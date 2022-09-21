ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NFL World Reacts To Terry Bradshaw Warning News

Terry Bradshaw had a notable warning for an NFL quarterback on Sunday afternoon. The legendary Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback turned Fox Sports analyst is warning Jameis Winston. Bradshaw believes that Winston could be at risk of losing his starting job. "Be careful, you might lose your job to Andy Dalton." Winston...
Dak Done in Dallas? McCarthy & Zeke Forced to React to Jerry Jones “Welcoming” QB Controversy.

The Cowboys have never been shy about inviting controversy into their locker room. Least of all at QB. Even the Hall of Fame QB, Troy Aikman, struggled to win over the Dallas fan base at the beginning of his career. After Dak signed a massive extension last year, most fans thought his job was secure, but despite Prescott making over 40 million dollars this season, Jerry Jones proclaimed that there is a chance Cooper Rush may win the starting job. Jerry went so far that he even said he ‘welcomed’ the QB controversy if Rush continues to play well.
Sunday Could Be Major Turning Point For Tom Brady, Gisele

Sunday is expected to be a potential turning point in the marriage of Tom Brady and Gisele. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and his supermodel wife have been going through some struggles as of late. Brady, 45, is continuing to play in the National Football League, despite Bundchen wishing he would be more present at home with their family.
College Football World Reacts To Oklahoma Cheerleader Video

The Oklahoma Sooners were on the wrong side of a major upset on Saturday night. Oklahoma was shocked by Kansas State at home on Saturday evening, as the Sooners fell to the Wildcats, 41-34, at Memorial Stadium in Norman. The game was tightly-contested, with former Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez, now...
Look: Lee Corso Calls 1 College Football Team "Overrated"

On Saturday morning, beloved college football analyst Lee Corso called out one of the biggest programs in the country. Ahead of an ACC showdown between Wake Forest and Clemson, Corso made sure the latter knows what he thinks about the team. "Clemson is overrated" Corso said this morning. Unsurprisingly, he...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Michael Irvin News

Michael Irvin looked noticeably different when he appeared on NFL Network earlier today. The Playmaker's trademark eyeglasses were nowhere to be found, leaving some to wonder if he had ditched them. As it turns out, Irvin simply forgot them at his hotel. Fans are having some fun with this information,...
Look: Texas Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

Two weeks ago, the Texas Longhorns took the field for a battle against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Nick Saban's team entered as the heavy favorite, but the Longhorns gave the Tide everything they could handle. In the end, Alabama won the game 20-19 thanks to an injury to quarterback Quinn Ewers.
Tom Brady Added To Buccaneers Injury Report Today

Tom Brady was added to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' injury report on Friday. The veteran quarterback is listed with a right finger injury, but notched full participation in today's practice session. Reporters noticed Brady's apparent finger issue throughout the week, but he hadn't been officially added to the injury report...
ESPN Releases New Top 25 Rankings After Week 4

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has updated its top 25 rankings following Week 4 of the 2022 regular season. Week 4 was another eventful one, with several notable results taking place, including Oklahoma's stunning upset loss to Kansas State on Saturday night. ESPN's computer model has updated its...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Jameis Winston News

Jameis Winston is battling through major pain. According to reports, the New Orleans Saints quarterback plans on playing, though he's been battling some serious injuries as of late. "Jameis Winston, who is expected to play vs #Panthers, has experienced discomfort from what’s considered a painful injury. Focused on getting healthier...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Controversial Outfit

NFL fans are debating Erin Andrews' "controversial" sideline outfit on Sunday afternoon. Andrews is rocking a big, white hat on the sideline of Sunday's game between the Buccaneers and the Packers. We're all for it - Florida is hot and sun protection is key - but not everyone seems to be in love with it.
Erin Andrews Reacts To Tom Brady's Sideline Tantrum

Last weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a minor tantrum on the sideline, tossing his Microsoft Surface tablet and helmet on the sideline. Sideline reporter Erin Andrews was right there for all of the action. She said she loves to see when Brady is fired up on the sideline.
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision

Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
Breaking: ACC Football Coach Fired On Sunday Night

An ACC football coach has been fired. According to reports out of Atlanta, Georgia Tech has parted ways with head coach Geoff Collins. Collins had been the program's head coach since the 2019 season. He's failed to build a winner in the ACC. Now, he's reportedly out. Ken Suguira first...
Former College Football, NFL Player Has Died

The college football world received some bad news when a former player and coach passed away this week. Bill Fulcher, a former player and coach at Georgia Tech, passed away this week, according to a statement from the school. He was 88 years old. "We mourn the loss of former...
College Football Head Coach Expected To Be Fired Monday

A Power 5 college football coach is expected to be fired on Monday, per reports. Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is expected to be let go on Monday. ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel shared the latest on Collins on Sunday afternoon. "The buyout for Geoff Collins if he’s...
