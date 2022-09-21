Read full article on original website
A Closer Look at New Balance's Collegiate-Style 650
Following their release last week, we now have a closer look at the New Balance 650 in “White/Blue” and “White/Red” that have just arrived at HBX. The high-top counterpart of the 550, the 650 features similar design details with the addition of a puff and stitch collar. The new silhouette features a primarily white leather upper accented by contrasting bold red or royal blue color elements at the tongue, collar, “N” logo, “650” branding, a panel above the midsole, and parts of the outsole. Additional branding comes in the form of “New Balance” markings at the collars and midsoles. Adding to their collegiate varsity sport feel are basketball logos on the tongue tags.
Reflective Accents Dress The Upcoming Nike Air Max 95 “Tour Yellow”
2022 marks the celebration of many an iconic sneaker, such as the Air Force 1 and the Air Max 97. And as it’s already received a party of its own not long back, the Air Max 95 has only delivered inline releases since the start of the year. Joining this catalog is yet another simple pair, which features both reflective detailing and hits of “Tour Yellow.”
“Black/Grey” Pairing Creates A Covert Aesthetic For The Nike Air Trainer 1
Currently enjoying its 35th anniversary, the Bo Jackson-endorsed Nike Air Trainer 1 has partaken in a duo of Travis Scott collaborations alongside a full slate of heritage-filled offerings. Bringing the tonal spectrum back to more simplified combinations, the latest proposition of the Tinker Hatfield design employs a stealthy aesthetic fit with a three-tone medley.
Nike Dunk Low "Light Iron Ore" Is Readied With Glossy and Grayscale Accents
A wealth of general releases and collaborations are expected to be produced by the. team in the remaining months of 2022, and one silhouette that will continue to be a focal point for the brand is the Dunk. More iterations of the classic offering keep popping up on a weekly basis, and the latest to be unveiled via official imagery is this Dunk Low “Light Iron Ore” colorway.
Supreme Ushers The Return Of The Nike Air Max TL 99
Supreme‘s penchant for touching on obscure and unexpected Nike models for its collaborations continues as we get a first look at the NY-based brand’s next project with Nike. Revealed is their own distinct take on the Air Max TL from 1998-1999, the second of a popular line of Air Max running footwear that debuted in the late 1990s. While the shoes debuted in late 1998, this model was primarily released in 1999 and is commonly referred to as the ’99 model.
Early Look at the Air Jordan 1 "True Blue"
Next year marks the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 3, so Jordan Brand is celebrating the iconic silhouette’s milestone anniversary with … an Air Jordan 1. Of course, the Jumpman has grand direct plans set for the AJ 3’s anniversary — it’s one of the most popular and influential Air Jordans of all time, the first Air Jordan designed by Tinker Hatfield and the shoe that saved Michael Jordan’s relationship with Nike — but that doesn’t mean other models in the Air Jordan lineage can’t get some love, so the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” is a reimagining of one of the AJ 3’s most notable color schemes.
Sneakers Under $100: New Balance, ASICS, Nike and More
Building out your fall sneaker rotation is no cheap feat. Word to the wise: never skip the sale section. From stylized Nike Blazers to sleek adidas and retro New Balances, we’ve assembled a list of marked down footwear available now — all under $100 USD. Keep scrolling for...
Yoon Ahn Teases Upcoming AMBUSH x Nike Air Force 1 Low Collection
Yoon Ahn and ‘s relationship dates back to 2018, and since then, the two parties have converged to create striking collaborative apparel collections, as well as sneaker team-ups involving the Air Max 180, Dunk Highs and more. In the coming months, AMBUSH and the Swoosh are set to reprise their partnership with the release of a new capsule centered around the Air Force 1 Low, and we’ve captured an early look at the pairs.
Detailed Look at the Nike Air Ship "Pine Green"
Since reintroduced the Air Ship back in 2020 through its “New Beginnings” Pack, the silhouette has extended its catalog at a rather steady pace. We recently saw James Whitner and his team over at A Ma Maniére reimagine the model and push out a limited amount of pairs, and now it’s being brought back to our attention for its upcoming “Pine Green” colorway.
HUMAN MADE Readies Second "MILITARY BAG" Collection
Following the release of its second “HOUSEWARE” capsule, HUMAN MADE now readies another series of items for Season 24 centered around military bags. The upcoming collection features eight military-style bag silhouettes found in a range of different colors including light blue, navy, pink, black, and olive. Instead of...
