Washington Court House, OH

Record-Herald

ODNR to celebrate Earth Science Week Oct. 9-15

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Geological Survey is inviting Ohioans of all ages to celebrate Earth Science Week. A series of fascinating activities and programs will highlight the annual celebration from Oct. 9–Oct. 15. “Teaching people about the importance of earth...
OHIO STATE
Record-Herald

Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Rose Ave. Dream Center

The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce was excited to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Rose Ave. Dream Center, formerly Rose Ave. Community Center. Located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H., the Dream Center is working with families to build community, support stability, and foster transformation. Church services are held every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and community programs consist of a clothing center, food pantry, furniture ministry, the newly-dedicated Chris Lindsey Library, an after-school program, parenting and kinship programs. For more information, call (740)636-7673. Pictured: Front row; Rev. Warren Goble, Pastor Crystal Spriggs, Pastor Philip Spriggs, Pastor Joy Stanforth, Dr. Mary Hermiz, Rev. Joseph Duvall, Back row; Pastor Daniel Spriggs, Dennis Milstead, Raymond Mick, Pastor Jodie Truex, Pastor Jon Truex, Pastor Justin Siler, Mike Early, Mike Wilson, Dr. Connie Bowman, Rev. Tom Young.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
OHIO STATE
Washington Court House, OH
Business
City
Washington Court House, OH
City
Fayette, OH
Local
Ohio Society
Local
Ohio Business
Local
Ohio Industry
Record-Herald

FCPH: COVID community level is now 'medium'

The COVID community level is now medium, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday. In the last seven days, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has received reports of 29 new COVID cases, three new hospitalizations, 59 new recoveries, and no new deaths. At-home tests...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
oxfordobserver.org

Restaurants receive violations for food handling issues

Several Oxford restaurants were inspected by the Butler County General Health District have been cited with critical health violations since Sept. 19. No critical violations were observed by the inspector with visits to McCullough Hyde Hospital, 110 N. Poplar St.; Jimmy John’s, 23 E. High St.; Johnny’s Campus Deli, 209 E. Sycamore St.; Chipotle Mexican Grill #1311, 1 W. High St.
OXFORD, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Family, doctor urge public to learn signs of sepsis

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Koti Epperson nearly lost her son to sepsis. Now the family is working to help others avoid the same thing. “I just assumed he had caught a virus at school and it would just need to run its course,” said Koti Epperson about her son Nash's battle with sepsis.
COLUMBUS, OH
Travel Maven

This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio

If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
COLUMBUS, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Local counties are now "Green" level of COVID 19 transmission

According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Maybe Ohio’s capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap. A recent survey found residents of Columbus, Ohio, swear the most out of America’s 30 biggest cities. The survey, released by preply.com, states the average Columbus resident curses, on average, 36 times per day. Columbus was followed by […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Ohio Task Force 1 deployed due to Tropical Storm Ian

VANDALIA — Our news crew was there Saturday afternoon as Ohio Task Force 1 left Vandalia to make its way south. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for entire state of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean. It has the potential to...
VANDALIA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Local health officials warn of 'highly toxic' mushrooms growing in the area

Local health officials are warning people not to eat wild mushrooms growing in the area. The Warren County Health District said in a social media post Friday morning that there are multiple patients who have reported eating mushrooms foraged from a public area in the southwest Ohio region whose symptoms and medical evaluation are consistent with having eaten “highly toxic” mushrooms.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

Galloway, WC women blank Franklin on the road

FRANKLIN, Ind. – Shannon Jamieson scored unassisted in the sixth minute and the Wilmington College women’s soccer defense allowed just four shots in a 1-0 victory over Franklin College on the road Saturday afternoon. “We’ve talked a lot as a team about how we start games and we...
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine

Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH

