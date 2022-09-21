September 14th – Mathew Bruno has purchased its first vineyard location in Oakville, Ca. The 5-acre site, previously owned by Clarke Swanson, was officially purchased in 2022 and named The Only Numbers Vineyard. The team plans to dedicate the plot to Cabernet Sauvignon, which will be ready for harvest within two years. The Only Numbers Vineyard is a tribute to Mathew’s father and his entrepreneurial spirit. Mathew, along with his father Matt and brother Tony set out in 2009 to build a premium Napa wine brand as a salute to the importance of bringing family and friends together through good wine and good food.

