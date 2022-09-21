ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Boot

Vince Gill, Carrie Underwood + Chris Stapleton Walk the ‘CMT Giants’ Red Carpet [Pictures]

On Monday evening (Sept. 12), many of country music's biggest stars came together to celebrate the life and career of Vince Gill. CMT Giants: Vince Gill will air Friday night (Sept. 16) on CMT beginning at 9PM ET. Filmed at Belmont University in Nashville, the television special will feature once-in-a-lifetime performances from Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Rodney Crowell and many more.
Taste of Country

Loretta Lynn Selling Luxurious Rural Home Outside of Nashville — See Inside! [Pictures]

Loretta Lynn is selling her luxurious home in a rural area outside of Nashville, and pictures show a property that's a perfect mix of classy and cozy. The Country Music Hall of Famer's 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom, 3,409-square-foot home in a rural community west of Music City is listed for sale for $799,000, and that price includes a residence that is "finished to a T," according to its listing. The beautiful home sits on more than five acres of rural land directly on the Harpeth River, offering more than 300 feet of direct waterfront access for canoeing, kayaking and fishing.
Taste of Country

Doobie Brothers Founding Member John Hartman Dead at 72

Musician John Hartman, who helped found the Doobie Brothers and served as their drummer on most of their biggest hits, has died. According to multiple media reports, Hartman died at the age of 72. The date, cause and circumstances of his death have not been revealed publicly. The Doobie Brothers...
Taste of Country

Blanco Brown Faces Scary Health Setback After His Near-Fatal 2020 Motorcycle Crash

Blanco Brown faced yet another scary health situation late last week, but fortunately, he's on the mend — and looking ahead to getting back out on stage in front of fans. The singer, who was involved in a devastating and near-fatal motorcycle accident in 2020, spent a lengthy recovery period recuperating his health after that crash. But on Thursday (Sept. 22), he shared the news that he'd returned to the hospital, this time due to his leg.
Taste of Country

Keith Urban, Chris Stapleton, Ronnie Dunn and More Sign on for Fifth-Annual Heal the Music Day

The fifth-annual Heal the Music Day will take place on Oct. 21, with many country artists doing their part to raise awareness and foster donations this year. Chris Stapleton and his wife Morgane, Keith Urban and Ronnie Dunn are among those dedicated to the cause. Lauren Daigle, Vince Gill and Tina Parol will also take part, as will Rodney Crowell, who curated the event back in 2017.
Taste of Country

Bailey Zimmerman Announces His Introductory EP, ‘Leave the Light On’

Bailey Zimmerman has announced plans for his debut project, and it's coming this fall. An EP, Leave the Light On, will be released on Oct. 14. The project will feature nine tracks, including Zimmerman's current Top 15 single, "Fall in Love." The EP is available for pre-order now. The newcomer is also releasing fan-favorite song "Never Leave," which gained traction on social media after Zimmerman shared the unfinished demo.
Taste of Country

Kat & Alex on Bilingual Debut EP: ‘Country Music Is for Everyone’ [Interview]

Burgeoning country-Latin duo Kat & Alex are celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the release of their bilingual debut EP. Out now, the tight seven-song sampler of Side A features heartfelt storytelling, spellbinding husband-and-wife harmonies, Kat’s emotionally charged powerhouse vocals and a well-rounded showcase of their country-pop-savvy sensibilities. This artistic...
Taste of Country

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham Files to Change Name Following Divorce

Yellowstone star Ryan Bingham has filed to change his name in the wake of his divorce, according to a new report. The Blast reports that Bingham has filed a petition in a Los Angeles court, asking to change his legal name from Ryan Axster Bingham back to his birth name of George Ryan Bingham. The request follows the singer-songwriter and actor's divorce from filmmaker Anna Axster.
Taste of Country

Taste of Country

