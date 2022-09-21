Read full article on original website
Body Of Dead Man Found In Long-Empty Tulsa Police Car
A city employee found a dead man in the back of a wrecked Tulsa Police patrol car. The car was parked in a salvage yard and officials say it may have been there for months. The city stores wrecked cars in the yard before they are salvaged, and they speculate a homeless man crawled into one to sleep but never woke up.
news9.com
Woman Credited With Preventing Missing Sand Springs Toddler From Drowning
A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
TPD: Homicide detectives investigating after man arrested for armed robbery died in police custody
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police confirmed to FOX23 Friday afternoon that the department’s homicide division is investigating after a man died in police custody this week. Thursday, Tulsa Police said 40-year-old Ramond Thompson, an armed robbery suspect, died while in police custody Wednesday night. On Wednesday, Sept. 21,...
Man dies after being hit by train in Wagoner County
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — A man died Thursday after being hit by a train, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. The crash happened on OK-51B and 171st Street South, approximately 5 miles south of Coweta. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene, troopers said. Troopers said a Union Pacific...
TPD: Robbery Suspect Dies In Custody
An armed robbery suspect who died in Tulsa Police custody has been identified. Ramond Thompson, 40, died Wednesday night. On Sept. 21, police responded to an armed robbery at the 2-Go Food Mart near 5506 E. Pine Street. Officers said two males robbed the store with a gun, fired the gun at least once inside the store, and then drove away from the scene.
Owasso Post Office collection box broken into on Monday morning
OWASSO, Okla. — A U.S. Postal Collection Box outside the Owasso Post Office was broken into during the early morning hours of Sept. 19. Unfortunately, anyone who may have dropped an envelope with a check in it may be at risk for fraudulent crimes. Owasso Police say that several...
Tulsa woman admits to murder, attempting to light the victim’s body on fire
TULSA, Okla. — The above video contains coverage from McBride’s initial arrest in 2019. A Tulsa woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Indian County, two years after a woman was murdered in her home. 30-year-old Jessica Lavon McBride admitted to federal investigators that she strangled Tracey...
Owasso police asks for help in identifying two men accused of stealing from construction site
OWASSO, Okla. — The Owasso Police Department is asking for the public’s help after they say two thieves broke into a closed construction site on Monday evening, making off with more than ten thousand dollars worth of equipment. According to Owasso Police Lt. Nick Boatman, the suspects stole...
KTUL
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
Midtown Tulsa residents concerned after “Swan Lake Serial Slasher” vandalized cars, slashed tires
TULSA, Okla. — Brandon Curry came out of his home to find four flat tires Saturday morning. Flat tires are never ideal, but even more frustrating when he realized his tires had been intentionally slashed. Curry also found a note on his car that said, “Use the force to...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting neighbor’s dog in Owasso, police say
OWASSO, Okla. — A man was arrested Thursday after an ongoing dispute lead to the shooting of a neighbor’s family pet, according to the Owasso Police Department. Police responded to a shots fired call on North 119th East Ave around 10:45 a.m. The 911 caller said that their...
Sand Springs police dispel rumors around deadly crash
In a post on Facebook the Sand Springs Police Department tried to dissuade rumors circulating about a crash that killed three teens.
Mother of Sand Springs crash victim describes devastating loss of 16-year old daughter
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The community of Sand Springs continues to grieve, as the first of three funerals for the Charles Page High School students killed in last Thursday’s single vehicle collision was held at Broadway Baptist Church Wednesday afternoon. FOX23 met with Kori Fletcher, the mother of...
news9.com
3 Wanted In Connection To Series Of Owasso Thefts
A search is underway for three people that Owasso Police say are connected to several theft investigations. Investigators identified two of the suspects as William Haley and Christopher Brantly but have yet to identify the third suspect, a woman. Investigators say Haley also tried to fraudulently buy a car in Owasso with another woman. They say Haley is currently out on bond on charges of using fake checks and identity theft.
news9.com
Man Arrested, Faces Multiple Complaints Following Stabbing In Stillwater
Stillwater police arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a woman in a car Thursday morning. Authorities said James Kerns got into an altercation with a female when he stabbed her in the neck. Kerns ran away when the car stopped, police said. He was arrested around 11 a.m....
news9.com
Owasso Police Searching For 3 People Involved In Theft Investigation
Owasso Police are looking for three people who they say are involved in a theft investigation. According to police, at least one of the suspects is tied to several other cases across Green Country. Owasso Police say after posting surveillance pictures of the three suspects on Facebook, they got a...
Man on bicycle leads Tulsa police on chase
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested a man who led them on a chase on a bicycle in north Tulsa Friday morning. Around 2 a.m., near East 36th Street North and North Peoria Avenue, officers said they tried to stop the man for not having a light on the bike.
Autopsy results for Erica Evans confirm family’s greatest fears regarding her death
TULSA, Okla. — The family of a Glenpool woman who died in May says her newly-released autopsy report confirms she suffered multiple injuries believed to be consistent with domestic assault. Her death is classified as a homicide. Erica Evans was a mom of three children, who was deeply loved...
Homeless man speaks out about his girlfriend struck and killed in a hit and run in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Jessica Langeford was 35-years-old when she was hit by a truck in the early morning hours of Sept. 3. Police said she died at the scene. Her boyfriend, Timothy Barthel was the only witness. He is helping police help find the person who hit her and asking for the person responsible to come forward. Police said they are looking for the driver of a dark-colored Dodge pick-up truck between the years 1994-2001, based on the evidence they collected on the scene.
Tulsa police arrest man wanted for murder
TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday evening, Tulsa police arrested a man charged with Second-Degree-Murder. On Sept. 15, Juan Blanco was charged with Second-Degree-Murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest. Blanco was arrested on Sept. 21. An affidavit said Blanco was dating Jackie Littrell, who’s death in July...
