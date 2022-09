Watch: Post Malone Cancels Boston Concert After Returning to Hospital. Post Malone is back in a hospital following his recent stage accident. On Sept. 24, the "Rockstar" rapper shared a grim health update with his fans on his Instagram Story, adding that he has been forced to postpone his second show at Boston's TD Garden that night. The news comes a week after he suffered a nasty fall onstage at a concert in St. Louis.

