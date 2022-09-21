Read full article on original website
Feds: Inmate coordinated large-scale fentanyl deals from Mexico to CT while incarcerated
NEW HAVEN — A man will serve more prison time after he coordinated large-scale fentanyl deliveries from Mexico to Connecticut while incarcerated, according to federal prosecutors. In New Haven federal court Friday, U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall sentenced Felix Cancel Jr., 49, to nine years in prison followed...
California governor rejects mandatory kindergarten law
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Beyond what they learn academically in kindergarten, students learn everyday routines: how to take care of class materials and how to be kind to their peers, according to Golden Empire Elementary School kindergarten teacher Carla Randazzo. While developing those skills became more difficult for students...
Westport's Alma Sarelli announces run for state representative after Republican drops out
WESTPORT — Alma Sarelli recently announced her candidacy for Connecticut's 136th House District as a Republican after the previous candidate dropped out this summer. "I am running for state representative because I want to return the focus to the basic priorities all of us share," Sarelli said. Sarelli will...
Dan Haar: Stefanowski's bold comment reveals bond with Lamont on CT economy
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Bob Stefanowski has never shied away from firing people, as his stories from corporate life make clear. And as he campaigns to unseat Gov. Ned Lamont, the Madison Republican rarely has a good word to say about the Connecticut economy or the state’s business climate.
Here are the new CT laws going into effect October 1 – from dating apps to tethering dogs
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Among the more than 70 new state laws that take effect on October 1, is a requirement that police notify the families of deceased people within 24 hours of their identification, or risk their jobs. The law was approved...
COVID-19 booster shot in CT: Who is eligible? Do I need it?
Nearly 43,000 CT residents got the new COVID-19 vaccine booster last week. The state is now on its second week of distributing the new bivalent boosters. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Aug. 31 that the new COVID-19 vaccine booster would be rolled out to the public. States are expected to slowly start receiving the new booster.
Over 154K CT essential workers seek COVID bonuses, which drastically cut how much is received
With just over one week left to apply for the state’s coronavirus pandemic bonus program for essential, private-sector workers, demand has far outstripped the resources Gov. Ned Lamont and legislators reserved for the program. Through midday Thursday, more than 313,000 individuals had requested applications through the online Premium Pay...
Maryland men used Nerds and Skittles candy packages to hide 15,000 fentanyl pills in CT, officials say
Two Maryland residents were indicted by a grand jury Friday after bringing 15,000 fentanyl pills to the state disguised in Nerds and Skittles candy packaging, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for Connecticut. Oscar Flores, 34, and Severo Alelar, 25, were each charged with conspiracy to distribute, and to possess...
Months after deadline, over 50 CT towns still haven't submitted affordable housing plans
More than three and a half months after the deadline for Connecticut towns and cities to submit affordable housing plans to the state, over 50 still have not done so, according to a list maintained by the Office of Policy Management. The plans, required under a 2017 state law, were...
NWS: Wind and thunderstorms expected Sunday
The first Saturday of autumn delighted with sunshine and a reprieve from cold wind gusts, but the blustery conditions could return with stormy weather Sunday, the National Weather Service says. According to the NWS, Sunday will see a mix of clouds in the morning and thunderstorms arriving in the afternoon...
