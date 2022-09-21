Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
TV moments that annoyed you
This could include any type of TV show (drama, comedy, documentary, reality, factual) Example - when a contestant called Iain on Great British Bake Off was eliminated after his fellow contestant Diana took his ice-cream out of the freezer in the 25 degrees heat, which meant his cake (baked Alaksa) was ruined.
digitalspy.com
The Flash's Grant Gustin shares new costume pic ahead of final season
The Flash Arrowverse series has recently started filming for its ninth and final season, and Grant Gustin has shared a new photo of himself wearing the costume as he gears up for one final round of superheroics. Posing in the mirror with most of his famous red and yellow-accented costume,...
digitalspy.com
The Crown season 5 release date finally confirmed by Netflix
Netflix has finally confirmed a release date for the fifth season of The Crown with a promotional poster. Released as part of Netflix's TUDUM event, the new poster teases the release date with very little else. According to the poster, the long-awaited fifth season of The Crown will premiere on November 9, 2022.
In Style
King Charles Will Reportedly Wait Until After Prince Harry’s Media Projects Are Released to Finalize Archie and Lilibet’s Royal Titles
Shortly after news broke that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were reportedly “furious” over their children’s denied HRH status, new details on what exactly is stalling King Charles III’s decision have been revealed. Despite the fact that the Sussex children, Archie and Lilibet, automatically adopted the...
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
digitalspy.com
Married at First Sight star regrets doing show and brands editing "unacceptable"
Gemma Rose has spoken out about Married at First Sight UK and claimed that she regrets doing it and called the editing "unacceptable". The new series of the Channel 4 reality series saw Gemma marry Matt Murray, and they initially had good chemistry together. However, the couple had an argument about sexual innuendos that Gemma made, which ended with Matt walking off and Gemma in tears.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders exit for Janine Butcher confirmed by star Charlie Brooks
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders actress Charlie Brooks is leaving her role as Janine Butcher just 18 months after her dramatic return. Charlie told the The Sun on Sunday: "I was only ever due back to EastEnders for a year, but when [executive producer] Chris Clenshaw presented me with his idea for the story, I couldn't say no to staying a little longer.
digitalspy.com
EE - Frankie Lewis waves goodbye
Spoilers for tonight's first episode ahead.... Frankie should have got a Julia's theme ending! Absolute travesty that she didn't get one just so we can have the AWFUL Janine very predictably announce she's having the baby after all. I still sobbed through Frankie's final scene. 😭Rose is a superb actress...
digitalspy.com
Ghosts series 4 iPlayer pace SPOILERS
Just finished series 4 of ghosts. Whilst it had its moments I didn’t really get into this series as much as previous ones. sad to see Mary get ‘sucked off’/move on. I guess Katy decided to leave the show. So we finally know Mary was burnt as...
digitalspy.com
Can't remember the last time Corrie was any good
Feels like an eternity since this soap was actually worth watching. It's sad because I grew up with Corrie and I remember it being a cut above in how it presented down to earth working class people with an unrivalled sense of humour. I still watch it out of habit but it's just so boring. Can't remember the last time I found any of the storylines or characters engaging. This applies to all soaps tbh because they're a shadow of their former selves. Coronation St is Coronation St by name alone because it's long lost it's identity.
digitalspy.com
EastEnders: Your favourite Female vs. Female fight ever
Pat vs. Peggy - “you bitch, you cow!” (1998) Stacey & Kat vs. Janine in the R&R (2010) Linda & Shirley fight before the boat crash (2020) Stacey starts a fight with Chelsea after Sean’s arrest (2007) Ronnie & Bianca slap each other and Dot intervenes (2009)
WWE・
digitalspy.com
🎇Emmerdale Friday 23 September 2022🎇
Good evening Emmerdalians. I know it's very early to post but it's our last night on holiday and we are off out. Chas feels guilty. With her husband Paddy none the wiser, and valiantly being a rock for his troubled wife, the landlady is riddled with guilt… Will she call time on her fling?
digitalspy.com
7 huge Casualty spoilers for next week
Casualty spoilers follow. Casualty isn't on tonight (September 24), but don't fear, as it'll be back in its usual slot next week (October 1). Next week's episode will see Iain and Faith team up after making a shocking discovery, while Robyn collapses and cracks start to show in Marty and Adi's relationship.
digitalspy.com
Is there anyone here who actually likes Corrie and Emmerdale?
It seems like everybody hates them just for the sake of it. I quite enjoy them. Does anyone here watch them because they actually like them? I want to join the threads on the episodes but I don't want to seem out of place lol. No and I say that...
digitalspy.com
Why Hollyoaks needs to fix Silas Blissett in his return plot
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Whenever Hollyoaks needs to pull out all the stops for a big week of episodes, the return of serial killer Silas Blissett is always a possibility. Jeff Rawle's legendary character went down in the soap history books during his original stint in 2010 and 2011, which led to a big increase in ratings for the memorable WAG wedding and Halloween Fright Night episodes.
digitalspy.com
First look at Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan's Netflix spy thriller
Heart of Stone is set to be one of Netflix's big blockbusters of 2023, and we've now got our first look at the epic spy thriller. Written by The Old Guard's Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder, the movie stars Gal Gadot as intelligence operative Rachel Stone, the only woman standing between her powerful organisation and the loss of its most valuable – and dangerous – asset.
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street reveals Dev Alahan struggle in shooting fallout
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street's Dev Alahan will struggle to cope next week in the aftermath of his son Aadi being shot. Aadi was rushed to hospital last night after taking a bullet during the heated rooftop showdown between Kelly Neelan, Gary Windass and Kieron Edgerton. The teenager was...
digitalspy.com
Why is soap characters not staying for long term nowadays?
I've notice soap characters doesn't stay for long periods of time nowadays??? Janine is leaving after returning 18 months ago. Frankie left the soap the other day and she came into the show in 2020 two years. Coronation Street Kelly Neelan left the soap after three years after her first appearance. There are lots of different examples but what is the reason why no character in a soap stay for long term nowadays?
digitalspy.com
Strictly Come Dancing - Our Way (Series 20)
I’ll be honest, I’m still not really over last year. The final three couples all had such incredible emotional journeys, including a selection of showstopper dances from each of them, and the thought of having to get to grips with a new cast isn’t filling me with the usual levels of excitement. But, I will persevere!
digitalspy.com
Only 3 Soaps have ever had 20 million.plus single Viewing
They also say , that ED has Never had single episode of over 10.milion.
