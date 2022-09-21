ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Point Pleasant, WV

Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A juvenile stole a Home City Ice truck in Parkersburg, sending law enforcement on a chase Sunday night. The minor hit three cars during the chase, according to law enforcement. One person was in their vehicle when hit. They suffered minor injuries. The juvenile was arrested...
PARKERSBURG, WV
Authorities: Child who fell in river found deceased

UPDATE: (6:10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022): Authorities have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy who fell into the water near where the Ohio and Guyandotte rivers meet has been found deceased. According to Huntington Fire Chief Greg Fuller, the boy’s body was found just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. His body was taken to […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
South Point roofing company owners charged with theft

Shield Roofing accused of taking money, not completing work. The owners of a South Point roofing business have been indicted for accepting money to make repairs and then not finishing the work. Jose H. Cabrelas, 42, South Point, and Jose H. Escobedo, 37, of Orlando, Florida, and their company Shield...
SOUTH POINT, OH
Wayne County pursuit ends in crash

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing multiple charges after a brief police chase ended in a crash in a Wayne County field. According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the incident began when deputies were called to the scene of an alleged domestic disturbance. Thompson says when deputies arrived on scene, they […]
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
Community rallies to support teens injured in Mercer County car crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A community is rallying together to support three Princeton High School students who were involved in a car crash Friday night in Mercer County. Family friend Sarah Malone prayed outside Charleston Area Medical Center General Saturday night. "We know God that through you all things...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
1 injured after vehicle crashes into Huntington gas station

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one person was injured after a vehicle crashed into a gas station this evening. Cabell County 911 dispatchers say the incident happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 at the Speedway in the 4300 block of Route 60. According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, a vehicle driven […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
Local law enforcement and the FBI catch well-known drug trafficker

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A man who is believed to be one of Marietta’s biggest drug traffickers has been caught. The investigation that lead to Ivan Burton’s arrest involved the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force, and the FBI. Washington County Sheriff Larry Mincks said...
MARIETTA, OH
One person hospitalized after vehicle strikes Huntington gas station

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — A person was hospitalized Saturday after a vehicle struck a gas station in Cabell County. The incident occurred about 6 p.m. at a Speedway location along Route 60 in Huntington, according to dispatchers. Dispatchers said Cabell County EMS, West Virginia State Police, Cabell County deputies and...
HUNTINGTON, WV
No Charges to be Filed in Boyd Co Shooting

A woman is in stable condition at a hospital after being shot in the stomach in Westwood, Kentucky. The Boyd Co Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots fired call just before 3 a.m. from a home along McKnight Street before requesting that the Kentucky State Police take over. According...
WESTWOOD, KY
Woman hit by vehicle in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a driver. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the incident happened at Chesapeake Avenue and Washington Street East in Charleston. Authorities describe the woman as having a “moderate head injury.” Police say the driver stayed on the scene and has […]
CHARLESTON, WV
Man leads police on chase ending in cattle field

WAYNE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Sheriff Rick Thompson stated that Dustin Johnson was arrested today by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department after a brief vehicle pursuit. Deputies were responding to a domestic disturbance that Johnson was involved in. Deputies say they observed Johnson in a parking lot with his hood up. When Johnson observed the deputies, he fled in the vehicle with his hood still up; he put his head out the window to view where he was going. He struck a cattle gate and proceeded into a field, where he hit his brakes and turned, causing the police cruiser to make contact with his vehicle.
WAYNE COUNTY, WV
West Virginia woman sentenced to life for fire that killed parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life but will be eligible for parole in 15 years. Madison Wine received the sentence Thursday in Wood County Circuit Court, the Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported. She was charged […]
Man facing eight felony charges in August shooting

A man accused of hiding to ambush to shoot at his ex-girlfriend has been indicted on eight felony charges by the Lawrence County Grand Jury. Jerrino D. Johnson, 52, of South Point, has been indicted with three counts of first-degree felony attempted murder with a firearm specification, second-degree felony felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons under disability (meaning he had previously been convicted of a felony and isn’t allowed to have a firearm), third-degree felony tampering with evidence, first-degree felony arson and first-degree felony aggravated arson.
SOUTH POINT, OH
Families struggling to get reliable phone service

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH. (WSAZ) -Kathy Whifman and Thomas Cox both live on state route 93 about two miles apart from one another in Lawrence County, Ohio. For months, each of them has had problems with their home phones. “Off for weeks at a time,” Cox said. “When it comes back...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

