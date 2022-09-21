BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — The European Union and the U.S. on Monday questioned Serbia’s proclaimed commitment to join Europe’s 27-nation bloc after Belgrade signed an agreement with Moscow pledging long-term “consultations” on foreign policy matters amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. Serbia’s officials signed the deal last week in New York with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, where most Western delegations shunned Russia’s top diplomat over the country’s invasion of Ukraine. Under the 10-year rule of Serbian populist President Aleksandar Vucic, a former ultranationalist, Serbia has been steadily sliding away from its proclaimed EU goals and establishing close political ties with Russia. Serbia’s foreign ministry has sought to downplay the importance of the signed agreement, saying it’s a “technical” one and relates to bilateral ties and not security issues.

POLITICS ・ 22 MINUTES AGO