Here are the top 3 Netflix movie releases in September
Wondering what to watch? We may have the answer. What’s new on Netflix in September 2022? What are new movie releases in September?
One of Bruce Willis’ last films is topping streaming charts
Fans were left shocked and saddened in March when Bruce Willis’ family announced he’s retiring from acting for medical reasons. The Die Hard and Pulp Fiction star is suffering from aphasia, a condition that affects the brain’s language and communication centers. For many, this threw Willis’ apparently...
The 10 Best Family Movies on Netflix
Netflix has been around for so long, and has so many films, that it can be hard to know where to start, especially if you're trying to watch something that caters to both adults and children. Netflix has one of the largest collections of original movies, which is great, but...
Is ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
Despite the title, Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling has created quite a few worries, darling, over the past few weeks. From Harry Styles maybe-but-probably-not spitting on Chris Pine to the “Miss Flo” debacle, this new thriller has been keeping movie fans entertained long before it actually released. But now you can finally watch the actual film, because Don’t Worry Darling opens in theaters nationwide this weekend.
An absolutely bonkers new horror film has just debuted with a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
It’s not quite officially spooky season yet, but if you’re already itching for some great new horror content, then this is your lucky day, as an acclaimed — and totally nuts — entry in the genre just hit theaters this Friday. Barbarian might not have been a movie that has been on many people’s radars before now, but anyone looking for a uniquely scary rollercoaster ride will want to catch this one as soon as possible, to avoid spoilers.
Ralph Eggleston, Pixar Animator Behind ‘For the Birds’ and ‘Toy Story,’ Dies at 56
Ralph Eggleston, an Academy Award-winning animator, art director and production designer at Pixar Animation Studios, died on Monday after a long battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 56 years old. Eggleston won the animated short film Oscar for writing and directing the 2001 Pixar film “For the Birds.” Pixar tweeted a tribute to him, saying, “Pixar and the world will be forever grateful.” The animator also served as art director on the original “Toy Story,” and his work as an artist has been seen on numerous Pixar films including “Monsters, Inc.,” “Finding Nemo,” “Wall-E,” “Cars,” “The Incredibles” and “Inside Out.” His final...
First trailer for Hellraiser reboot with Sense8 star in iconic Pinhead role
The first trailer for the Hellraiser reboot has dropped, giving us our first glimpse of Sense8 star Jamie Clayton as iconic villain Pinhead. In the trailer, we see an assortment of characters get into trouble when attempting to solve a dangerous puzzle box, which dishes out cuts at every twist and turn.
Top Gun: Maverick Surpasses Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther To Become The Fifth Highest Grossing Movie In Domestic Box Office History
In a year that saw the live-action return of Batman, Thor, and Doctor Strange, the biggest surprise thus far sees the Tom Cruise sequel fly past the first part of the epic two-part Avengers saga and Black Panther. The sequel to the 1986 film has officially collected more than $700 million in North America, overtaking the fifth spot as the highest-grossing movie in domestic box office history. Top Gun: Maverick sees the return of Peter “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise), who’s brought on board to train a group of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission that no living pilot has ever seen. Throughout the training session, Maverick confronts his own deepest fears, which culminates into a mission that sees the ultimate sacrifice from those who choose to fly it. The film has an all-star cast of Miles Teller, Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Connelly, and Val Kilmer.
Why doesn’t Michael Myers talk in the ‘Halloween’ movies?
Among a slew of recognizable horror villains that have obtained a spotlight in pop culture, Halloween’s Michael Myers is undoubtedly the most popular killer that the massive slasher genre has to offer. Through multifarious timelines, remakes, sequels, and reboots, one constant has remained the same: The Shape is a fire-breathing, merciless, psychopathic killer that never utters a word during his vicious warpath. While there are a handful of memorable horror villains that refuse to speak at the most gruesome times, Myers unequivocally harbors a glaring intrigue that keeps fans coming back for more.
Horror diehards rally around the James Wan movie nobody ever talks about
The name James Wan has become synonymous with spine-chilling horror franchises, namely The Conjuring, Insidious and a complete departure from the supernatural, Saw. The 45-year-old Australian made his directorial debut in 2004 with the first Saw film, which went on to become a globally successful and critically acclaimed biological horror saga comprising nine feature films. From there, Wan co-created Insidious with Leigh Whannell and single-handedly formed The Conjuring universe — consisting of The Conjuring trilogy, the Annabelle trilogy, and several spin-offs.
