Read full article on original website
Related
Florence Pugh Shares Photo With Olivia Wilde Amid Don’t Worry Darling Gossip
Watch: All the Don't Worry Darling Drama EXPLAINED!. All is well in the town of Victory. Florence Pugh shared behind-the-scenes photos from the set of Don't Worry Darling, out in theaters now, including one image with director Olivia Wilde—who has been the subject of rumors regarding onset drama with the actress. The Midsommar star shared a screenshot of a monitor which shows her in character alongside Wilde, who also acts in the movie, while tagging the director in the Instagram post.
Emily in Paris Season 3 Finally Has a Premiere Date—& a Reason for Emily's New Bangs
Watch: "Emily in Paris" Cast Decide: Gabriel vs. Alfie. Pop some champagne, because we have reason to celebrate. During the Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Sept. 24, the streamer announced that the highly anticipated third season of Emily in Paris will be here before you know it. That's right, Netflix confirmed that the Darren Star-created comedy is premiering Dec. 21. Ooh la la, right?
The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard and Susie Evans Break Up 6 Months After Finale
Watch: The Bachelor’s Clayton Echard & Susie Evans Break Up. It's the end of their journey as a couple for Clayton Echard and Susie Evans. The Bachelor Nation couple announced they are calling it quits just six months after revealing they were dating during The Bachelor season 26 finale. "With incredibly heavy hearts, we wanted to share that we have decided to go our separate ways," the statement began. "For anyone who has ever loved, knows this was a painful decision to make and not one taken lightly."
NFL・
Abbott Elementary’s Lisa Ann Walter Reacts to TikTok’s Love for Her Parent Trap Character
Watch: Lisa Ann Walter Talks Parent Trap Character's Fashion Influence. Lisa Ann Walter is embracing her role as a fashion trend setter. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the actress, who stars in the hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, revealed how she felt after learning her character Chessy, from the 1998 comedy The Parent Trap, had become a Gen Z fashion esthetic on TikTok. "I think it's lovely, it never gets old," she shared. "When I was wearing the wardrobe at the time, I'm like 'Really? A big shirt that covers my waist? My pants that are right at my ankle? OK, Nancy, I'll wear whatever you want me to wear'."
RELATED PEOPLE
Jonathan Bailey Gets Sweet Gift From Bridgerton Co-Star Simone Ashley After Wicked News
Watch: Bridgerton: EXCLUSIVE Juicy Season 3 Details!. After Jonathan Bailey scored a converted role in the upcoming big-screen adaption of Broadway's Wicked, the actor was gifted a special congratulations from his Bridgerton co-star, Simone Ashley. On his Instagram Stories, he shared a photo of a beautiful floral bouquet, which included...
Basketball Wives’ Brooke Bailey Pens Heartbreaking Tribute After Daughter Kayla Dies at Age 25
Brooke Bailey is mourning the loss of her daughter Kayla Nicole Bailey. On Sept. 26, the Basketball Wives star shared on social media that the 25-year-old had tragically passed away. "Forever my baby, Pretty Black aka Kayla Nicole Bailey," Brooke captioned a carousel of throwback pictures of her daughter on...
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Kim Kardashian Introduces Dolce & Gabbana Collaboration at Fashion Show as Family Cheers Her on
Watch: Kim Kardashian Channels Marilyn Monroe AGAIN. With her family supporting her from the front row, Kim Kardashian took center stage at Dolce & Gabbana's Milan Fashion Week show. On Sept. 23, she appeared on the runway with Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce during the finale of the event after...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Proof Brian Austin Green’s 2-Month-Old Son Is His Mini-Me
Watch: Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess Welcome BABY BOY!. Baby Zane has us seeing double. Sharna Burgess, who welcomed her firstborn with Brian Austin Green on June 28, recently shared some footage of the little one to Instagram, and amongst all those sweet shots of Zane being kissed by his parents, fans couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the baby boy and his dad.
KTLA's Mark Mester Fired After On-Air Reaction to Co-Anchor Lynette Romero's Departure
The local news anchors are now making national news. E! News can confirm Mark Mester is no longer employed by KTLA. The news comes less than a week after he criticized on-air how the Southern California station went about his co-anchor and close friend Lynette Romero's sudden departure. "I want...
