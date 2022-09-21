ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

LIV Golf 'propaganda' lobbying efforts weren't well received by some Republicans

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
102.5 The Bone
102.5 The Bone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01McNQ_0i4j9F1w00

It sounds like Greg Norman's lobbying efforts for LIV Golf aren't going well/

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) reportedly called Norman's lunch with members of the Republican Study Committee on Wednesday "propaganda" and said the RSC shouldn't spend it's time with a league backed by the Saudi Arabian government.

Why is LIV lobbying?

Norman met with Burchett, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ind.) and other members of the RSC in an effort to sway their sentiments in the Justice Department's investigation into the PGA Tour for potential antitrust violations against LIV. The DOJ is reportedly looking to determine if the PGA Tour engaged in anticompetitive behavior to block golfers from playing in the rival league. The Tour declined these allegations.

LIV brought on a lot of big-name stars in the sport of golf and the PGA responded by banning all players who leave from the Tour. Phil Mickelson and other LIV golfers have since filed their own antitrust lawsuit against the PGA, but that won't see trial until 2024.

LIV hired lobbying firm Hobart Hallaway & Quayle Venture in late August to help with the "education and issues related to the game of professional golf in the United States and abroad" and "[p]rotecting the rights of professional golfers to play when and where they choose," according to the official filing. And that lobbying seemingly started this week when a league spokesperson said in a statement that "LIV Golf is coming to the Hill this week to meet with lawmakers from both parties."

"Given the PGA Tour's attempts to stifle our progress in reimagining the game, we think it's imperative to educate members on LIV's business model and counter the Tour's anti-competitive efforts."

LIV can't escape its Saudi backers

Despite being embraced by former president Donald Trump and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), other conservatives haven't been so interested in cozying up to LIV. Not only did Burchett not sound interested in Norman's pitch, but fellow Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas), who is also a member of the RSC, called for the Justice Department to investigate LIV for potential Foreign Agents Registration Act violations for not registering its connection to Saudi Arabia.

"At this point, there is no mistaking the origins and purpose of LIV Golf," Rep. Roy wrote in a statement to Attorney General Merrick Garlandin July. "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is funneling money through its Public Investment Fund (PIF) to stand up LIV Golf as an exercise in public relations. In other words, a foreign government's dollars are being used to enhance that government's brand and positioning here in the United States.

"... the American people deserve to know the depth and breadth of Saudi Arabia's unprecedented political and public relations activities through its LIV Golf entity."

What Roy is effectively alluding to is sports washing – a term which basically means Saudi Arabia is trying to cover up its countless human rights violations with extravagant sporting events. The government has already invested billions of dollars in the rival golf league and lured some of the biggest stars with six-figure paychecks before they even stepped onto a course.

As Burchett stated in his first tweet, Saudi Arabia is most recently known for its involvement in the killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Mickelson – the league's most prominent golfer – even admitted he understood the "scary" business partners who are paying him millions of dollars and the atrocities the Saudi government committed. But that hasn't stopped Mickelson or others from taking the money.

LIV just wrapped its fifth tournament of the year in Chicago. It has yet to secure a major broadcast platform other than Facebook Live, YouTube, DAZN and a few international outlets.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Mickelson
Person
Tim Burchett
Person
Jamal Khashoggi
Person
Greg Norman
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Chip Roy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Golf Course#Professional Golf#Propaganda#Rsc#Saudi Arabian#Saudis#Washingtonpost#R Ind#The Justice Department#Doj#Pga
Business Insider

Trump-endorsed GOP candidate calls on people to take up 'pitchforks and torches' against the 'liberal media'

A Republican candidate for Wisconsin governor has told people to take up "pitchforks and torches." Tim Michels was angered by a news report about his donations to anti-abortion and anti-gay groups. His opponent's spokesperson said, "he's too radical for Wisconsin." A Republican candidate running for Wisconsin governor has told people...
WISCONSIN STATE
Daily Mail

Trump's former lawyer Alan Dershowitz says the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict' former president, but won't because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Alan Dershowitz said the Justice Department has 'enough evidence to indict Trump,' but won't do so, because it's not worse than Hillary Clinton’s handling of State Department emails. The former lawyer for both Jeffrey Epstein and President Trump based his claim on what the calls the 'Nixon-Clinton standards.'. He...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Youtube
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene abandoned by right-wing reporters when more important Republican arrives

A pair of reporters from the conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network covering former President Donald Trump's rally for Pennsylvania GOP candidates Dr Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano left Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene hanging mid sentence when they saw the gubernatorial candidate arrive at the event. Ms Greene was discussing campaign tactics and running through a litany of right-wing talking points with the reporters when Pennsylvania's GOP gubernatorial candidate Mr Mastriano arrived on scene. "Traditional GOP, traditional 'Republican Parties' usually want to keep the outsiders away, but we have got to keep people to keep coming, successful people —"...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
People

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
102.5 The Bone

102.5 The Bone

Tampa, FL
10K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.5 The Bone is Tampa Bay's real raw news talk radio, WHPT.

 https://www.theboneonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy