Swansea welcomes Ernie Boch Jr. with ideas to revamp Pleasure Island

Good morning, readers! It's Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The days are getting shorter, the nights longer, and the cool, crisp weather is rolling in. Time to break out the pumpkin spice lattes (if you haven't already) and go shopping for Halloween costumes because today marks the autumnal equinox. Let's kick off the first official day of fall with a look at our top stories:

Along Pinehurst Avenue, someone has stuck a homemade sign into the grass at Compton’s Corner, with the decaying bridge to Pleasure Island visible across a glittering stretch of the Cole River. “Welcome to Ocean Grove Ernie Boch Jr.,” it reads, with a little illustration of a clam. “Come on down.” Some Ocean Grove residents are excited to welcome billionaire Subaru of New England kingpin and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr. to Swansea. And they have ideas of how to renovate his new private island.

Six former Hilltoppers are set for induction into the the B.M.C. Durfee High School Athletics Hall of Fame next month. Meet the latest honorees who will be celebrated at White's of Westport at the first Durfee HOF induction ceremony since 2019.

Rising sea levels may not have impacted them in life, but inhabitants of a New England coastal cemetery were slipping underwater in death. Cohasset Central Cemetery in Massachusetts is one of countless places along the Atlantic seaboard where history and lineage are being claimed by the ocean, rivers and the consequences of extreme rainfall. Read more on this story here.

