Read full article on original website
Related
WTAP
Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A juvenile stole a Home City Ice truck in Parkersburg, sending law enforcement on a chase Sunday night. The minor hit three cars during the chase, according to law enforcement. One person was in their vehicle when hit. They suffered minor injuries. The juvenile was arrested...
Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased
UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to […]
Ironton Tribune
South Point roofing company owners charged with theft
Shield Roofing accused of taking money, not completing work. The owners of a South Point roofing business have been indicted for accepting money to make repairs and then not finishing the work. Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, South Point, and Jose H. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and their company Shield...
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for help from public to locate Gallia man who left house arrest
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help from the public to locate an Ohio man who they said left house arrest. Timothy Wolfe was under house arrest through Gallia County Common Pleas Court, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wayne County pursuit ends in crash
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after a brief police chase ended in a crash in a Wayne County field. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the incident began when deputies were called to the scene of an alleged domestic disturbance. Thompson says when deputies arrived on scene, they […]
wchstv.com
Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
1 injured after vehicle crashes into Huntington gas station
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a gas station this evening. Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Speedway in the 4300 block of Route 60. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, a vehicle driven […]
WTAP
Wood Co. Sheriff Deputy filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of Wood Co.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff Deputy Tasha Hewitt filed a civil lawsuit naming several members of wood county on September 13th of this year. The lawsuit has been filed, but the defendants have not been served yet. According to the lawsuit, Hewitt’s claims she experienced gender discrimination, retaliation,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Metro News
First responders confirm boy drowned in Ohio River near Huntington Saturday
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — First responders say a boy drowned in the Ohio River near Huntington Saturday. A call came into first responders around 3:15 p.m. about a possible drowning on the Ohio River near the East Huntington Bridge. According to WSAZ-TV, Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller confirmed the boy...
WTAP
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man who is believed to be one of Marietta’s biggest drug traffickers has been caught. The investigation that lead to Ivan Burton’s arrest involved the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the FBI. Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said...
wchstv.com
One person hospitalized after vehicle strikes Huntington gas station
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A person was hospitalized Saturday after a vehicle struck a gas station in Cabell County. The incident occurred about 6 p.m. at a Speedway location along Route 60 in Huntington, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said Cabell County EMS, West Virginia State Police, Cabell County deputies and...
wklw.com
No Charges to be Filed in Boyd Co Shooting
A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd Co Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over. According...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Case for Huntington man accused of hitting teen, DUI goes to grand jury
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A Huntington man accused of hitting a 14-year-old while driving under the influence was in court today, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. Matthew Jenkins is facing several charges related to the crash including DUI Causing Bodily Injury, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and Obstructing an Officer. The victim, Christopher Andrews, tells […]
Man wanted in connection to Kanawha County excavator fire
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection to an excavator fire last week. The KCSO says a warrant has been issued for Bryan Ramella, 40, regarding the incident. On Sept. 14, 2022, emergency crews responded to the 800 block of Stover Road near Institute and […]
Woman hit by vehicle in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Street East in Charleston. Authorities describe the woman as having a “moderate head injury.” Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has […]
Man leads police on chase ending in cattle field
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that Dustin Johnson was arrested today by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department after a brief vehicle pursuit. Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance that Johnson was involved in. Deputies say they observed Johnson in a parking lot with his hood up. When Johnson observed the deputies, he fled in the vehicle with his hood still up; he put his head out the window to view where he was going. He struck a cattle gate and proceeded into a field, where he hit his brakes and turned, causing the police cruiser to make contact with his vehicle.
West Virginia woman sentenced to life for fire that killed parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Madison Wine received the sentence Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. She was charged […]
WLWT 5
Pike Co. massacre investigator describes being puzzled by lack of ammunition at third of four crime scenes
WAVERLY, Ohio — From talk about gun silencers to testimony about finding minimal ammunition, jurors who will decide George Wagner's guilt or innocence have a lot to think about heading into the weekend. Former Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation agent Bryan White said he had a lot to think...
Ironton Tribune
Man facing eight felony charges in August shooting
A man accused of hiding to ambush to shoot at his ex-girlfriend has been indicted on eight felony charges by the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, has been indicted with three counts of first-degree felony attempted murder with a firearm specification, second-degree felony felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons under disability (meaning he had previously been convicted of a felony and isn’t allowed to have a firearm), third-degree felony tampering with evidence, first-degree felony arson and first-degree felony aggravated arson.
WSAZ
Families struggling to get reliable phone service
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH. (WSAZ) -Kathy Whifman and Thomas Cox both live on state route 93 about two miles apart from one another in Lawrence County, Ohio. For months, each of them has had problems with their home phones. “Off for weeks at a time,” Cox said. “When it comes back...
Comments / 1