The first full 'Hellraiser' reboot trailer is here
The trailer for Hulu's "Hellraiser" reboot has arrived.
Hellraiser: Jamie Clayton Terrorizes as Iconic Villain Pinhead in Trailer for Hulu's Reboot
Hellraiser, starring Jamie Clayton as Pinhead, premieres on Hulu Oct. 7 Hellraiser fans on pins and needles for a trailer have finally gotten their wish. Jamie Clayton (Sense8) stars as the iconic Pinhead in the first full-length preview for Hulu's upcoming reboot of the 1987 horror classic. Various characters are shown throughout the trailer trying to unlock the mystery of an ancient puzzle box — which, to their horror, summons the sinister Pinhead, among other creatures. "What is it you pray for?" Pinhead (Clayton, 44) asks one screaming victim at the end of the heart-pounding...
Dino-Might: ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ Crosses $1B At Worldwide Box Office
The dinosaurs have done it as Universal/Amblin’s Jurassic World Dominion crossed the $1B mark at the global box office with Thursday’s business included. It took a little while, but that shouldn’t diminish that this makes the Colin Trevorrow-directed installment, one of only three films to the milestone since the beginning of the pandemic. It is the No. 2 film of 2022 behind Top Gun: Maverick. The split through Thursday is just over $376M domestic and also just over $624M at the international box office. JWD is the 7th Universal title to reach $1B worldwide, and the 3rd in the Jurassic World franchise...
'Greater delights await' in chilling trailer of Hulu's reboot of horror classic 'Hellraiser'
After more than a decade of starts and stalls, the first look at Hulu's remake of the classic horror "Hellraiser" film franchise is here, revealing scenes of both pain and pleasure. The trailer begins much like the opening of the original film, with the reveal of a mystical puzzle box...
Minions Studio Announces Plan for Animated Movies That Go "Beyond Family Films"
Though Illumination is best known for the Despicable Me and Minions movies, the studio is gearing up to form a new label that will make animated movies NOT aimed at kids and families. According to Variety, Illumination has hired Mike Moon, the former adult animation lead at Netflix, to head Moonlight, their new label that will "produce animated films that push beyond the family genre." Moon left his position at Netflix earlier this summer, around the time that they began lay offs in their animation department. In addition to leading hte label, Moon will reportedly work as a "senior creative advisor" to Illumination.
Netflix Original Series Hemlock Grove Is Leaving the Service
One of Netflix's first original series, Hemlock Grove, is going to be leaving the streaming service in October. Netflix's most recent newsletter announcing content changes for the month of October has a single line-item mention that Hemlock Grove will be leaving Netflix on October 22nd. It's a quite and unceremonious pull that's quickly making some significant waves with Netflix viewers and industry analysts alike, as it marks something of a milestone change in Netflix's content strategy.
Florence Pugh Posted A Photo With Olivia Wilde And Penned An Open Letter Amid The "Don't Worry Darling" Release
"This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful."
A completely unhinged new horror film fails to outshine its predecessor on Rotten Tomatoes
As the leaves begin to fall and the air turns delightfully crisp, the commencement of spooky season is finally upon us — which means a variety of new horror movies to add to the annual marathons. And just in time for the season, a new mind-boggling slasher prequel is debuting in theaters today with Pearl. Set to serve as a prequel to Ti West’s favorable X, Mia Goth looks to once again test our gray matter as the titular character who harbors an intense thirst for destruction.
Netflix Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 19
Netflix subscribers' second-favorite actor is Mark Wahlberg (their favorite is Adam Sandler). On Monday, Sept. 19, Marky Mark has two movies in the Netflix Top 10: Father Stu, a faith-based biopic of a priest, is at No. 1, while the Netflix original comedy Me Time is at No. 9, after a string of days at No. 1 late last month and the beginning of this month. If you can't handle Mark Wahlberg at his most Catholic, you don't deserve him at his most partying with Kevin Hart.
