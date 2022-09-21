Read full article on original website
Related
tribpapers.com
Mars Hill University Hosts Descendants of Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington
Mars Hill – On Sunday, October 2, the Rosenwald Collaborative and Mars Hill University will present a panel from 3:00 to 4:30 p.m. at Broyhill Chapel on the MHU campus. Kenneth Morris, Peter Ascoli, and Stephanie Deutsch will share memories and knowledge of their ancestors. All the speakers have...
tribpapers.com
A Preview of the Coming “Highway 55” Restaurant
Marion – Last week, I found myself in Marion. While there, I thought I’d research the new Highway 55 restaurant coming to Weaverville. I tried contacting the company more than two weeks ago for more information about the eatery without hearing back. Highway 55 in Marion is currently...
tribpapers.com
Falcons, Cats, Rockets Cruise in League Openers
Mills River – Hendersonville unveiled Lennard Benniefield as its new star quarterback Friday. West Henderson and A.C. Reynolds also won decisively, while T.C. Roberson and Erwin also won their conference football openers. West Henderson (4-0; 1-0 M7) led North Henderson (2-2; 0-1) by 20-0 after a quarter and 37-0...
Comments / 0