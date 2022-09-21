ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Grand Rapids Press

West Michigan police dog receives protective vest

ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI – An Allegan County Sheriff’s canine now has a vest to protect him from bullets and stabbings. Thor, a K-9 with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, received the vest after a donation from the non-profit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Great Lakes Plumbing and Devisser Five Star Real Estate Company sponsored the vest.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lisle, IL
Crime & Safety
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
Kalamazoo County, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
County
Kalamazoo County, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Lisle, IL
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Kalamazoo, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Michigan#Michigan Avenue#Mi
MLive

3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency

PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

More information released about triple shooing at Pottawattomi Drive & Main Street in Elkhart

The Elkhart Police Department continues to investigate after three people were shot in front of a 7-Eleven store at Pottawattomi Drive and North Main Street. Police received received a 911 call at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, about a shooting with injuries, and, on arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy in front of the convenience store suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper leg. Officers rendered first aid until medics arrived and transported the juvenile to the hospital for treatment. His injury is believed to be non life-threatening.
ELKHART, IN
MLive

Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze

CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
CASS COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
95.3 MNC

Man, two children, shot on Pottawattomi Drive in Elkhart

A man and two children were shot in Elkhart. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Sep. 23, in the 100 block of Pottawattomi Drive. All three were being treated at the hospital for gunshot wounds. Anybody with information is asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070...
ELKHART, IN
wtvbam.com

Three arrested after armed Steuben homeowner confronts intruders

STEUBEN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department arrested three suspects on Wednesday after an armed home owner confronted two of the suspects during a daytime residential burglary in the 5600 block of East Division Road in Scott Township. The initial report indicated that the homeowner...
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital

A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
WATERVLIET, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo, MI
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Kalamazoo Gazette and MLive https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo.

 https://www.mlive.com/kalamazoo/

Comments / 0

Community Policy