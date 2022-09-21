Read full article on original website
Record-Herald
ODNR to celebrate Earth Science Week Oct. 9-15
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Geological Survey is inviting Ohioans of all ages to celebrate Earth Science Week. A series of fascinating activities and programs will highlight the annual celebration from Oct. 9–Oct. 15. “Teaching people about the importance of earth...
Hundreds of Ohio National Guard members deploy from Dayton
"It's about teamwork, about the soldier next to you and being able to be vulnerable and lean on one another,” said LTC Cousins. “We're all going to have hard days, so leaning on each other is a skill we have to develop."
Record-Herald
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Rose Ave. Dream Center
The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce was excited to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Rose Ave. Dream Center, formerly Rose Ave. Community Center. Located at 412 Rose Ave. in Washington C.H., the Dream Center is working with families to build community, support stability, and foster transformation. Church services are held every Friday night at 6:30 p.m. and community programs consist of a clothing center, food pantry, furniture ministry, the newly-dedicated Chris Lindsey Library, an after-school program, parenting and kinship programs. For more information, call (740)636-7673. Pictured: Front row; Rev. Warren Goble, Pastor Crystal Spriggs, Pastor Philip Spriggs, Pastor Joy Stanforth, Dr. Mary Hermiz, Rev. Joseph Duvall, Back row; Pastor Daniel Spriggs, Dennis Milstead, Raymond Mick, Pastor Jodie Truex, Pastor Jon Truex, Pastor Justin Siler, Mike Early, Mike Wilson, Dr. Connie Bowman, Rev. Tom Young.
Fox 19
Ohio bill may increase penalties for swatting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio state senator introduced a bill to legislatures that would strengthen the penalty for swatting. In March 2022, Ohio Senator Andrew Brenner (R-19) introduced S.B. 292, a bill that would make swatting a third degree felony, or a first degree felony if someone were seriously injured.
Record-Herald
FCPH: COVID community level is now ‘medium’
The COVID community level is now medium, as reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Thursday. In the last seven days, Fayette County Public Health (FCPH) has received reports of 29 new COVID cases, three new hospitalizations, 59 new recoveries, and no new deaths. At-home tests...
WOUB
Vinton County Board of Education passes changes to disclipnary standards after attack on student
MCARTHUR, Ohio (WOUB) – Two days after its regularly scheduled monthly meeting, the Vinton County Board of Education met again for an emergency meeting to discuss and implement changes to the student handbook in response to an August attack of a freshman student. The meeting was attended by community...
oxfordobserver.org
Restaurants receive violations for food handling issues
Several Oxford restaurants were inspected by the Butler County General Health District have been cited with critical health violations since Sept. 19. No critical violations were observed by the inspector with visits to McCullough Hyde Hospital, 110 N. Poplar St.; Jimmy John’s, 23 E. High St.; Johnny’s Campus Deli, 209 E. Sycamore St.; Chipotle Mexican Grill #1311, 1 W. High St.
spectrumnews1.com
Family, doctor urge public to learn signs of sepsis
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Koti Epperson nearly lost her son to sepsis. Now the family is working to help others avoid the same thing. “I just assumed he had caught a virus at school and it would just need to run its course,” said Koti Epperson about her son Nash's battle with sepsis.
wosu.org
Central Ohio workers are quitting and reshuffling as employers still struggle to fill openings
The Great Resignation has shifted to the Great Reshuffling leaving many employers scrambling to find help. Corey Webb owns Ritzy's, a Clintonville restaurant specializing in hamburgers, fries and shakes. He says for now business is good and humming right along. But it hasn't been easy. “So normally what we would...
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in Ohio
If you love a good bargain and a rare antique find you're in luck because Ohio is filled with tons of amazing flea markets. From massive fleas held on fairgrounds to small antique fairs, there are so many different types of markets to experience. In this article, we'll be discussing one that specializes in unique yard and garage sale spaces featuring sellers from all over the state. Keep reading to learn more.
lovelandmagazine.com
Local counties are now “Green” level of COVID 19 transmission
According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week’s report, the community level...
Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Maybe Ohio’s capital city needs to have its mouth washed out with soap. A recent survey found residents of Columbus, Ohio, swear the most out of America’s 30 biggest cities. The survey, released by preply.com, states the average Columbus resident curses, on average, 36 times per day. Columbus was followed by […]
Ohio Task Force 1 deployed due to Tropical Storm Ian
VANDALIA — Our news crew was there Saturday afternoon as Ohio Task Force 1 left Vandalia to make its way south. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for entire state of Florida as Tropical Storm Ian gains strength over the Caribbean. It has the potential to...
This Is The Best Place To Go Apple Picking In Ohio
Consider adding this to your Fall bucket list.
This Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Ohio
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Ohio is home to many different types of antique stores and flea markets but none are as unique as the Chillicothe Antique Emporium. Keep reading to learn more.
Local health officials warn of ‘highly toxic’ mushrooms growing in the area
Local health officials are warning people not to eat wild mushrooms growing in the area. The Warren County Health District said in a social media post Friday morning that there are multiple patients who have reported eating mushrooms foraged from a public area in the southwest Ohio region whose symptoms and medical evaluation are consistent with having eaten “highly toxic” mushrooms.
Record-Herald
Galloway, WC women blank Franklin on the road
FRANKLIN, Ind. – Shannon Jamieson scored unassisted in the sixth minute and the Wilmington College women’s soccer defense allowed just four shots in a 1-0 victory over Franklin College on the road Saturday afternoon. “We’ve talked a lot as a team about how we start games and we...
Inmate wrestling in Ohio jail leads to firing, resignations
Two of the participants resigned, and a third has been terminated, according to Sheriff Alex Lape.
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine
Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
Pastor assaulted in Hilltop while trying to stop Columbus students’ fight
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A pastor was assaulted Thursday evening as he tried to break up a group of fighting teens in the Hilltop neighborhood. Several West High School students reportedly attacked the local pastor on Hague Avenue near Olive and Broad streets, prompting the school’s principal Daniel Roberts to deliver a scornful letter warning […]
