cinnaholic to open first Indiana shop Sept. 30 in Carmel
Cinnaholic will open its first shop in Indiana on Sept. 30 at 1350 S. Range Line Rd. in Carmel. The Georgia-based shop is a plant-based bakery that specializes in gourmet cinnamon rolls, brownies, edible cookie dough and other treats. Customers can choose from more than 40 frostings and toppings to customize their order.
Current Publishing
Carmel council considering $63M bond to fill gaps in path system, build roundabouts
The Carmel City Council is considering $63 million in bonds to fund the closing of gaps in the city’s multi-use path system, Monon Square infrastructure improvements, upgrades to Ditch Road and several new roundabouts throughout town. The council on Sept. 19 introduced an ordinance to issue Carmel Redevelopment Authority...
