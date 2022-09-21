It’s hard to understand how an 11-year-old girl could get away with playing a slot machine at Mount Airy Casino Resort in Paradise Township, Monroe County. It happened 10 times recently, where the girl played 10 different slot machines. Another two 13-year-old girls also got away with playing slots. We acknowledge it’s a shame that Mount Airy is forced to do the job of the children’s parents. Each child who gambled was accompanied by one or both parents, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. But when it comes to enforcing state gambling laws, the buck stops with the casino owners. Mount Airy will pay a steep price, a $160,000 fine. The casino already bans kids from the casino floor during hours they should be in bed, according to the Mount Airy website. The casino makes kids wear wristbands and lets them cross the casino floor under adult supervision to get to restaurants. We suggest Mount Airy follow the lead of Wind Creek Bethlehem — don’t allow kids on the casino floor, period. Restaurants accessible only via the casino floor aren’t open to kids at Wind Creek, according to the Wind Creek website. They can eat at restaurants accessible via the outlet mall or the hotel. Don’t let kids on your casino floor, Mount Airy. It’s the right thing to do.

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO