A SWIMMING ADVISORY IS POSTED at the following beach site:. MIAMI, FL - Two consecutive beach water samples collected at this location did not meet the recreational water quality standard for enterococci. By state regulation, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County is required to issue an advisory to inform the public in a specific area when this standard is not met. An advisory has been issued because two consecutive water samples collected at this beach exceeded the Federal and State recommended standard for enterococci (greater than 70 colony forming units of enterococci per 100ml for a single sample).

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO