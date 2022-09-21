Read full article on original website
Afternoon Brief, September 23rd
A winery lost thousands of dollars on Mother’s Day after a disgruntled man made several fake online reservations, New York state police say…. Winery tourism remained relatively strong in Sonoma County over the summer as visitors continued to come out to sip on lush pinot noir and swirl bright chardonnay as the pandemic waned and fall arrived…
New Vineyard Purchase by Mathew Bruno in Napa Valley: The Only Numbers Vineyard
September 14th – Mathew Bruno has purchased its first vineyard location in Oakville, Ca. The 5-acre site, previously owned by Clarke Swanson, was officially purchased in 2022 and named The Only Numbers Vineyard. The team plans to dedicate the plot to Cabernet Sauvignon, which will be ready for harvest within two years. The Only Numbers Vineyard is a tribute to Mathew’s father and his entrepreneurial spirit. Mathew, along with his father Matt and brother Tony set out in 2009 to build a premium Napa wine brand as a salute to the importance of bringing family and friends together through good wine and good food.
