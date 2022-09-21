Fort Scott Salon shows support for Mental Health Awareness Month

FORT SCOTT, Kan. – A Fort Scott Salon is donating 100 percent of its proceeds to the SEK Mental Health Center in support of Mental Health Awareness month.

Upper Cut Salon says all money raised will benefit children receiving services from the non-profit.

Along with cash, officials say they are also collecting shoes, clothes and food donations.

The fundraiser spans October 17th-23rd

The salon will wrap up the week with its total donation on October 24th.

