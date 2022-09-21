Race for the Case Week 4: Can Tennessee hold off Florida & does Kansas go 4-0?

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger go through the marquee matchups for Week 4 of this young college football season. A lackluster Wisconsin team faces off with #3 ranked Ohio State, Kansas State will battle a hot #6 Oklahoma team while Notre Dame and North Carolina square off in Chapel Hill, NC. #21 Wake Forest is hosting #5 Clemson, Duke and Kansas will play to see who gets to remain undefeated, #20 Florida heads to Rocky Top to compete with the #11 ranked Vols, #23 Texas A&M looks to keep their momentum vs #10 Arkansas. #7 USC travels to Corvallis, OR to try and beat a tough Oregon State team & as always the guys have their locks of the week.

2:36 Wisconsin @ Ohio State preview

5:02 Kansas State @ Oklahoma preview

7:11 Notre Dame @ UNC preview

10:04 #5 Clemson @ #21 Wake Forest

14:00 Duke @ Kansas

18:15 #20 Florida @ #11 Tennessee

21:27 #10 Arkansas @ #23 Texas A&M

25:26 #7 USC @ Oregon State

28:10 Lock of the week

