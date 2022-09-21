Watch: Lisa Ann Walter Talks Parent Trap Character's Fashion Influence. Lisa Ann Walter is embracing her role as a fashion trend setter. During an exclusive interview with E! News, the actress, who stars in the hit ABC comedy Abbott Elementary, revealed how she felt after learning her character Chessy, from the 1998 comedy The Parent Trap, had become a Gen Z fashion esthetic on TikTok. "I think it's lovely, it never gets old," she shared. "When I was wearing the wardrobe at the time, I'm like 'Really? A big shirt that covers my waist? My pants that are right at my ankle? OK, Nancy, I'll wear whatever you want me to wear'."

