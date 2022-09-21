WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that Dustin Johnson was arrested today by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department after a brief vehicle pursuit. Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance that Johnson was involved in. Deputies say they observed Johnson in a parking lot with his hood up. When Johnson observed the deputies, he fled in the vehicle with his hood still up; he put his head out the window to view where he was going. He struck a cattle gate and proceeded into a field, where he hit his brakes and turned, causing the police cruiser to make contact with his vehicle.

