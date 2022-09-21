The Inside Southwest Florida High School Sports newsletter brings coverage to your inbox

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

By Ed Reed, Fort Myers News-Press
 5 days ago

The fall 2022 high school sports season is in full swing and the Southwest Florida sports team is here to keep you up-to-date on all the action.

Hi, this is Ed Reed , and I'm the high school sports editor at The News-Press, Naples Daily News and the USA Today Florida Deputy Sports Editor.

So what will you get?

Every Thursday we'll deliver our best stories, photos, and videos to your inbox so sit back and enjoy.

We have an exciting slate of football games this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42dhlO_0i4jBi7800

The Game of the Week has Bishop Verot at First Baptist in a battle between private school power programs.

Other big games include a resurgent Immokalee against an undefeated Barron Collier, the battle of Gateway between Gateway High and Gateway Charter and a surprising matchup between a winless Charlotte team against a one-win Fort Myers squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DR0hM_0i4jBi7800

Speaking of Bishop Verot, the Vikings won the 300th game in program history earlier this season. To honor the accomplishment, we went back and found the games, players and teams that made the historic moment possible .

You can listen to our experts, Dan DeLuca, Dustin Levy and Alex Martin discuss last week's game, look ahead to this week and discuss all things SWFL high school football on the Inside Southwest Florida Football podcast .

We'll also keep you updated every week as schedules change and games end. You can find the entire 2022 high school football schedule updated weekly .

And here are some things you may have missed from earlier in the week. We released our football and volleyball Top 10 rankings. Besides football, see the results of the other fall high school sports with some photos and video that will cover Sept. 19-24 events and is updated daily throughout the week .

In Collier County news, former Barron Collier baseball coach Charlie Maurer found a new program to lead as he told The News-Press/Naples Daily News exclusively that he would be taking the head baseball job at St. John Neumann .

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press

