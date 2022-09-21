Read full article on original website
Psyched: Magic Mushrooms Vs. Psychotherapy, Psilocybin For Frontline Health Workers & Protecting Peyote
As a wave of news about psychedelics research and successful applications sweeps across the country and abroad, Psyched is back to wrap up the exciting movement of this rapidly evolving sector. Therapy Vs. Psychotherapy For Incurable Cancer Diagnosis: UK Clinical Trial Studies Magic Mushrooms. Psyence Group Inc. PSYGF recently received...
Adial Pharma Touts Positive Preclinical Data From Chronic Pain Candidate
Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc's ADIL subsidiary, Purnovate Inc, achieved positive in vivo data for PNV-5030 as a potential treatment for chronic pain. The study was conducted in four groups of ten rats that underwent surgical injury of the sciatic nerve. At 30 minutes post-dose, PNV-5030 reduced pain by 43% compared to...
Is Weed Affecting Your Dreams? Understanding Cannabis As A Sleep Aid
This article was originally published on Flowertown, and appears here with permission. Insomniacs are cozying up to cannabis. In the United States, where approximately 60 million Americans suffer from sleep disorders, many have started favoring flower or CBD tinctures to help usher in the sandman. And with reason. Research has demonstrated that cannabis can reduce the amount of time it takes to fall asleep, and can promote relaxation and reduce pain, which may also help ease the onset of sleep.
Gain Therapeutics Touts Additional Encouraging Preclinical Data For Lead Parkinson's Program
Gain Therapeutics Inc GANX announced the presentation of new preclinical data evaluating one of its lead Structurally Targeted Allosteric Regulator (STAR) compounds, GT-02287, for Parkinson's Disease. The study was conducted using human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived from donor patients with GBA-associated Parkinson's disease, which were then differentiated into dopaminergic...
Just DON'T Do it! As The Dollar Get Stronger, Nike's Earnings Get Weaker
The U.S. Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the strength of the dollar against a host of major currencies, is reaching 20-year highs and that's bad news for businesses like Nike Inc NKE, which releases earnings on Thursday. First, a little insight. The Federal Reserve initially created the DXY in 1973...
SIGA Announces $16M Procurement Orders For Its Monkeypox Treatment
SIGA Technologies Inc SIGA received approximately $16 million in international procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in August and early September. The orders include an approximate $10 million order by the European Commission and approximately $6 million of orders from two countries in the Asia Pacific region, one of which is a new customer.
Lipocine To Focus On Central Nervous System Conditions; Explores Partnerships For Non-Core Assets
Lipocine Inc LPCN announced its plans to focus on treating Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders. The company's priority is to advance its endogenous neuroactive steroids (NAS) pipeline. The CNS development portfolio includes LPCN 1154, a fast-acting oral antidepressant for postpartum depression (PPD) with potential for outpatient use; LPCN 2101 for...
Why Gaotu Techedu, New Oriental Education And TAL Education Shares Are Soaring Higher
Gaotu Techedu Inc GOTU, New Oriental Education & Tech Grp EDU and TAL Education Group TAL shares are trading higher by 6.90% to $1.24, 11.30% to $24.53 and 6.28% to $5.08 Monday morning. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading higher, strength may be due to hopes of China easing COVID-era restrictions for travelers in Macau.
RICOVR Healthcare Successfully Tests Its Portable Device For Detection Of THC In Human Saliva
RICOVR Healthcare the creator of XALIVA THC rapid drug test for on-site recent use detection of marijuana, reported successful testing of its P-FAB technology for detection of THC in human saliva. The new testing of subjects under the influence of marijuana started in Q1 of 2022. In the current study,...
Elon Musk Touts 1M Milestone For Starlink Terminals — But Report Finds Rise In Users Has Come At A Cost
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX-owned Starlink internet service has proved its utility in times of geopolitical tensions. As its adoption increases rapidly, a recent report found that it may be slowly losing out on the edge it has over the competition. 1M And Counting: Musk on Sunday...
