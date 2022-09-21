Read full article on original website
Related
Herald & Review
Jury finds Decatur man innocent of attempted murder
DECATUR — A jury found Dana E. Bond Jr. not guilty of the attempted murder of a Decatur woman, but he remains jailed and his legal problems are far from over. The jury verdict in Macon County Circuit Court, where Bond was represented by defense lawyer Susan Moorehead, was returned after a one-day trial Sept. 20.
Herald & Review
Raid in Decatur results in arrest of alleged dealer, 66
DECATUR — Police report that a raid on a “known nuisance crack house” resulted in the arrest of a 66-year-old Decatur drug dealer. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department describes Rozell Perry being found inside the house in the 1200 block of North Union Street after he had earlier been seen on the front porch before the raid on the morning of Aug. 17.
Herald & Review
Decatur police say drug dealer fled from them, denied everything
DECATUR — A Decatur man’s response was to deny everything after police said he fled from them at more than 90 mph on city streets before crashing in a car in which officers found 11 ounces of methamphetamine. A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said the...
WAND TV
Police arrest man wanted for shooting death of Decatur father
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Police arrested 1 of 2 men wanted in connection to the shooting death of Arrion L. McClelland. According to Decatur Police Kyle Escoe was located and arrested on the outstanding warrant in Chicago, Illinois on Thursday by the Chicago Police Department. He is currently being...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wanted murder suspect arrested
CHICAGO (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced on Friday that a suspect wanted for murder has been arrested. Lieutenant Scott Rosenbery said 18-year-old Kyle Escoe was located in Chicago and was arrested by officers of the Chicago Police Department on Thursday. He is being held at a CPD facility awaiting transport back to Macon […]
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
Herald & Review
Decatur robbery goes wrong when victim fights back, police said
DECATUR — Amieron L. Barham-Perkins armed robbery plans turned into a desperate game of cat-and-mouse, a court heard, after the Decatur robbery victim fought back using his car as a weapon. The drama on the afternoon of July 27 played out in the parking lot of a public housing...
wmay.com
Report: LHS Teacher On Paid Leave Following Arrest
The Lanphier High School teacher who was arrested after an altercation with a student has reportedly been placed on paid leave while the investigation of the incident continues. While District 186 has declined to publicly comment on Adrian Akers’ status with the district, Newschannel 20 reports that Akers was placed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald & Review
Decatur man facing charges after firing pistol inside home, police said
DECATUR — A Decatur man is facing multiple charges after firing a pistol inside his home while his wife and six-month-old child were inside on Wednesday night. According to a news release, Macon County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a reported domestic violence situation at an address near Harristown around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
wmay.com
Suspect In Custody May Be Connected To Multiple Business Burglaries
Springfield police have arrested a man that they think may be connected to a string of burglaries at local businesses in recent weeks. 36-year-old Russell Adams was taken into custody Friday afternoon in the 300 block of Forrest Avenue. He was wanted on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and one commercial burglary… but prosecutors say they could charge him with additional burglaries after reviewing police reports.
WAND TV
Deputies: Alleged pipe bomb found in Urbana man's backpack
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly had a pipe bomb in a backpack. The News-Gazette reported, William D. Meek, 45, was arrested on Wednesday by the Champaign County Sheriff's Office after deputies found what appeared to them to be an explosive device. According to the department,...
Man charged in home invasion investigation
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Shelbyville man was charged earlier this week with several felonies after the State’s Attorney said he broke into a home while armed with a shotgun. State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Keegan Betts, 26, is charged with seven counts in connection to that home invasion. Among them are charges of home […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newschannel20.com
Springfield man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A Springfield man was arrested on Friday morning on a warrant for possession of a stolen vehicle and a recent commercial burglary in Springfield. Police say Russell Adams, 36, is suspected of several burglaries at local businesses that occurred over the last several weeks. We're...
wmay.com
Springfield Man Sent To Prison On Gun, Fraud Charges
A Springfield man will spend three-and-a-half years in prison on weapons and COVID fraud charges. 32-year-old Carlos Wright was indicted in June of last year on a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon. Prosecutors say he was found driving around with the loaded gun in the front seat. Then in December, a second indictment was handed down, charging Wright with wire fraud and making false statements in order to obtain more than $40,000 in COVID relief funds. Wright got the money through the Paycheck Protection Program that was designed to help business retain and pay their workers, but Wright did not own a business and was not employed when he got the money.
wlds.com
Construction Truck Found On Fire on I-72, Linked to Copper Theft from Local Construction Company
Local authorities are looking for the identities of a man who stole a truck and trailer from a local construction company and then set it on fire and left it to burn. According to a Facebook post from the Henson Robinson Company, a man broke into their lot in the 3500 block of Great Northern Avenue in Springfield and took copper pipe and fittings along with a Petersburg Plumbing and Excavating truck and Trotter trailer between 10pm and 1am.
newschannel20.com
Central Illinois murder suspect arrested in Chicago
CHICAGO (WICS/WRSP) — One of the men who was wanted for the connection to the murder Arrion McClelland has been arrested in Chicago. The Decatur Police Department says Kyle Escoe,18, was located and arrested on an outstanding warrant in Chicago on Thursday. Escoe is currently being held at a...
Police: Church vandalized overnight
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police confirmed Friday morning that a church was vandalized overnight. Joe Lamberson, Champaign Police Public Information Officer, said an unknown suspect shattered the glass door on the front of a church located on Glen Park Drive near Mattis Avenue. He added that church leadership was contacted and is working to […]
Herald & Review
What you missed this week in notable Decatur and Macon County crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Herald and Review. (13) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
newschannel20.com
Man fires gun in home while baby inside, sheriff says
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A 29-year-old man is receiving mental health treatment after the Macon County Sheriff's Office says he threatened to harm himself. We're told that the sheriff's office was called around 9:45 p.m. Thursday to a home near Harristown, Illinois for a report of domestic violence. 911...
Comments / 0