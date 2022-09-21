Read full article on original website
EW.com
Netflix's Lupin season 3 teases an 'unexpected return'
Lupin is ready to steal our attention for a third time. As part of its TUDUM fan event on Saturday, Netflix released a first look (below) at season 3 of the French-language heist thriller, which stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a thief who has fashioned himself as the 21st century Arsène Lupin, the gentleman cambrioleur depicted in Maurice Leblanc's mystery novels.
EW.com
Queer as Folk reboot canceled at Peacock after 1 season
The doors to Babylon have closed once again. Peacock's 2022 reboot of the hit series Queer as Folk has been canceled after one season, show creator Stephen Dunn confirmed. The news comes three months after the drama — which starred Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O'Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Kim Cattrall, and Juliette Lewis — first premiered on the streaming platform on June 9.
EW.com
Clicker bait: The Last of Us trailer reveals Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey and the infected
The Last of Us fans — and the clickers — are eating well today. HBO has revealed the official teaser trailer for the highly anticipated TV series adaptation starring Game of Thrones alums Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey. This follows less than a minute's worth of footage shown to viewers on premiere night for House of the Dragon.
EW.com
To All the Boys' Noah Centineo teases new Netflix action series The Recruit
Noah Centineo's returning to Netflix later this year, but he's not at liberty to divulge any specifics. The To All the Boys I've Loved Before star appeared at the TUDUM fan event on Saturday to tease his role in The Recruit, premiering Dec. 16 on the streamer. "Details are classified,"...
EW.com
Minnie Driver joins The Witcher-verse in pivotal role that starts with Blood Origin
Who knew that the glue to hold the Witcher-verse together would be actress Minnie Driver?. The Good Will Hunting Oscar nominee, more recently seen in HBO Max series Starstruck and the Camila Cabello-fronted Cinderella movie, has joined Netflix's fantasy franchise in a pivotal role that connects The Witcher's past and future.
NME
Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51
Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
EW.com
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Not all who wander are lost
Welcome back to Middle-earth, where people love to burst out into song — especially when they're traversing wild nature. That's right: Five episodes into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we finally get our first song! Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) sings it, and it contains familiar Tolkienisms, like "not all who wander are lost," as she and her family make the best of their position at the back of the line in the migration. Thankfully, they have someone very tall to help them along.
EW.com
The Calling star Jeff Wilbusch on what sets his TV detective apart
Television has given us a host of detectives with special skills that set their crime-solving apart, whether it be OCD (Monk), a "fake" psychic (The Mentalist), an ability to commune with the dead (Medium), or just extremely unique powers of observation (every Sherlock Holmes adaptation ever). But The Calling, a...
EW.com
Love, Victor star Michael Cimino joins final season of Never Have I Ever as a new love interest for Devi
If you thought Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) love life was complicated before, just wait until Never Have I Ever season 4. In the Netflix comedy's third season, Devi and Paxton (Darren Barnet) gave the relationship thing a try, but ultimately, Devi's insecurities got in the way of their happy ending. And yet, by season's end, they were able to share a nice moment at Paxton's graduation, in which she thanked him for helping her get through the loss of her father. But their story isn't over just yet! (Yes, even though he graduated.)
EW.com
See new group of suspects work to solve puzzle box in Glass Onion: A Knives OutMystery
Ready to slice through the layers of another Knives Out mystery?. Netflix unveiled a new clip from Glass Onion, the follow-up to Rian Johnson's 2019 smash, at the TUDUM fan event on Saturday. Although Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) and his southern-fried Foghorn Leghorn accent only pop up at the end...
EW.com
The Blood Origin of The Witcher: Inside Netflix's prequel event series
The first scribblings for the Witcher spin-off series came from a napkin in a café in November 2019. Declan de Barra, the creator, loves telling this story because it never happens like this in Hollywood. It may never happen to him again. "It was one of those rare 'David Lynch in a café' moments where the whole thing comes out in one go," he tells EW.
