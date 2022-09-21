Feels like an eternity since this soap was actually worth watching. It's sad because I grew up with Corrie and I remember it being a cut above in how it presented down to earth working class people with an unrivalled sense of humour. I still watch it out of habit but it's just so boring. Can't remember the last time I found any of the storylines or characters engaging. This applies to all soaps tbh because they're a shadow of their former selves. Coronation St is Coronation St by name alone because it's long lost it's identity.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO