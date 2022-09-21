ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn football's vulnerable matchup in SEC opener? Missouri 5-star recruit Luther Burden

By Bennett Durando, Montgomery Advertiser
 5 days ago
AUBURN — The biggest threat to Bryan Harsin's job security this week might be a college freshman.

In an SEC opener that Auburn football needs to win Saturday (11 a.m. CT, ESPN) at Jordan-Hare Stadium, Mizzou receiver Luther Burden is the most intimidating matchup.

Missouri (2-1) is not a program often associated with top talent, but Burden is arguably the purest individual talent in the first four weeks of Auburn's schedule. Auburn (2-1) struggled with a five-star true freshman skill player last week vs. Penn State: Running back Nick Singleton was the No. 31 overall recruit in the 2022 class, according to the 247Sports Composite. He ran for 124 yards on 10 carries.

Burden is projected to be even better. He was the No. 3 recruit in the 2023 class, including the No. 1 offensive player.

"You try to do it all for that guy," Harsin said. "Mix it up. Play man coverage. At some point, someone's going to have to match up on him. I think that's one thing that's a challenge for us, is you've got to match up on a guy sometimes. You've got to cover one-on-one. You can only get in the zone so often."

Auburn plays a lot of off-man coverage that resembles zone. When the Tigers have needed one-on-one man matchups downfield, their defensive backs have struggled, even against San Jose State in a Week 2 win.

INJURY STATUSWill TJ Finley play quarterback for Auburn football vs Missouri? What Bryan Harsin said

MUST WINAuburn football coach Bryan Harsin as seat warms: 'You guys don't sit in the meetings'

"I know he's pretty young, but he's got a little savvy to his game, getting in and out of his cuts," said Auburn safety Zion Puckett, who attributed the Tigers' coverage inconsistencies to miscommunications. "Very good with catching the ball. I feel like he's got a lot of ability and a standard that will come on from year to year, so he'll be good."

Missouri play-caller Eli Drinkwitz also likes to use Burden in a variety of ways. In the first three weeks, he has taken snaps in wildcat formations and been used on receiver sweeps in the run game. He has 10 catches for 78 yards plus seven carries for 40 yards. The freshman is averaging 6.9 yards per touch. The challenge, Puckett says, will be "basically IDing where he is in the formation."

"They're trying to get him the football. We've seen that," Harsin said. "They do a good job of that. They will find creative ways to get the ball in his hands, and when they do we've got to be in position to surround him and make plays on the ball."

