MSNBC analyst who mocked Hunter Biden laptop story rewarded with White House role. What a surprise
The appointment of MSNBC analyst Jeremy Bash to the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board triggered an outcry in Washington given Bash's role in denying the legitimacy of the Hunter Biden laptop as "Russian disinformation." Bash was not only one of more than 50 former intelligence officials who signed a letter...
Video of Joe Biden Saying 'F-15' Viewed Over 2M Times as President Mocked
Biden's latest gun comments have resulted in comparisons to his widely criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan and the implication he would attack U.S. citizens.
Jill Biden-chaired education meeting erupts into laughter as president walks in: ‘Whatever she says, I agree with’
President Joe Biden couldn’t help but surprise guests at a White House meeting hosted by first lady Dr Jill Biden on Wednesday.Mr Biden popped in near the end of the meeting as US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, seated next to Dr Biden, was addressing attendees.Interrupting Mr Walsh, Mr Biden indicated to his wife and quipped: “Whatever she’s saying, I agree with”.The remarks elicited a laugh from those present, and came as Mr Walsh was expressing this thanks for the “partnership” of everyone in the room. National experts had gathered to address the nation’s teacher shortage.Dr Biden then motioned at...
The 55 worst things Trump did during his presidency
Since Donald Trump left office, he has moaned that the election was stolen from him and said he should have won.These claims have been widely disputed.Yesterday, he said the FBI raided his home, so he is back in the news once again.Since he is, it is worth remembering what he was like as a president, and why he absolutely should not be one again.So, here are 55 of his worst acts when he held office.Read to the end, if you dare..1. When he dismissed Russian interference in the electionThe spectre of Russia has haunted Trump since the 2016 election that...
Donald Trump Says He Can't Be Sued for Fraud Because He Paid the Money Back
Former President Donald Trump wrote Thursday on social media that he cannot be sued for fraud because he repaid loans borrowed from lenders "in full on or before the due date" or is still repaying them. Trump was responding to a civil lawsuit announced on Wednesday by New York Attorney...
Man who voted for Trump twice has surprising opinion about Biden's move
CNN reporter Miguel Marquez visited President Joe Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania, and spoke to working-class voters about Biden’s plan to forgive some student loan debt.
JESSE WATTERS: Biden's entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies
Fox News host Jesse Watters ripped President Biden’s celebration Tuesday of the Inflation Reduction Act on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: America lost and Joe Biden took a victory lap. Is this just poor planning or is this all going according to plan? The sham party is just another cover-up. His entire presidency is a cover-up built on lies. The only reason inflation isn't at 10% is because Biden drained the Strategic Petroleum Reserve.
Jill Biden says she and President Biden have 'not yet' discussed a possible reelection run
First lady Dr. Jill Biden says she has not yet discussed with President Joe Biden whether he will run for a second term.
Mar-A-Lago Case Special Master Asks Trump To Pay $500 Hourly Fee To His Assistant Or Face Court Sanction
Raymond Dearie, the special master appointed by District Court Judge Aileen Cannon in the Mar-a-Lago case, called for external assistance to review over 11,000 documents recovered from former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Florida residence, court filings done on Thursday showed. What Happened: Dearie enlisted the support of James Orenstein,...
Ukrainian collaborators who sided with Russian occupation were given top jobs and fancy titles. Now they're being hunted down.
In occupied Melitopol, a once-obscure local politican became mayor, but, Galina Danilchenko now lives in fear both of Russia and her neighbors.
Lindsey Graham saves Biden’s big day
The South Carolina Republican dropped a surprise bomb into the middle of Democrats’ inflation party.
Hunter Biden’s laptop could hold answers to GOP interest in Chinese business deals
Hunter Biden’s laptop hard drive likely holds the answer to House Republican questions over President Joe Biden’s son’s Chinese business deals, including his efforts to work out U.S. natural gas deals with a Chinese government-linked energy conglomerate. Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member on the House...
Former Pence adviser says she agrees with Biden that an 'extreme faction' of the Republican party 'dominated, driven and intimidated' by Trump is 'dangerous'
During a primetime address, President Joe Biden said the GOP is a "threat to this country" because it's "dominated" by MAGA Republicans.
Video Shows Russian 'Alligator' Chopper Fall From Sky After Ukraine Strike
The moment in which a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter was shot down by Ukraine was captured on video, providing a look into one of Russia's most recent losses in the ongoing war. The video was shared on Twitter by Ukraine's Defense Ministry, which said that the Ukrainian National Guard shot...
2024 Watch: Pompeo to accuse Biden of treating Americans ‘like enemies’ in high-profile New Hampshire speech
EXCLUSIVE: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take aim at President Biden on Tuesday in a high-profile speech in New Hampshire, the state that for a century’s held the first primary in the race for the White House. "I’m here because a few weeks ago, the President of...
Iran’s president says he hasn’t seen difference between Trump and Biden admins | 60 Minutes
“The new administration in the U.S., they claim that they are different from the Trump administration,” President Ebrahim Raisi told Lesley Stahl, “But we haven’t witnessed any changes in reality.”
President Biden and former President Trump make appearances in Pennsylvania ahead of midterms
President Biden made his third trip to Pennsylvania this past week, and former President Donald Trump also appeared in Pennsylvania over the weekend for his first rally since the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago home. CBS News reporter Sarah Ewall-Wice joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano and Tanya Rivero to discuss these trips and what they signify.
Ana Navarro Shuts Down Joy Behar For Comparing Abortion Laws to Women’s Rights in Iran on ‘The View’: “Let’s Not Make That Comparison”
Ana Navarro made her first appearance of the week on today’s episode of The View, where she was quick to shut down an off-color comparison made by fellow co-host Joy Behar. During one of the panel’s Hot Topics segments, the ladies covered the protests that erupted in Iran following the murder of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, for allegedly not wearing her hijab the correct way. Meanwhile, CNN’s chief international anchor, Christiane Amanpour, was set to interview the Iranian president in New York, but when she declined to wear a hijab, he called off the interview. Speaking of the reporter, Navarro said, “She is...
From Eisenhower to Biden, queen met every US president but 1
WASHINGTON (AP) — Horseback riding with Ronald Reagan. Yachting with Bill Clinton. Sipping tea with Joe Biden. Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday at age 96, had met every American president since Dwight Eisenhower, with the exception of Lyndon Johnson, who did not visit Britain during his presidency. Biden was the 13th and final U.S. president to meet the woman whose reign spanned seven decades.
Iran will make 'proportional' response to Ukraine reducing ties
Sept 24 (Reuters) - Iran is planning "proportional action" in response to Ukraine's decision to downgrade diplomatic ties over the reported supply of Iranian drones to Russia, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said on Saturday.
