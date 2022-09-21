Read full article on original website
Police: Kzoo business robbed at gunpoint
There was an armed robbery at a Kalamazoo business on Sunday, police say.
Man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed Lisle High School graduate in Kalamazoo, MI
The suspect was on conditional release for an unarmed robbery charge and had an earlier operating while intoxicated arrest the same month he was accused of crashing into Kaylee Gansberg, 21, of Lisle, records show.
3 injured in collision along Michigan highway, police say
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Three people were injured Saturday night after one driver stopped his vehicle in the middle of a highway, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies said. Police responded to a 10:22 p.m. report Saturday, Sept. 24, of a crash in the area of M-6, west of Kenowa Avenue in Jamestown Township.
West Michigan police dog receives protective vest
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – An Allegan County Sheriff’s canine now has a vest to protect him from bullets and stabbings. Thor, a K-9 with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, received the vest after a donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Great Lakes Plumbing and Devisser Five Star Real Estate Company sponsored the vest.
3 teens arrested for allegedly killing toddler in Battle Creek drive-by shooting
BATTLE CREEK, MI – Three teenagers were arrested after allegedly killing a 2-year-old in a drive by shooting. Kai Rowan Turner, 2, of Battle Creek, was shot around 2:20 a.m. Sept. 20, in the 100 block of Cliff Street, Battle Creek Police have said. He died from his injuries at Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan
Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person crashed through a guardrail and drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.
KDPS: 1 injured in early morning stabbing
One person is being treated at the hospital after a stabbing early Saturday morning.
Key hearing date set for former Grand Rapids officer accused in Lyoya’s shooting death
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A judge has set a key hearing date for a former Grand Rapids police officer accused of second-degree murder in the April shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. A probable cause hearing has been set for Oct. 27, with a possible continuation date of Oct. 28 if testimony does not conclude in one day.
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency
PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart
The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
BCPD: 3 arrested in drive-by killing of 2-year-old
Crediting help from the community, Battle Creek police have arrested three people who they say are responsible for a drive-by shooting that killed a 2-year-old.
Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze
CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
Man, two children, shot on Pottawattomi Drive in Elkhart
A man and two children were shot in Elkhart. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. All three were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070...
Sheriff: 3 hospitalized after driver fails to yield in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says three people were hospitalized Friday evening after a crash.
Man charged in hit-and-run death of WMU student
A Kalamazoo man has been charged with two felonies in the death of a Western Michigan University student who was killed in a hit-and-run crash.
Calhoun County man thought he was going to have a heart attack after $500K lottery win
LANSING, MI -- A 38-year-old Calhoun County man says he plans on buying a new house after he won $500,000 playing the Michigan Lottery’s Black Pearls instant game. The lucky winner -- who chose to remain anonymous -- said he had a hard time calming down after he won the prize.
Three arrested after armed Steuben homeowner confronts intruders
STEUBEN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department arrested three suspects on Wednesday after an armed home owner confronted two of the suspects during a daytime residential burglary in the 5600 block of East Division Road in Scott Township. The initial report indicated that the homeowner...
Update On Condition Of Chicago Three-Year-Old Thrown Into Lake Michigan
Witnesses have come forward to describe the horrifying scene.
Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital
A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
Dowagiac woman injured in Cass County rollover crash
The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Decatur Road and Dutch Settlement Street in Volinia Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