A Covered Air Unit Appears on the Nike Air Max 97
25 years have elapsed since debuted the Air Max 97. In that time, countless colorways and collaborations have graced the classic silhouette. Celebrating this, the Swoosh has brought back iconic looks such as the “Silver Bullet” and “Gold Bullet” colorways while also introducing an array of new colorways, including two in collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS. Now, yet another look has surfaced with a sole that opts to cover the signature Air unit, as spotted previously on the Air Max 1.
First Look at the New Balance 9060 "Baby Blue"
New Balance introduced the 9060 this year and has been determined to make it a star part of its lifestyle offerings. Between collaborations, several runway looks and an onslaught of colorways, New Balance has backed the 9060 with confidence and continues to prepare and release more colorways. Pivoting from some...
KENZO's FW22 Drop 5 Prioritizes Varsity, Check and Knits
Since his inauguration as artistic director at KENZO, Nigo‘s unequivocal trade has spoken a distinct language inspired by the House’s late founder Kenzo Takada — one built on the amalgam between Japanese and Western traditions, and intrinsically, founded on a realistic approach to design. Punctuated by monthly limited editions, the visionary’s Fall/Winter 2022 works are stocking shelves in a series of drops; and on Friday, KENZO will launch the collection’s fifth installment, an original range with a penchant for varsity, check and knits.
Joshua Vides Joins PUMA for Basketball-Themed Capsule
California-based artist Joshua Vides has exploded onto the scene in the past five years. Aside from his exploration of the art world, Vides has made noise in the footwear space with a sizable list of collaborations. Following the hype around custom shoes such as his Air Force 1, he later expanded his touch on sneakers with official Converse, New Balance and Suicoke collaborations. Now, he adds.
Mizuno Unveils a Trio of Wave Rider 10 Premium Colorways
In celebration of the 10th anniversary of the Mizuno Wave Rider series, the brand unveiled its all-new Mizuno Wave Rider 10 — a hybrid that can be utilized for running or laced up for lifestyle purposes. It recently was filtered through collaborative partners Footpatrol and BEAMS, and to end the month of September with a bang, the two-way offering is now being proffered in a trio of new general release colorways.
Extra Butter Readies New Balance 2002R "Refined Future" Pack
New Balance‘s highly sought-after 2002R “Refined Future” collection, also known as the “Protection Pack” series, is officially returning with three new colorways. Ahead of its official North American release, Long Island-based imprint Extra Butter is hosting an exclusive drop at its Lower East Side and Long Island City locations.
ASICS’ 2000s-Inspired GEL-KAYANO 14 Pays Homage to the Female Sneakerheads Out There
Is no stranger to reintroducing blasts from the past, as the brand is known for popularizing retro running shoes. With their latest silhouette, the GEL-KAYANO™ 14, ASICS wanted to blend the aesthetics of the 2000s with modern elements. Embracing the current phenomenon of neutrals and basics dominating fashion, the...
Air Jordan 1 High "Taxi" Cruises Through This Week's Best Footwear Drops
The final week of the summer season has arrived, and with fall set to commence, all of the biggest sportswear imprints have lined up a handsome crop of new releases to align with the seasonal shift. You can expect to see new launches from. , adidas,. ,. and more, but...
BAIT Presents New 'Astro Boy' Denim Capsule
Streetwear and sneaker retailer BAIT has an extensive history of collaborating with various brands and franchises, including internationally adored anime series. A frequent entry in this collaborative catalog is with Osamu Tezuka’s Astro Boy. Recently, this partnership has featured a project that included skate decks, toys, tees and two sneakers with Reebok. Now, BAIT celebrates the franchise with a denim capsule that features a jacket, jeans, baseball jersey, bucket hat and tote bag. Additional pieces that stray away from a denim makeup include a fleece hoodie, T-shirt and 18 inch figure.
Bauer X Unveils "Bauer 101" Core Collection and IRAK Collab
Following its launch with a Don C collaboration, hockey brand, Bauer, has returned with a core collection and IRAK collaboration for its Bauer X line. Dubbed “Bauer 101,” the two-part core collection is centered around a back-to-school aesthetic, representing Bauer’s history and street sense. A binary color...
