EW.com

Netflix's Lupin season 3 teases an 'unexpected return'

Lupin is ready to steal our attention for a third time. As part of its TUDUM fan event on Saturday, Netflix released a first look (below) at season 3 of the French-language heist thriller, which stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a thief who has fashioned himself as the 21st century Arsène Lupin, the gentleman cambrioleur depicted in Maurice Leblanc's mystery novels.
EW.com

Queer as Folk reboot canceled at Peacock after 1 season

The doors to Babylon have closed once again. Peacock's 2022 reboot of the hit series Queer as Folk has been canceled after one season, show creator Stephen Dunn confirmed. The news comes three months after the drama — which starred Fin Argus, CG, Jesse James Keitel, Ryan O'Connell, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Kim Cattrall, and Juliette Lewis — first premiered on the streaming platform on June 9.
EW.com

Minnie Driver joins The Witcher-verse in pivotal role that starts with Blood Origin

Who knew that the glue to hold the Witcher-verse together would be actress Minnie Driver?. The Good Will Hunting Oscar nominee, more recently seen in HBO Max series Starstruck and the Camila Cabello-fronted Cinderella movie, has joined Netflix's fantasy franchise in a pivotal role that connects The Witcher's past and future.
NME

Writer-producer Zack Estrin has died, aged 51

Zack Estrin – known for his work on Prison Break and Netflix’s Lost In Space – has died, aged 51. The writer-producer died in Hermosa Beach, California, on Friday September 23, confirmed by his talent agency, WME. Circumstances surrounding Estrin’s death are not currently clear. Estrin is...
EW.com

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power recap: Not all who wander are lost

Welcome back to Middle-earth, where people love to burst out into song — especially when they're traversing wild nature. That's right: Five episodes into The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, we finally get our first song! Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) sings it, and it contains familiar Tolkienisms, like "not all who wander are lost," as she and her family make the best of their position at the back of the line in the migration. Thankfully, they have someone very tall to help them along.
EW.com

The Calling star Jeff Wilbusch on what sets his TV detective apart

Television has given us a host of detectives with special skills that set their crime-solving apart, whether it be OCD (Monk), a "fake" psychic (The Mentalist), an ability to commune with the dead (Medium), or just extremely unique powers of observation (every Sherlock Holmes adaptation ever). But The Calling, a...
EW.com

Love, Victor star Michael Cimino joins final season of Never Have I Ever as a new love interest for Devi

If you thought Devi's (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) love life was complicated before, just wait until Never Have I Ever season 4. In the Netflix comedy's third season, Devi and Paxton (Darren Barnet) gave the relationship thing a try, but ultimately, Devi's insecurities got in the way of their happy ending. And yet, by season's end, they were able to share a nice moment at Paxton's graduation, in which she thanked him for helping her get through the loss of her father. But their story isn't over just yet! (Yes, even though he graduated.)
EW.com

The Blood Origin of The Witcher: Inside Netflix's prequel event series

The first scribblings for the Witcher spin-off series came from a napkin in a café in November 2019. Declan de Barra, the creator, loves telling this story because it never happens like this in Hollywood. It may never happen to him again. "It was one of those rare 'David Lynch in a café' moments where the whole thing comes out in one go," he tells EW.
EW.com

Kid Cudi brings a new meaning to 'visual album' with Entergalactic

Kid Cudi is still trying to push his art further. The rapper, born Scott Mescudi, crash-landed into pop culture with his 2008 single "Day 'n' Nite." That song's fusion of spacey beats and introspective lyrics (which permeated the rest of his 2009 debut album, Man on the Moon: The End of Day) had a formative influence on the following decade — it's hard to imagine today's legions of SoundCloud rappers and the ascendancy of emo hip-hop without the trail Cudi blazed.
EW.com

Chris Hemsworth reveals behind-the-scenes look at Extraction 2, now with 'twice the action'

After getting shot in the neck and falling off a bridge, Chris Hemsworth's Tyler Rake is alive and back in action for a sequel to Extraction. In a new clip released Saturday as part of Netflix's TUDUM fan event, Hemsworth and returning director Sam Hargrave gave a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the upcoming film, which seems to have ditched its predecessor's yellow-tinted take on Bangladesh for a snowier, winter climate.
EW.com

Sutton Foster to return to Broadway in 'Violet'

Two-time Tony winner (and former Bunheads sweetheart) Sutton Foster is heading back to Broadway and re-teaming with Roundabout Theatre Company two years after she earned her second Best Actress in a Musical win for Roundabout's 2011 revival of Anything Goes. Foster will star in a new Broadway staging of Violet,...
EW.com

Watch 9-1-1 get tense as Athena clashes with mom over her dad's accident

Family crises are never easy, but things are particularly tough between Athena and her mom on Monday night's 9-1-1. Last week's season 6 premiere ended with Athena (Angela Bassett) on the phone with her mom (Beverly Todd) as her father (Henry G. Sanders) accidentally drives into their family home. Forgoing their delayed honeymoon, Athena and Bobby (Peter Krause) rush to Florida to help — and in a preview clip exclusive to EW, things are not going well.
EW.com

Kiki Layne not worried about being cut from 'most of' Don't Worry Darling: 'thriving in real life'

After a whirlwind press tour that left a path of destruction and aspersions in its wake, Don't Worry Darling finally made it into theaters — and it's a hit, sort of!. One of the film's stars, KiKi Layne — known for If Beale Street Could Talk, Coming 2 America, and The Old Guard — took a swipe at DWD on social media about her presence, or lack thereof, on-screen.
EW.com

See Queen Charlotte meet her husband, King George, in first clip of Bridgerton spin-off

No one would ever dream to call Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte a damsel in distress. But the first clip from spin-off, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, proves she's a force to be reckoned with. Just one day after a first look image of actress India Amarteifio (Sex Education) as young Queen Charlotte hit the internet, now Netflix has dropped the first bit of footage during the streamer's TUDUM fan event.
