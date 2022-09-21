ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparrow gets big shipment of new COVID booster

By Iz Martin
 4 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A shipment of the new Pfizer COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster has made its way to Sparrow Health System.

According to Sparrow , vaccines should be available this week with Sparrow Medical Group Primary Care practices.

Michigan averaging 16,901 COVID-19 cases this week

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that those ages 12 and older get updated booster doses.

The bivalent booster is a reformulated version of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, targetting the original strain of COVID-19 and the two omicron subvariants.

Want to get your dose? Schedule a vaccine appointment with your Sparrow SMG practice, or get it during an upcoming office visit.

You can find more information on their website.

