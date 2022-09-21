Read full article on original website
Carrie Underwood Sings Vince Gill Classic to Her Son in Heartwarming Throwback Video
Prior to the CMT Giants special honoring Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram to share a video of her singing the country music icon’s hit track I Still Believe In You. In the video, Carrie Underwood was heard singing I Still Believe in You with her husband...
Garth Brooks Reveals 50-Pound Weight Loss Ahead of Croke Park Return
Garth Brooks will wrap up a long-awaited string of shows at Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland, over the weekend, and in an interview prior to the concerts, he revealed that he had lost a whopping 50 pounds in order to prepare. Brooks is ending his multi-year Stadium Tour with five...
Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]
On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]
Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Clint Black’s Daughter Has a ‘Proud Daughter Moment’ As He Receives Major Award
Clint Black just passed another milestone in his career. He recently received a handful of RIAA achievements. His daughter took to her Instagram stories to declare how proud she is of him. “Proud daughter moment, I love you,” Lily Pearl Black said. Lily Pearl Black is 21 years old....
Doobie Brothers Founding Member John Hartman Dead at 72
Musician John Hartman, who helped found the Doobie Brothers and served as their drummer on most of their biggest hits, has died. According to multiple media reports, Hartman died at the age of 72. The date, cause and circumstances of his death have not been revealed publicly. The Doobie Brothers...
Garth Brooks Drops in at Irish Pub, Gives Low-Key Performance [Watch]
Garth Brooks has been enjoying his extended stay in Ireland this month. In addition to performing sold out shows at Dublin's Croke Park — he'll close out his run with shows Sept. 16 and Sept 17 — the country megastar has been taking in all the city has to offer, including the local pubs.
Blanco Brown Faces Scary Health Setback After His Near-Fatal 2020 Motorcycle Crash
Blanco Brown faced yet another scary health situation late last week, but fortunately, he's on the mend — and looking ahead to getting back out on stage in front of fans. The singer, who was involved in a devastating and near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2020, spent a lengthy recovery period recuperating his health after that crash. But on Thursday (Sept. 22), he shared the news that he'd returned to the hospital, this time due to his leg.
Kimberly Williams-Paisley Tees Up Fifth-Annual Dance Party to End ALZ
Nashville will be dancing the night away at this year's Dance Party to End ALZ, hosted by Kimberly Williams-Paisley and her siblings, Ashley Williams and Jay Williams. The fifth-annual event will benefit the Alzheimer's Association and will feature a star-studded lineup of performances. Williams-Paisley's husband Brad Paisley is set to...
Parker McCollum Has Utmost Respect After Eric Church Watched Him Perform
Parker McCollum is a relative newcomer to mainstream country, but he has quickly left his mark. However, it's not lost on him when artists he's looked up to take the time to notice him. There was a pivotal interaction McCollum specifically had with country staple Eric Church — a moment...
Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Ronnie Dunn and More Sign on for Fifth-Annual Heal the Music Day
The fifth-annual Heal the Music Day will take place on Oct. 21, with many country artists doing their part to raise awareness and foster donations this year. Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane, Keith Urban and Ronnie Dunn are among those dedicated to the cause. Lauren Daigle, Vince Gill and Tina Parol will also take part, as will Rodney Crowell, who curated the event back in 2017.
Bailey Zimmerman Announces His Introductory EP, ‘Leave the Light On’
Bailey Zimmerman has announced plans for his debut project, and it's coming this fall. An EP, Leave the Light On, will be released on Oct. 14. The project will feature nine tracks, including Zimmerman's current Top 15 single, "Fall in Love." The EP is available for pre-order now. The newcomer is also releasing fan-favorite song "Never Leave," which gained traction on social media after Zimmerman shared the unfinished demo.
Country singer Luke Bell died of an accidental fentanyl overdose
Country singer Luke Bell, who was found dead in late August, died of accidental fentanyl intoxication, according to Bell's autopsy.
Kat & Alex on Bilingual Debut EP: ‘Country Music Is for Everyone’ [Interview]
Burgeoning country-Latin duo Kat & Alex are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the release of their bilingual debut EP. Out now, the tight seven-song sampler of Side A features heartfelt storytelling, spellbinding husband-and-wife harmonies, Kat’s emotionally charged powerhouse vocals and a well-rounded showcase of their country-pop-savvy sensibilities. This artistic...
Kane Brown to Receive Champion of Youth Award From the Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Kane Brown has earned a distinguished honor from the Boys & Girls Clubs of America. The country singer is this year's recipient of the Champion of Youth Award, which will be presented to him at the 75th National Youth of the Year Ceremony. The "Grand" singer is being recognized for...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Files to Change Name Following Divorce
Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham has filed to change his name in the wake of his divorce, according to a new report. The Blast reports that Bingham has filed a petition in a Los Angeles court, asking to change his legal name from Ryan Axster Bingham back to his birth name of George Ryan Bingham. The request follows the singer-songwriter and actor's divorce from filmmaker Anna Axster.