EW.com
Kid Cudi brings a new meaning to 'visual album' with Entergalactic
Kid Cudi is still trying to push his art further. The rapper, born Scott Mescudi, crash-landed into pop culture with his 2008 single "Day 'n' Nite." That song's fusion of spacey beats and introspective lyrics (which permeated the rest of his 2009 debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day) had a formative influence on the following decade — it's hard to imagine today's legions of SoundCloud rappers and the ascendancy of emo hip-hop without the trail Cudi blazed.
EW.com
James Earl Jones allowed A.I. software to use earlier Darth Vader voice recordings as he steps back from role
For 45 years, James Earl Jones has struck fear into the hearts of audiences around the globe using just his voice as Star Wars' villainous Darth Vader. Now, as the 91-year-old actor begins to step away from the role, he's ensuring that the nefarious Sith Lord will continue to instill terror in a galaxy far, far into the future.
EW.com
Chris Hemsworth reveals behind-the-scenes look at Extraction 2, now with 'twice the action'
After getting shot in the neck and falling off a bridge, Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is alive and back in action for a sequel to Extraction. In a new clip released Saturday as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event, Hemsworth and returning director Sam Hargrave gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the upcoming film, which seems to have ditched its predecessor's yellow-tinted take on Bangladesh for a snowier, winter climate.
EW.com
Sutton Foster to return to Broadway in 'Violet'
Two-time Tony winner (and former Bunheads sweetheart) Sutton Foster is heading back to Broadway and re-teaming with Roundabout Theatre Company two years after she earned her second Best Actress in a Musical win for Roundabout's 2011 revival of Anything Goes. Foster will star in a new Broadway staging of Violet,...
EW.com
House of the Dragon creator on expanding the Larys Strong role: 'We knew he was a schemer'
Warning: This article contains spoilers from House of the Dragon episode 6. House of the Dragon episode 6 brought a lot more fire and a lot more blood, thanks in part to Ser Larys Strong (Matthew Needham). The son of the Hand of the King, Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes), and...
EW.com
Watch 9-1-1 get tense as Athena clashes with mom over her dad's accident
Family crises are never easy, but things are particularly tough between Athena and her mom on Monday night's 9-1-1. Last week's season 6 premiere ended with Athena (Angela Bassett) on the phone with her mom (Beverly Todd) as her father (Henry G. Sanders) accidentally drives into their family home. Forgoing their delayed honeymoon, Athena and Bobby (Peter Krause) rush to Florida to help — and in a preview clip exclusive to EW, things are not going well.
EW.com
Kiki Layne not worried about being cut from 'most of' Don't Worry Darling: 'thriving in real life'
After a whirlwind press tour that left a path of destruction and aspersions in its wake, Don't Worry Darling finally made it into theaters — and it's a hit, sort of!. One of the film's stars, KiKi Layne — known for If Beale Street Could Talk, Coming 2 America, and The Old Guard — took a swipe at DWD on social media about her presence, or lack thereof, on-screen.
EW.com
Jamie Foxx and John Boyega put a stylish spin on government conspiracies in They Cloned Tyrone
It's all fun and games until an elevator door slides open to reveal a nefarious government lab. Netflix's mind-bending mystery caper They Cloned Tyrone stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega, and Teyonah Parris as an unlikely — yet stylish — crime-solving trio. The streamer offered a first look at the high-octane '70s-infused flick during its TUDUM fan event on Saturday.
EW.com
See Queen Charlotte meet her husband, King George, in first clip of Bridgerton spin-off
No one would ever dream to call Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte a damsel in distress. But the first clip from spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, proves she's a force to be reckoned with. Just one day after a first look image of actress India Amarteifio (Sex Education) as young Queen Charlotte hit the internet, now Netflix has dropped the first bit of footage during the streamer's TUDUM fan event.
