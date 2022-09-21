ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is Weed Affecting Your Dreams? Understanding Cannabis As A Sleep Aid

This article was originally published on Flowertown, and appears here with permission. Insomniacs are cozying up to cannabis. In the United States, where approximately 60 million Americans suffer from sleep disorders, many have started favoring flower or CBD tinctures to help usher in the sandman. And with reason. Research has demonstrated that cannabis can reduce the amount of time it takes to fall asleep, and can promote relaxation and reduce pain, which may also help ease the onset of sleep.
Gain Therapeutics Touts Additional Encouraging Preclinical Data For Lead Parkinson's Program

Gain Therapeutics Inc GANX announced the presentation of new preclinical data evaluating one of its lead Structurally Targeted Allosteric Regulator (STAR) compounds, GT-02287, for Parkinson's Disease. The study was conducted using human-induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived from donor patients with GBA-associated Parkinson's disease, which were then differentiated into dopaminergic...
SIGA Announces $16M Procurement Orders For Its Monkeypox Treatment

SIGA Technologies Inc SIGA received approximately $16 million in international procurement orders for oral TPOXX (tecovirimat) in August and early September. The orders include an approximate $10 million order by the European Commission and approximately $6 million of orders from two countries in the Asia Pacific region, one of which is a new customer.
Lipocine To Focus On Central Nervous System Conditions; Explores Partnerships For Non-Core Assets

Lipocine Inc LPCN announced its plans to focus on treating Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders. The company's priority is to advance its endogenous neuroactive steroids (NAS) pipeline. The CNS development portfolio includes LPCN 1154, a fast-acting oral antidepressant for postpartum depression (PPD) with potential for outpatient use; LPCN 2101 for...
Public Health