Pierce Brosnan Raises Eyebrows With Candid Thoughts on Daniel Craig’s James Bond Movie
Watch: Miles Teller's Grandma Hyping Him Up as Next James Bond. Pierce Brosnan has no time to not tell it like it is. The former James Bond star—who played the character in four films staring from 1995 through 2002—shared his honest thoughts on the Daniel Craig's most recent and last movie as 007.
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 7 With Alec Baldwin
Watch: Alec & Hilaria Baldwin EXPECTING Baby No. 7. The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena. The Living Clearly Method author, 38, confirmed their daughter's arrival on Set. 24, sharing an Instagram video which included the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Oprah Produces Documentary On The Most "Extraordinary" Person She's Ever Known
Oprah Winfrey is honoring a legend. Sidney, the documentary detailing the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, is officially on its way to our screens. And on Sept. 23, the producer posted a powerful teaser for the documentary to her Instagram page, giving us a glimpse into the world of the iconic actor and the impact he had on Hollywood and the Black community.
Khloe Kardashian Thanks Fans for Support After Tearfully Recalling Baby No. 2 Journey on Show
Watch: Khloe Kardashian REVEALS 2nd Baby With Tristan. Khloe Kardashian finally read the comments—and she is thankful. The reality star has expressed her gratitude to those who expressed support for her after she spoke out personally for the first time about her bittersweet journey to baby No. 2 on the season two premiere of The Kardashians. On the episode, released Sept. 21, she and Tristan Thompson are also seen meeting their newborn son, who was born on July 28 via surrogate and conceived a month before Khloe learned the NBA star had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols.
How to Watch All 20 Seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Peacock's got your weekend binge-watch plans covered. Get ready to relive all your favorite Keeping Up With the Kardashians moments—from Kim Kardashian losing her diamond earring in the ocean to Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's hilarious pranks—as all 20 seasons of the E! reality series are now available to stream on Peacock.
Julia Roberts Wants to Play Matchmaker for RHOBH's Garcelle Beauvais
Watch: Bravo Condemns Hateful Comments About Garcelle Beauvais' Son. Garcelle Beauvais is getting romance advice from the queen of rom-coms herself. Two marriages and a few relationships later, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is ready to find love again. And it turns out, she's got none other than actress and RHOBH fan Julia Roberts in her corner to help her find the man of her dreams.
Scarlett Johansson Shares How She and Colin Jost Landed on Naming Their Son Cosmo
Watch: Scarlett Johansson Wins Female Movie Star Award at 2021 PCAs. Scarlett Johansson is all about that flower power. The actress knows that not everyone understands the name she and husband Colin Jost chose for their 15-month-old son Cosmo, but she recently shared the sweet story behind it. "We just threw a bunch of letters together," she joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show Sept. 26. "No, but I just really thought it was so charming and our friends all liked it."
Wynonna Judd Says She and Sister Ashley Judd Are "So United" After Mom Naomi Judd's Death
Watch: Ashley Judd Reveals Her Mother Naomi Judd's Cause of Death. Wynonna Judd and Ashley Judd have each other's backs. While the sisters have been open about the ups and downs in their relationship over the years, they're continuing to lean on each other for support following the death of their mother Naomi Judd. As Wynonna recently shared, their grief has brought them closer together.
Bette Midler Just Revealed We've Been Quoting Hocus Pocus Incorrectly for Nearly 30 Years
Watch: "Hocus Pocus" Cast Puts A Spell on Us With BTS Secrets. This Hocus Pocus revelation will have you saying, "Damn, damn, damn! Double damn." In honor of Hocus Pocus 2's upcoming Sept. 30 premiere, Bette Midler, who plays the leader of the wicked Sanderson Sisters, looked back on one of her more famous lines. "Hello sailors," Bette wrote on Instagram Sept. 23, referencing her greeting during her iconic "I Put a Spell on You" performance. "My name's Winifred, what's yours?"
How Taylor Hale Made Big Brother History Twice in One Night
Watch: "Big Brother's" Memphis Garrett & Christmas Abbott Are Married. Taylor Hale is a winner—both on the pageant stage and in the Big Brother house. The former beauty queen won season 24 of CBS' Big Brother on Sept. 25, snagging a hefty $750,000 grand prize and becoming the first Black woman to win a non-celebrity edition of the game (Tamar Braxton won Celebrity Big Brother in 2019.) But that's not the only record that Hale broke: she also nabbed the America's Favorite Player prize, winning an additional $50,000 and becoming the first grand-prize winner to also score the fan favorite award.
E! News
215K+
Followers
52K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0