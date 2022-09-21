ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, MA

Swansea welcomes Ernie Boch Jr. with ideas to revamp Pleasure Island

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

Good morning, readers! It's Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. The days are getting shorter, the nights longer, and the cool, crisp weather is rolling in. Time to break out the pumpkin spice lattes (if you haven't already) and go shopping for Halloween costumes because today marks the autumnal equinox. Let's kick off the first official day of fall with a look at our top stories:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FNlOY_0i4jBtZt00

Along Pinehurst Avenue, someone has stuck a homemade sign into the grass at Compton’s Corner, with the decaying bridge to Pleasure Island visible across a glittering stretch of the Cole River. “Welcome to Ocean Grove Ernie Boch Jr.,” it reads, with a little illustration of a clam. “Come on down.” Some Ocean Grove residents are excited to welcome billionaire Subaru of New England kingpin and philanthropist Ernie Boch Jr. to Swansea. And they have ideas of how to renovate his new private island.

Six former Hilltoppers are set for induction into the the B.M.C. Durfee High School Athletics Hall of Fame next month. Meet the latest honorees who will be celebrated at White's of Westport at the first Durfee HOF induction ceremony since 2019.

Rising sea levels may not have impacted them in life, but inhabitants of a New England coastal cemetery were slipping underwater in death. Cohasset Central Cemetery in Massachusetts is one of countless places along the Atlantic seaboard where history and lineage are being claimed by the ocean, rivers and the consequences of extreme rainfall. Read more on this story here.

Weather

Join us

Not one of our beloved digital subscribers yet? You can become one right now, and join the growing team of people dedicated to preserving great local news. It’s so easy — go to heraldnews.com/subscribenow and check out the options. For just a few cents a day, you get all-you-can-read local news, and you’ll be keeping local journalism alive in our community!

Check out all these stories and more at heraldnews.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FUN 107

New Bedford Self-Starter Starts Sauce Company

Trevor Green, a New Bedford resident of Cape Verdean descent, is adding yet another notch to an impressive list of accomplishments. Young Green and his business partner Liam Saunders are starting a new company called Trippy's Sauces. Green's passion for cooking began at a very young age. "That's all me,"...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Islanders capture light in sky

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — From North Kingstown to Barrington, many 12 News viewers captured a beam of light moving through the sky Saturday evening. Viewers started sending in reports after noticing the display around 7:45 p.m. The light in the sky is described as something that looks like a meteor or a comet. A […]
BARRINGTON, RI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cohasset, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Westport, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Swansea, MA
Turnto10.com

New Bedford Hurricane Barrier is ready for the next tropical system

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WJAR) — Fall is here but that means hurricane season is still an issue. While Southern New England has been spared any tropical activity thus far, we are watching Hurricane Fiona from a distance. However, should any tropical system or astronomical high tide develop, the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier is at the ready and fully functional.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Effects of Hurricane Fiona sends 10 foot waves to South County

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Surfers at Narragansett Beach were riding large waves on Friday. New England beaches have felt the effects of Hurricane Fiona with large waves ranging from six to 10 feet. One surfer told ABC 6 News she traveled to catch the waves, saying, “We came out...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
WPRI 12 News

Car drives into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
WARWICK, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ernie Boch Jr.
FUN 107

Fall River’s Al Mac’s Diner Owner Eyes Former Shawmut Diner

There is a small glimmer of hope that New Bedford's former Shawmut Diner could rise like a phoenix from the ashes and serve hungry patrons again. The famed diner closed in 2014 after 51 years in business on Shawmut Avenue at Hathaway Road. Owners Phil and Celeste Paleologos donated it to the Bristol County Jail and House of Correction as a training facility for rehabilitating inmates.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Rascally Great Horned Owl in West Wareham injured for a second time

“On Thursday Sept. 22nd, WDNR Officers responded to a “Woodsy” area of West Wareham to look for a reported owl that could not fly. After a brief search during the rapidly deteriorating weather we captured a repeat customer of WDNR “Hoo” appeared to be injured again…
WAREHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pleasure Island#Private Island#Subaru Of New England#White#Durfee Hof#Cohasset Central Cemetery
94.3 Lite FM

There Was a Loud Explosion South of Boston, Massachusetts No One Can Explain

Stories have popped up across the region of a loud bang or noise that occurred in Swansea in southern Massachusetts just shy of 4 p.m. Wednesday (11/17/21). Hundreds of comments kept the conversation flowing, everyone with their own take and opinion on identifying the foreign sound, but that's the nature of the Facebook beast. It was mostly Swansea town locals, and speculation quickly turned to theories with everyone thinking they had the answer.
SWANSEA, MA
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
fallriverreporter.com

Coyote taken home by Massachusetts family thinking he was a lost dog, rehabbed and returned to wild

A coyote that gave a local family a big surprise when they took home what they believed to be a small dog has been returned to the wild. According to the New England Wildlife Center in Weymouth, the above Eastern Coyote pup was separated from his family in May and was found wandering and distressed by the side of a busy road. He was then accidentally taken home by a southern Massachusetts family after they mistakenly identified him as a lost puppy.
WEYMOUTH, MA
ABC6.com

How you can save money amidst Rhode Island Energy rate hike

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE ) — With rates rising starting Oct. 1, Rhode Islanders have many ways to save money and energy this fall. Robert Coogan, president of R.E. Coogan Heating in Warwick, works with heating systems on a daily basis. He told Rhode Islanders, “People don’t even know their...
WARWICK, RI
The Herald News

The Herald News

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
472K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fall River, MA from Fall River Herald News.

 http://heraldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy